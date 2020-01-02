090 Legal Ads|
ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NUMBER ECU001153
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: Lilia Castillo and Gelacio Darinel Garcia filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:
Present Name: Arantza Garcia Castillo Proposed Name Arantza Garcia
THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter shall appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.
NOTICE OF HEARING February 03, 2020 at 8:30 am in Dept. 9 at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243
A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in this following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Imperial Valley Press Date: 12-09-2019
Brook L. Anderholt Judge of the Superior Court
AGENDA January 23, 2020 8:30 a.m. El Centro City Council Chambers 1275 Main Street, El Centro, CA
SUPPORTING DOCUMENTATION
All supporting documentation is available for public review in the Imperial County Local Agency Formation Commission office located at 1122 State Street, Suite D, El Centro CA 92243 during regular business hours, Monday through Thursday, excluding holidays, 8:00 a.m. 6:00 p.m. It may also be found on our webpage www.iclafco.com/hearings/meeting-backup.
AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT (ADA)
1. Roll Call 2. Pledge of Allegiance 3. Election of Officers for 2020 A. Chair B. Vice-Chair 4. Approval of Consent Items: A. Minutes from July 25, 2019 B. Project Report update 5. Public Comments: This is the time for the public to address the Commission on items that are within the jurisdiction of LAFCO but are not on the agenda. Members of the public may comment on items that are on the agenda when that item is being addressed by the Board. Speaking time is limited to three (3) minutes. The Commission is prohibited from discussing or taking any action on any item not appearing on the agenda.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
6. A. Announcements by the Commissioners. i. Update on CALAFCO Dues (Commissioner West/Commissioner Kelley) B. Announcements by the Executive Officer. i. 2020 Calendar (attached) (Paula Graf) ii. Website update (Paula Graf) iii. Extension of Water Service by the Heber Public Utility District to BFBC, LLC (HPUD 1-19) iv. Co-Hosting Staff Workshop (Jurg Heuberger) v. Financial Statements for FY 18/19
DISCUSSION/ACTION/DIRECTION ITEM(S)
7. Discussion/Action/Direction regarding an update on the Serv ice Area Plan (SAP)/Municipal Service Review (MSR) for the Imperial Irrigation District (IID 1-16) 8. Discussion/Action/Direction regarding an update on the Heffernan Memorial Healthcare District (HMHD 1-15) 9. Discussion/Action/Direction regarding an update on the pro posed Rancho Los Lagos Community Services District (RLL CSD 1-18) 10. Discussion/Action/Direction regarding the Salton Community Service District (Fire Department)
INVITATION FOR REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL The Department of Public Works of the City of El Centro is requesting proposals from qualified consultants to provide Architectural Design, Civil Engineering Design (Roads, Traffic, Water and Wastewater facilities) and Construction Management and Inspection services as described in this Request for Proposal (RFP).
OBTAINING DOCUMENTS: The RFP Documents are entitled "Request for Proposals - City of El Centro On-Call Services"
The RFP documents may be obtained at the city website by selecting "DOING BUSINESS". "BIDS & PROPOSALS", "PUBLIC WORKS (PLANET BIDS)" DEADLINE Bidders are requested to submit their proposal before 5:00 p.m. January 31, 2020 to the following:
CITY OF EL CENTRO Attn: Abraham Campos, PE 1249 West Main Street El Centro CA 92243
