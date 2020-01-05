090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF PREPARATION OF AN ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT REPORT AND PUBLIC SCOPING WORKSHOPS
The California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA), as the Lead Agency under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), will be preparing an Environmental Impact Report (EIR) for the proposed Hydrilla Eradication Program (Project). The EIR will provide analysis and disclosure of potentially significant environmental impacts associated with hydrilla detection, monitoring, and response throughout the state. Please visit https://www.cdfa.ca.gov/plant/ipc/hydrilla/ hydrilla_program_Documents.html for project details. Pursuant to CEQA, CDFA is requesting identification of environmental issues and information that you or your organization believes should be considered in the EIR. Please email a comment by February 16, 2020 to IPCinfo@cdfa.ca.gov or mail a comment to Ms. Michelle Dennis, Branch Chief Integrated Pest Control 2800 Gateway Oaks Drive, Sacramento, CA 95832. Public scoping meetings will be held on: January 24, 4:30-6:00PM at 1000 Broadway Street, El Centro, CA 92243; January 27, 4:30-6:00PM at 2895 N. Larkin Ave, Fresno, CA 93727; January 28, 4:30-6:00PM at 2800 Gateway Oaks Drive, Room 101, Sacramento, CA 95833; January 29, 3:30-5:00PM at 875 Lakeport Blvd, Lakeport, CA 95453; January 30, 1:30-3PM at 915 8th Street, Marysville, CA 95901; and January 30, 4:30-6:00PM at 950 Maidu Ave, Providence Room, Nevada City, CA 95959. L389 J5
