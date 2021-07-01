090 Legal Ads|
ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NUMBER ECU001937
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: Twila IIyne Johnson filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:
Present Name: Twila IIyne Johnson Proposed Name Twyla IIyne Atmore
THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter shall appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.
NOTICE OF HEARING August 10, 2021 at 8:30 am in Dept. 09 at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243
A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in this following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Imperial Valley Press Date: 06-18-2021
L Brooks Anderholt Judge of the Superior Court
ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NUMBER ECU001942
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: Miguel Angel Mariscal filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:
Present Name: Miguel Angel Mariscal Proposed Name Miguel Angel Salinger
THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter shall appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.
NOTICE OF HEARING August 17, 2021 at 8:30 am in Dept. 07 at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243
A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in this following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Imperial Valley Press Date: 06-21-2021
Jeffery B. Jones Judge of the Superior Court
ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NUMBER ECU001918
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: Danny E. Martinez, Joyce V. Rojano filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:
Present Name: Samuel Ayden Gomez Rojano Proposed Name Samuel Ayden Martinez
THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter shall appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.
NOTICE OF HEARING July 26, 2021 at 8:30 am in Dept. 07 at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243
A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in this following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Imperial Valley Press Date: 05-27-2021
L. Brooks Anderholt Judge of the Superior Court
