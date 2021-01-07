090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF SURPLUS REAL PROPERTY SALE
Public notice is hereby given that the Imperial Unified School District ("District") intends to dispose of surplus real property located at 2294 W. Vaughn Rd. in an unincorporated part of Imperial County, California, formerly known as the Westside School Site, APN 051-300-010. The sale of the Property shall be subject to minimum terms and conditions, as well as the procedures specified in the "District's Resolution Of Intention To Sell The Westside Elementary School Site Through A Public Auction And Call For Bids," which the majority of the Governing Board adopted on November 12, 2020. Copies of this Resolution and the Bid Form are available by contacting Superintendent, Bryan Thomason at (760) 355-3200 x 77067 or bthomason@imperialusd.org. The Property shall be sold at a Public Auction which shall occur during a public meeting of the District's Governing Board at 5:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter may be called, on January 14, 2021 in the District's Board Room, adjacent to the District Office located at 219 North E Street, Imperial, California. Interested bidders must submit written bids on the District's bid forms. All written bids must be signed, sealed, and received by January 13, 2021 at 1:00 pm and delivered to the Governing Board, c/o Bryan Thomason, Imperial Unified School District, 219 North E Street, Imperial, California, 92251. Written bids will be opened during the Public Auction. Interested bidders are also invited to submit oral bids during the Public Auction. L886 D24,31,J7
PUBLIC HEARING
The Housing Authority of the City of Calexico (HACC) will hold a Public Hearing in accordance with HUD requirements to allow the public to comment to revisions made to its PHA 5-Year Agency Plan 2020-2024. The public and residents are encourage to participate by submitting their comments in writing to by January 14, 2021 before noon. The information is available for your review, posted at the HACC Main Office bulletin board located at, 1006 E. Fifth Street, Calexico, CA. Public Hearing will take place at Hector Mario Esquer Building, 850 Eady Avenue, Calexico, CA on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 5:30 PM. L908 D31,J7
NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF: RODOLPHO L. RAMOS, AKA RODOLFO L. RAMOS, RUDY L. RAMOS, RUDY RAMOS, RUDY LARA RAMOS, R.L. RAMOS AND RODOLPHO RAMOS CASE NUMBER EPR000839
To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: RODOLPHO L. RAMOS, AKA RODOLFO L. RAMOS, RUDY L. RAMOS, RUDY RAMOS, RUDY LARA RAMOS, R.L. RAMOS AND RODOLPHO RAMOS A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by: Deanna Derma in the Superior Court of California, County of: Imperial THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: Deanna Derma be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court on January 22, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. in Dept. 9 at Superior Court of California, County of Imperial, 939 West Main St., El Centro, CA 92243 IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Mercedes Z. Wheeler, Esq. (Address): c\o Horton, Knox, Carter and Foote, LLP 195 South Second Street, P.O. Box 1439, Brawley, CA 92227 (Telephone): (760) 344-2360 L917 J7,12,15
