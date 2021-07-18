090 Legal Ads|
PUBLIC NOTICE OF INTENT TO ISSUE A CLASS I UNDERGROUND INJECTION CONTROL PERMIT FOR IMPERIAL IRRIGATION DISTRICT El Centro, CA Comment period through August 18, 2021
If you need assistance with this public notice in a different language, please e-mail Elise Nord at Nord.Elise@epa.gov or call (415) 972-3079. Si habla espaol y quiere ms informacin sobre este aviso pblico por favor mande un correo a: Soledad Calvino a Calvino.Maria@epa.gov o por telfono (415) 972-3512. PURPOSE OF PUBLIC NOTICE The United States Environmental Protection Agency, Region 9, Groundwater Protection Section, 75 Hawthorne Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 (EPA) is providing an opportunity for the public to comment on its proposal to issue a renewal Class I Non-hazardous Underground Injection Control (UIC) Permit for Imperial Irrigation District (IID or "Permittee"). IID owns and operates a gas and oil-fired power plant at the El Centro Generating Station ("ECGS Facility") that consists of two (2) existing injection wells, known as IW-1 and IW-3, and one (1) proposed injection well, known as IW-2, located at 485 East Villa Road in El Centro, CA. The Class I UIC Permit, if issued, would authorize continued operation of IW-1 and IW-3 for ten (10) years, and construction and operation of IW-2. The injected wastewater from the ECGS Facility consists primarily of process wastewater from the steam and combined-cycle generators, blowdown from cooling towers, and wastewater treatment systems and storm water. The two (2) existing and one (1) proposed injection wells are designed to inject wastewater between approximately 2,100 and 2,800 feet below ground surface into the Palm Springs Formation injection zone. After completing a thorough technical review of all information submitted by IID in its permit application, as well as the proposed well construction, operational standards, monitoring requirements, and existing geologic setting, EPA believes the activities allowed under the Draft Class I UIC Permit ("Draft Permit") are protective of underground sources of drinking water as required by the Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA). EPA has made a preliminary determination to issue a Class I UIC permit to IID pending this public notice. This action is being taken as provided by Part C of the SDWA and pursuant to Title 40 of the Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) Parts 124, 144, 146, and 147. PUBLIC COMMENTS EPA requests public comment on the Draft Permit and will accept comments in writing through the end of the comment period on August 18, 2021 (40 CFR 124.10). During this period, we encourage electronic submittal of comments online at www.regulations.gov under docket number EPA-R09-OW-2021-0437. Comments may also be sent by email to Elise Nord at the email address listed below. If you are unable to submit comments electronically, or if you have any questions or require assistance submitting comments, please reach out to Ms. Nord at the email or phone number listed below. Email: Nord.Elise@epa.gov Telephone: (415) 972-3079 If you are a person with disabilities who needs a reasonable accommodation at no cost to you, please reach out to Ms. Nord by email or phone. During the comment period, any interested person may request a public hearing on the Draft Permit. A request for a public hearing shall be in writing, submitted to Ms. Nord, and shall state the nature of the issues proposed to be raised in the hearing (40 CFR 124.11 and 124.12). EPA will schedule a hearing only if there is a significant degree of public interest in the Draft Permit (40 CFR 124.12). EPA will provide a thirty (30) day notice of any hearing on this matter (40 CFR 124.10). SUPPORTING MATERIALS All data submitted by the applicant is available as part of the administrative record for the Draft Permit. This Notice, EPA's Fact Sheet, the Draft Permit, IID's permit application, and other supporting documents are available for public review online at www.regulations.gov under docket number EPA-R09-OW-2021-0437. These materials may also be accessed through the web address below: https://www.epa.gov/uic/underground-injection-control-region-9-az-ca-hi-nv-mp-gu If you are unable to access these materials on the internet, please contact Ms. Nord at the telephone number or email address listed above for assistance. FINAL PERMIT DECISION AND APPEALS PROCESS After the close of the public comment period, EPA will respond to comments and issue a final permit decision pursuant to 40 CFR 124.15(a) and will notify all commenters regarding the Agency's decision. EPA will post its response to comments document on www.regulations.gov under docket number EPA-R09-OW-2021-0437. The response to comments will contain a response to all comments on the Draft Permit, EPA's final permitting decision, any permit conditions that are changed and the reasons for the changes, and procedures for appealing the decision. The final decision shall be to either issue or deny the Permit. The final decision shall become effective no sooner than thirty (30) days after the service of the notice of decision (40 CFR 124.15). Within thirty (30) days after the final permit decision has been issued, any person who filed comments on the Draft Permit, participated in any public hearing on this matter, or takes issue with any changes in the Draft Permit, may petition the Environmental Appeals Board to review any condition of the permit decision. Commenters are referred to 40 CFR 124.19 for procedural requirements of the permit appeal process. If no comments request a change in the Draft Permit, EPA's final decision shall become effective immediately upon issuance unless a later date is specified in the notice of final decision (40 CFR 124.15). L271 Jy18
