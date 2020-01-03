090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000859 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
ACCURATE PLUMBING AND RESTORATION 1601 Drew Rd. #68 El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1601 Drew Rd. #68 El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Accurate Plumbing Inc Residence Address: 1601 Drew Rd. #68 El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 978-8077
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Corporation
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
06/20/1992
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
01/02/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
C2052376
9)
I, Karl J Harrington declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Karl J Harrington, President
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 12/03/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 12/02/2024
AQuezada Pasillas Deputy Clerk

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000876 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
VALLEY DRY CLEANING 1480 S 4th St. Suite D El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1480 S 4th St. Suite D El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Valley Dry Cleaning, Inc. Residence Address: 1480 S 4th St. Suite D El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 353-7419
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Corporation
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
01/01/2015
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
01/08/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
C4177204
9)
I, Marco Briones declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Marco Briones, CEO
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 12/09/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 12/08/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000881 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
SOLORZANO WELDING & MECHANICAL 864 S 1st St. Brawley, CA 92227 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
864 S 1st St. Brawley, CA 92227
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Jose Zavala Solorzano Residence Address: 864 S 1st St. Brawley, CA 92227
Phone Number (Optional):
( )
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
01/09/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Jose Solorzano declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Jose Zavala Solorzano
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 12/10/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 12/09/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000853 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
MAYAN GOLD EXTRACTS 551 W. HWY. 111 Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
511 W. Euclid Avenue El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Doble A, LLC Residence Address: 511 W. Euclid Avenue El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
( )
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Limited Liability Company
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
01/01/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
201922510409
9)
I, Marci Morales declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Marci Morales, COO
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 12/02/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 12/01/2024
Virginia Wong Deputy Clerk

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000854 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
THE HEADSTASH MARKETPLACE THE HEADSTASH EXCHANGE DISTRIBUTION COMPANY 551 W. HWY 111 Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
511 W. Euclid Avenue El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
A & M Elite Commerce LLC Residence Address: 511 W. Euclid Avenue El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
( )
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Limited Liability Company
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
01/01/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
201931710221 201922510409
9)
I, Marci Morales declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Marci Morales, COO
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 12/02/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 12/01/2024
Virginia Wong Deputy Clerk

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000873 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
PRN DESERT REHABILITATION INSTITUTE & AQUATIC THERAPY 181 W. Legion Rd. Brawley, CA 92227 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
2035 Corte Del Nogal Suite 200 Carlsbad, CA 92011
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Sean McKeown Physical Therapy, Inc. Sean McKeown Residence Address: 181 W. Legion Road Brawley, CA 92227
Phone Number (Optional):
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A General Partnership
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
09/30/2013
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
01/08/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Sean McKeown,Partner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 12/09/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 12/08/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000872 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
PRN DESERT REHABILITATION INSTITUTE 2536 Rockwood Avenue #107 Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
2035 Corte Del Nogal Suite 200 Carlsbad, CA 92011
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Sean McKeown Physical Therapy, Inc. Sean McKeown Residence Address: 2536 Rockwood Avenue #107 Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A General Partnership
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
04/21/2009
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
01/08/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Sean McKeown,Partner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 12/09/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 12/08/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000874 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
PRN DESERT REHABILITATION INSTITUTE & HAND CENTER 1611 West Main Street El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
2035 Corte Del Nogal Suite 200 Carlsbad, CA 92011
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Sean McKeown Physical Therapy, Inc. Sean McKeown Residence Address: 1611 West Main Street El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A General Partnership
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
01/30/2014
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
01/08/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Sean McKeown,Partner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 12/09/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 12/08/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000883 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
RIDERS PAINT SUPPLY CENTER 771 Broadway Ave El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
771 Broadway Ave El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Carlos Alberto Gerardo Residence Address: 271 W. Puerto Escondido Dr. Imperial, CA 92251
Phone Number (Optional):
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
12/11/2019
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
01/10/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Carlos Alberto Gerardo declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Carlos Alberto Gerardo
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 12/11/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 12/10/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk

090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the City of El Centro, California, will hold a public hearing to consider approval of the following: Conditional Use Permit 19-07 for Daycare Center at 715 N. 10th Street - The project being considered is a conditional use permit to operate a daycare center within an existing 1,480 square foot building located at 715 N. 10th Street, further identified by APN 044-363-020. The daycare center will include an outdoor recreation area and seven parking spots that will accommodate a drop off area. The center will care for approximately 25-30 children between the hours of 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM and it is expected to employ four staff. Daycare centers are permitted in the R2 Zoning District with a Conditional Use Permit approved by the Planning Commission. Pursuant to Section 15301 "Existing Facilities" of the California Environmental Quality Act Guidelines, it has been determined that this project is exempt from further environmental review. Conditional Use Permit 19-08 for Firestorm Gymnastics at 345 W. Brighton Street - The project being considered is a conditional use permit to operate a gymnastics center within an existing 12,000 square foot building located at 345 W. Brighton Street, further identified by APN 053-200-052. The training center will have at least 13 staff members on site at any given time and approximately 50 students at any given 1-hour block between the hours of 3:00 PM on weekdays and 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM on Saturdays. Onsite improvements will include new parking spaces along the frontage of the property and offsite improvements will include sidewalks along the property. The property is located within the Light Manufacturing (ML) Zoning District, which requires commercial recreational facilities to obtain a conditional use permit approved by the Planning Commission. Pursuant to Section 15301 "Existing Facilities" of the California Environmental Quality Act Guidelines, it has been determined that this project is exempt from further environmental review. NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the public hearing will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. (or as soon thereafter as the agenda permits) in the City Council Chambers, 1275 Main Street, El Centro, California 92243. All interested persons are encouraged to attend and be heard. Anyone challenging the above referenced project in court may be limited to raising only those issues in which they or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the Planning Commission at, or prior to, the public hearing. For further information, contact City Hall, Community Development Department-Planning & Zoning Division, 1275 W. Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243 Telephone: 760-337-4545. Norma M. Villicaa, AICP Director of Community Development L388 J3
