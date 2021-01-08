090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000678 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
THE MUNCH TRUCK 411 E. 5th St. Holtville, CA 92250 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
346 E State St.
El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Richard Ray Viesca
Residence Address:
346 E State St. El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 540-2412
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X
6)
B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
1/06/2021
7)
I, Richard Ray Viesca declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Richard Ray Viesca
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 12/07/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 12/06/2025
Elise Puyot Deputy Clerk
L899 D18,25,J1,8
ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NUMBER ECU001689
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: Livier Valdez Rodriguez afiled a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:
Present Name: Livier Valdez Rodriguez Proposed Name Livier Valdez Draven
THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter shall appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.
NOTICE OF HEARING February 16, 2021 at 8:30 am in Dept. 09 at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243
A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in this following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Imperial Valley Press Date: 12-14-2020
L. Brooks Anderholt Judge of the Superior Court
L903 D25,J1,8,15
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000697 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
INFERNO BRAWLEY 505 Main St. Brawley, CA 92227 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
2010 Chaparral Dr.
El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Face of USA Productions LLC
Residence Address:
2010 Chaparral Dr. El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 344-7744
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Limited Liability Company 201524610264
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 09/01/2015
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
1/14/2021
7)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Fabiola Tyson, Member
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 12/15/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 12/14/2025
Elise Puyot Deputy Clerk
L904 D25,J1,8,15
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000687 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
INFINITY BEAUTY SALON 592 Broadway El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
592 Broadway
El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Luz Bertila Pimentel
Residence Address:
972 Pine St. Brawley, CA 92227
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 791-9177
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 10/13/2020
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
01/08/2021
7)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Luz Bertila Pimentel, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 12/09/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 12/08/2025
Elise Puyot Deputy Clerk
L913 J1,8,15,22
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No.202010000705 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
IMPERIAL VALLEY SUPPLY 186 Quail Run Dr. El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
186 Quail Run Dr.
El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Angelica Davila
Residence Address:
186 Quail Run Dr. El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 482- 5758
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 09/20/2012
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
01/20/2021
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Angelica Davila, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 12/21/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 12/20/2025
Elise Puyot Deputy Clerk
L914 J8,15,22,29
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000706 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
XTREME FITNESS 900 W Birch St #3 Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
900 Paseo De Su Alteza
Calexico, CA 92231
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Cristina Quintero
Residence Address:
900 Paseo De Su Alteza Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 556-4900
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 12/18/2020
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
01/20/2021
7)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Cristina Quintero, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 12/21/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 12/20/2025
Elise Puyot Deputy Clerk
L916 J8,15,22,29
