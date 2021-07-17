090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000529 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
BULLDOG MEDIA 1183 Garnet St. Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1183 Garnet St. Calexico, CA 92231
3) Full Name of Registrant:
Juan Manuel Moreno
Residence Address:
1183 Garnet St. Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 455-8692
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 06/01/2021
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
07/29/2021
7)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Juan Manuel Moreno, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 06/29/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 06/28/2026
Rebecca Leyva-Balmaceda Deputy Clerk
L259 Jy17,24,31,Au7
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000479 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
FATBOY TRUCKING 393 E.Worthington Rd Imperial, CA 92251 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1185 Rosas St Calexico, CA 92231
3) Full Name of Registrant:
Eduardo Valdez Perez
Residence Address:
1185 Rosas St Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 675-7202
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 06/12/2021
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
07/14/2021
7)
I, Eduardo Valdez Perez declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Eduardo Valdez Perez, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 06/14/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 06/13/2026
Rebecca Leyva-Balmaceda Deputy Clerk
L263 Jy10,17,24,31
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000480 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
CUERVOS TRUCKING 393 E. Worthington Rd Imperial, CA 92251 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1231 Heil Ave El Centro, CA 92243
3) Full Name of Registrant:
Salvador Flores Lopez
Residence Address:
1231 Heil Ave El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(442) 250-5778
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 06/12/2021
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
07/14/2021
7)
I, Salvador Alberto Flores declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Salvador Alberto Flores, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 06/14/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 06/13/2026
Rebecca Leyva-Balmaceda Deputy Clerk
L264 Jy10,17,24,31
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000486 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
NATASHA TRANSPORT 280 Cole Rd. Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
122 W 9th St. Holtville, CA 92250
3) Full Name of Registrant:
Cesar Alberto Yepes Hernandez
Residence Address:
122 W 9th St. Holtville, CA 92250
Phone Number (Optional):
(442) 226-0725
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 06/02/2021
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
07/16/2021
7)
I, Cesar A. Yepes H. declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Cesar Alberto Yepes Hernandez, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 06/16/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 06/15/2026
Rebecca Leyva-Balmaceda Deputy Clerk
L265 Jy10,17,24,31
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000520 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
NAUTI CRUE 104 Ralph Road Imperial, CA 92251 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
104 Ralph Road Imperial, CA 92251
3) Full Name of Registrant:
Haley Saracusa
Residence Address:
104 Ralph Road Imperial, CA 92251
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 550-8449
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A General Partnership
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 06/23/2021
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
07/25/2021
7)
I, _____________declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Haley Saracusa General Partner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 06/25/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 06/24/2026
A Quezada Pasillas Deputy Clerk
L269 Jy17,24,31,Au7
COUNTY OF IMPERIAL ADMENDED NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING PREVIOUSLY NOTICED ON JULY 10, 2021
Through the guidance of our Public Health Officer, California Department of Public Health and the California Governor's Office, in order to minimize the spread of the COVID-19 virus, we are following these recommendations: 1. You are strongly encouraged to listen to the live audio and video stream of the Board of Supervisors meetings at the link mentioned below. 2. Should you wish to provide public comment on a specific item on the agenda and/or general public comment, please submit your comment via email to the Clerk of the Board at blancaacosta@co.imperial.ca.us no later than 2:00 p.m. on the Monday prior to the Board of Supervisors meeting. If you are planning to attend the Board of Supervisors meeting in person you will be required to maintain appropriate social distancing i.e. maintain a six-foot distance between yourself and other individuals. All supporting documentation is available for public review in the office of the Planning & Development Services Department located at 801 Main Street, El Centro, Ca. 92243 during regular business hours, 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding holidays. Please remember to shut off all cell phones, or electronic devices upon entering the Board Chambers. Board of Supervisors Meeting Live Video/Audio Streaming Link http://imperialcounty.org/bosagendas.
SECOND IMPERIAL GEOTHERMAL
The Planning & Development Services Department respectfully requests that the Board of Supervisors conduct a public hearing to consider Appeal #21-0002 of the June 9, 2021, Planning Commission's decision of approval for Heber 2 Geothermal Repower Project (Conditional Use Permit #19-0017), as submitted by the Second Imperial Geothermal Company: 1. Consider Approval or Denial of Appeal #21-0002; 2. Consider Approval or Denial of the followings: a. Finding of Fact for Categorical Exemption b. Mitigated Negative Declaration c. De Minimus Finding d. Conditional Use Permit #19-0017 Date of Meeting: July 27, 2021 Time of Meeting: 11:00 a.m. Place of Meeting: 940 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243 Project Type: Second Imperial Geothermal is proposing a fifteen (15) year renewal for the operation of the existing Second Imperial Geothermal facilities. The proposed Conditional Use Permit #19-0017 will allow for upgrades including the installation of two new water-cooled ORMAT Energy Converters (OECs) to replace six old units from 1992; three 10,000 gallon isopentane storage tanks; and, additional pipes to connect the proposed facilities. All proposed upgrades will be developed within the existing Heber 2 facility and fence line. CUP #19-0017 also proposes to renew the permitted life of the Second Imperial Geothermal facilities including the (Heber 2, Heber South, Goulds 2 plant facilities) for 15 years. Project Numbers & Names Conditional Use Permit CUP # 19-0017 Project Name/ Applicants: Second Imperial Geothermal Location: This project is located at 855 Dogwood Road, Heber, CA. lying along west side of Dogwood Road approximately half mile south of the Fawcett Road and Dogwood Road intersection. Additionally, the parcels are described PAR 4 PARCEL MAP 1106 OF TRACT 44 TOWNSHIP 16 SOUTH, RANGE 14 EAST, 40 acres. APN 054-250-031-000, CA. PLEASE ACCEPT THIS AS A NOTICE TO INFORM YOU, as a property owner, tenant, or interested citizens, that the Board of Supervisors of the County of Imperial, California will conduct a public hearing, as part of a scheduled meeting, for Conditional Use Permit CUP 19-0017. The Board of Supervisors will consider approving, conditionally approving, or denying CUP # 19-0017. All interested individuals are encouraged to attend and be heard. All supporting documentation may be reviewed at the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors Office located at 940 Main Street, Suite 209, El Centro, CA during regular business hours of 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Environmental documentation is also available at www.icdps.com. Members of the public wishing to attend the hearing remotely should make arrangements with the Clerk of the Board prior to Monday at 2:00 p.m.to appear either telephonically or through a web meeting program. Members of the public appearing remotely may submit comments either orally or in writing. It is respectfully requested that all written comments be sent via email to the Clerk of the Board at bospublicomment@co.imperial.ca.us no later than 2:00 p.m. on Monday before the hearing. All timely public comments will be provided to the Board of Supervisors and will become part of the public record. Si usted requiere esta informacin en espaol, por favor de llamar al (442) 265-1736.
BLANCA ACOSTA Clerk of the Board of Supervisors County of Imperial, State of California
L272 Jy17
