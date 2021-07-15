090 Legal Ads|
ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NUMBER ECU001937
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: Twila IIyne Johnson filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:
Present Name: Twila IIyne Johnson Proposed Name Twyla IIyne Atmore
THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter shall appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.
NOTICE OF HEARING August 10, 2021 at 8:30 am in Dept. 09 at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243
A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in this following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Imperial Valley Press Date: 06-18-2021
L Brooks Anderholt Judge of the Superior Court
ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NUMBER ECU001942
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: Miguel Angel Mariscal filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:
Present Name: Miguel Angel Mariscal Proposed Name Miguel Angel Salinger
THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter shall appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.
NOTICE OF HEARING August 17, 2021 at 8:30 am in Dept. 07 at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243
A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in this following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Imperial Valley Press Date: 06-21-2021
Jeffery B. Jones Judge of the Superior Court
ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NUMBER ECU001918
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: Danny E. Martinez, Joyce V. Rojano filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:
Present Name: Samuel Ayden Gomez Rojano Proposed Name Samuel Ayden Martinez
THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter shall appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.
NOTICE OF HEARING July 26, 2021 at 8:30 am in Dept. 07 at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243
A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in this following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Imperial Valley Press Date: 05-27-2021
L. Brooks Anderholt Judge of the Superior Court
COACHELLA VALLEY WATER DISTRICT PROPOSED REVISION TO THE COACHELLA VALLEY WATER DISTRICT SCHEDULE OF SPECIAL CHARGES FOR MISCELLANEOUS SERVICES
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Directors of the Coachella Valley Water District at its meeting on July 27, 2021, at 8:00 a.m., at the Palm Desert Office, at 75515 Hovley Lane East, Palm Desert, California, will consider adopting new or increased miscellaneous fees and charges, and revising Schedule of Special Charges for Miscellaneous Services. Members of the public are invited to provide oral and written testimony in support of or against such new or increased miscellaneous fees and charges. If you wish to challenge the District's miscellaneous fees and charges, please note that you may be limited to issues raised at the public hearing. A document, which contains the complete text of the proposed revisions to the Schedule of Special Charges for Miscellaneous Services, is available at the following locations: Coachella Valley Water District Steve Robbins Administration Building 75515 Hovley Lane East Palm Desert, California Coachella Valley Water District Coachella Office 51501 Tyler Street Coachella, California On the District's website www.cvwd.org
/ s /Sylvia M. Bermudez
Sylvia M. Bermudez, Clerk of the Board Coachella Valley Water District L260 Jn15,22
LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT IMPERIAL COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS ON BEHALF OF IMPERIAL COUNTY AIRPORT
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR THE AWARD OF CONSTRUCTION SERVICES AGREEMENT FOR IMPERIAL COUNTY AIRPORT PAVEMENT REHABILIATION (APMS 1 & 2) PROJECT
The Imperial County Board of Supervisors (Board) will conduct a public hearing to determine award of the construction services agreement for the above-mentioned project. On April 6, 2021, MO #15, Resolution No. 2021-31, the Board adopted Plans and Specifications and authorized advertising the Imperial County Airport Pavement Rehabilitation (APMs 1 & 2) project. Construction efforts include, but are not limited to, the demolition and reconstruction of the pavement. All reconstructed pavement will receive new pavement markings per Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) standards. Detailed scope of work is included in the project documents (plans and specifications) on file with the Clerk of the Board. On April 28, 2021, the Clerk of the Board publicly opened bids. The Imperial County Department of Public Works, on behalf of the Imperial County Airport, received three (3) bids at said bid opening. The bids received are as follows: The hearing will be held as follows: 11:00 a.m., July 27, 2021, Board of Supervisors Chambers, County Administration Center, 940 Main St., El Centro, CA. Through the guidance of the Imperial County Board of Supervisors, we seek to determine award of the construction services agreement for the Imperial County Airport Pavement Rehabilitation (APMS 1 & 2) project. Members of the public may attend the hearing in person, and may present comments either orally or in writing at the time of the hearing. Members of the public are also invited to listen to the live audio and video stream of the public hearing at https://imperialcounty.org/bosagendas. Members of the public wishing to attend the hearing remotely should make arrangements with the Clerk of the Board prior to Monday at 2:00 p.m.to appear either telephonically or through a web meeting program. Members of the public appearing remotely may submit comments either orally or in writing. It is respectfully requested that all written comments be sent via email to the Clerk of the Board at bospublicomment@co.imperial.ca.us no later than 2:00 p.m. on Monday before the hearing. All timely public comments will be provided to the Board of Supervisors and will become part of the public record.
BLANCA ACOSTA Clerk, Board of Directors County of Imperial, State of California
PUBLIC NOTICE Invitation for interested individuals to serve on the 2021 ADVISORY REDISTRICTING COMMISSION
Notice is hereby given that the Imperial County Board of Supervisors is soliciting interested individuals to serve on the 2021 Advisory Redistricting Commission. The County of Imperial seeks applicants for the 2021 Advisory Redistricting Commission to begin the redistricting effort to redraw the County's five supervisorial district boundaries that occurs after every decennial census. The Board of Supervisors has established the formation of a 5-member commission to hold public hearings and mapping sessions, collect community input, and recommend to the Board updated placement of the supervisorial district boundaries. Redistricting occurs every 10 years after the U.S. Census is completed. District boundaries for federal, state and local elected offices are redrawn to reflect new population growths and equalize district populations Eligibility Must be a registered voter in Imperial County Must not be an elected official of the County, or a family member, staff member, or paid campaign staff of an elected official of the County. Must have the ability to serve from July through December 2021 and participate in all meetings of the Commission. Must not be a candidate for an elective office of the County or serve as an appointed officer of the County (including service on another board or commission). Must possess experience that demonstrates the ability to comprehend and apply the applicable State and Federal legal requirements. Vacancies - Five (5) individuals as follow: a. One (1) member from Supervisorial District 1 b. One (1) member from Supervisorial District 2 c. One (1) member from Supervisorial District 3 d. One (1) member from Supervisorial District 4 e. One (1) member from Supervisorial District 5 If you are interested, please contact the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors at 940 W. Main Street, Suite 209 or by phone 442-265-1020 to request an application or you may obtain a copy at the Clerk of the Board's website.
Applications must be completed and submitted to the Clerk of the Board's office with the option to be submitted via email to blancaacosta@co.imperial.ca.us or cynthiamedina@co.imperial.ca.us no later than 5:00 p.m. on Friday, July 30, 2021.
BLANCA ACOSTA Clerk of the Board of Supervisors County of Imperial
