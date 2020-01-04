090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000826 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
TXL, INC.DBA TEXACO EXPRESS LUBE 1470 Adams Ave. El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1470 Adams Ave. El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
TXL, INC. Residence Address: 1470 Adams Ave. El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 352-8188
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Corporation
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
12/20/2019
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
12/20/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
C2071423
9)
I, Jennifer Slifka declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Jennifer Slifka, President
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 11/20/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 11/19/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L339 D4,21,28,J4
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000867 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
LOS GORDOS TRANSPORT 998 E Evan Hewes Hwy El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
998 E Evan Hewes Hwy El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Jesus Sergio Castro Lopez Residence Address: 998 E Evan Hewes Hwy El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 791-2781
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
01/--/2010
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
01/05/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Jesus Sergio Castro Lopez declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Jesus Sergio Castro Lopez, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 12/06/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 12/05/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L352 D21,28,D4,11
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000868 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
JAC RECYCLING AND PROCESSER 239A W. Orange Ave. El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
239A W. Orange Ave. El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Jose Arturo Cardona Residence Address: 323 E. Ross Ave. El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
01/05/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Jose Arturo Cardona, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 12/06/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 12/05/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L353 D21,28,D4,11
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000880 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
J&A PLUMBING 227 Acapulco Dr. Imperial, CA 92251 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
227 Acapulco Dr. Imperial, CA 92251
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Carlos J. Angulo Residence Address: 227 Acapulco Dr. Imperial, CA 92251
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 679-7379
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
03/09/2008
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
01/09/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Carlos J. Angulo declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Carlos J. Angulo
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 12/10/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 12/09/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L354 D21,28,D4,11
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000829 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
HANSEN LOGISTICS 755 West Evan Hewes Hwy El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
755 West Evan Hewes Hwy El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Time W. Gaddis Residence Address: 755 West Evan Hewes Hwy El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
( )
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
08/01/2019
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
12/20/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Tim W. Gaddis, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 11/20/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 11/19/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L355 D14,21,28,J4
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000830 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
TWG GENERAL CONTRACTORS, INC 755 West Evan Hewes Hwy El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
755 West Evan Hewes Hwy El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
TWG General Contractors, INC. Residence Address: 755 West Evan Hewes Hwy El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 353-6340
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Corporation
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
___X__
7) Publish Before:
12/20/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
C2938448
9)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Tim Gaddis, President
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 11/20/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 11/19/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L356 D14,21,28,J4
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000831 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
RAMITA PROPERTIES, LLC 755 West Evan Hewes Hwy El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
P.O. Box 2681 El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Ramita Properties, LLC Residence Address: 755 West Evan Hewes Hwy El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
( )
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Limited Liability Company
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
06/01/2019
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
12/20/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
201831010131
9)
I, Sarah Gaddis declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Sarah Gaddis, Secretary
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 11/20/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 11/19/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L357 D14,21,28,J4
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000888 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
ECONCENTRO, LP DBA ECON HARDWARE 725 South Imperial Ave. Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
725 South Imperial Ave. Calexico, CA 92231
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
C W Investments Residence Address: 168 E Cole Blvd. Ste. 14 Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
( )
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Limited Partnership
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
04/15/1991
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
01/12/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Clemente Wong declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Clemente Wong, Partner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 12/13/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 12/12/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L360 D21,28,J4,11
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000858 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
ALL 7 FITNESS 1692 S 4th St Ste A El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
2190 W Elm Avenue El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Gerardo Rodriguez Residence Address: 2190 W Elm Avenue El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 970-4289
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
12/02/2019
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
01/02/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Gerardo Rodriguez declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Gerardo Rodriguez, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 12/03/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 12/02/2024
Rebecca Leyva Deputy Clerk
L363 D21,28,J4,11
NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF: Gildardo Salazar Romero CASE NUMBER EPR000648
To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Gildardo Salazar Romero A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by: Tanimura & Antle, Inc. in the Superior Court of California, County of: Imperial THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: Wesley Van Camp be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court on January, 31 2020 at 8:30 a.m. in Dept. 9 at Superior Court of California, County of Imperial, 939 West Main St., El Centro, CA 92243 IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Lindsey Berg-James, Esq. 333 Salinas, St., Salinas, CA 93901 (831) 424-1414 L367 J4,7,11
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000862 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
DC SOCIAL 565 Palo Verde Holtville, CA 92250 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
565 Palo Verde Holtville, CA 92250
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Jonathan E. Soto Residence Address: 565 Palo Verde Holtville, CA 92250
Phone Number (Optional):
(818) 926-0907
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
01/03/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Jonathan E. Soto declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Jonathan E. Soto, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 12/04/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 12/03/2024
Rebecca Leyva Deputy Clerk
L368 D21,28,J4,11
