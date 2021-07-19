090 Legal Ads|
LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT
AGCO Finance LLC will offer the following repossessed equipment for sale to the highest bidder for Certified Funds, plus applicable sales tax. Equipment: GLR S78 COMBINE S/N RS7800EHTV7529, GLR 9250-30 FLEX DRAPER S/N R92500EHD01202, UNT 40 FT TRAILER S/N 840R2018311738, GLR GLS78 CLASSIC CORN/SOY S/N RS7800FHTV7165, GLR GL9250 DYNAFLEX DRAPER HEAD S/N AGCR92500AHD01284, GLR 4300-1 PICKUP HEAD S/N G43000JM041202, GLR 4200S- PICKUP HEAD S/N G42000EM041522, UNT 36FT HEADER TRAILER S/N 836R2020336. Date of sale: 07/26/2021. Time of Sale: 1:00 P.M. Place of sale: EMPIRE MACHINERY 3393 US HWY 86 IMPERIAL, CA 92251. Equipment can be inspected at place of sale. The equipment will be sold AS IS, without warranty. Final sale of equipment will be contingent upon winning bidder meeting all applicable federal and state regulatory requirements. We reserve the right to bid. For further information please contact Mike Chase (480) 678-8122, Reference Number: 2187236. L241 Jy12,19
090 Legal Ads|
LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS CALLING FOR BIDS
Project: SAN DIEGO AND IMPERIAL COUNTIES ELECTRICAL TRAINING INSTI- TUTE IMPERIAL TRAINING FACILITY Bid Deadline: August 19, 2021 2:00p.m. Place of Bid Receipt: ELECTRICAL TRAINING INSTITUTE 2420 IMPERIAL BUSINESS PARK DRIVE IMPERIAL, CA 92251 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the SAN DIEGO AND IMPERIAL COUNTIES ELECTRICAL TRAINING INSTITUTE of IMPERIAL COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, acting by and through its Governing Board, hereinafter referred to as "OWNER," will receive up to, but not later than, the above-stated time, sealed bids for the award of a contract for the above project. There shall be (1) base bid and alternate adds as described in bidding documents. The work consists generally of but is not limited to the construction of the ETI Training Facility. The building is a single story, constructed of a slab on grade concrete foundation, concrete masonry bearing walls and a wood framed roof system. Typical architectural finishes. The project includes the construction of a new parking lot and site utilities. Bids shall be received in the place identified above. Those bids timely received shall be opened and publicly read aloud at the above-stated time and place. Proposed forms of Contract Documents are available upon request at the Architects office and Planroom located at: SANDERS INC. ARCHITECTURE / ENGINEERING 1102 INDUSTRY WAY EL CENTRO CA 92243 Phone: (760) 353-5440 ext. 104 Fax: (760) 353-5442 Email: chrissy@sanders-inc.com CONSTRUCT CONNECT 30 TECHNOLOGY PARKWAY SOUTH, SUITE 100 NORCROSS, GA 30092 Phone: 800-424-3996 content@constructconnect.com There will be a non-refundable $ 100.00 fee required for each set of Contract Documents. Each General Contractor may check out not more than three (3) sets of documents; each Sub-Contractor may check out one (1) set. In accordance with the provisions of California Business and Professions Code Section 7028.15 and Public Contract Code Section 3300, the OWNER requires that the bidder possess applicable classification(s) of contractor's license(s) at the time the bid is submitted. Any bidder not so licensed at the time of the bid opening will be rejected as non-responsive. All work must be completed within the TWO HUNDRED SEVENTY-THREE (273) consecutive calendar days from the date specified on the Notice to Proceed issued by the OWNER. Time is of the essence. Failure to complete the work within the time set forth herein will result in the imposition of liquidated damages for each day of delay, in the amount set forth in the Information for Bidders. Each bid shall be accompanied by a bid security in the form of cash, a certified or cashier's check or bid bond in an amount not less than FIVE percent (5%) of the total bid price, payable to the OWNER. The OWNER reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any irregularities or informalities in any bids or in the bidding process. As required by Section 1773 of the California Labor Code, the California Department of Industrial Relations has determined the general prevailing rates of per diem wages in the locality in which the work is to be performed. Copies of these wage rate determinations, entitled PREVAILING WAGE SCALE, are maintained at: DEPARTMENT OF INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS DIVISION OF LABOR STATISTICS AND RESEARCH 455 GOLDEN GATE AVENUE, 8TH FLOOR PO BOX 420603 SAN FRANCISCO CA 94102-0603 415 703 4774 www.dir.ca.gov/dlsr/pwd and are available to any interested party upon request. The successful bidder upon award of the contract shall post a copy of this document at each work site. It shall be mandatory upon the successful bidder to whom the contract is awarded, and upon any subcontractor listed, to pay not less than the specified rates to all workers employed by them for the Project. No contractor or subcontractor may be listed on this bid proposal unless registered with the Department of Industrial Relations (DIR) pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. No contractor or subcontractor may be awarded this project unless registered with the DIR pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. This project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the DIR. No bidder may withdraw any bid for a period of SIXTY (60) calendar days after the date set for the opening of bids. Pursuant to Section 22300 of the Public Contract Code, the Agreement will contain provisions permitting the successful bidder to substitute securities for any monies withheld by the OWNER to ensure performance under the Agreement or permitting payment of retentions earned directly into escrow. There will be a mandatory job walk held at the project site on Thursday, July 22nd at 9:00 A.M. Imperial Training Facility 2424 Imperial Business Park Imperial, CA 92251 L248 Jy5,7,12,19
090 Legal Ads|
T.S. No.: 9462-6994 TSG Order No.: 210071006-CA-VOI A.P.N.: 012-311-003-000 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 02/03/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Affinia Default Services, LLC, as the duly appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust Recorded 02/14/2006 as Document No.: 2006-008274, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Imperial County, California, executed by: KLAUS JAMBOR, A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY , as Trustor, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable in full at time of sale by cash, a cashier's check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and state, and as more fully described in the above referenced Deed of Trust. Sale Date & Time: 08/24/2021 at 02:00 PM Sale Location: At the North entrance to the County Courthouse at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 2315 SAND QUILL AVE (Unincorporated Area), SALTON CITY, CA 92275 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made in an "AS IS" condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $145,763.94 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. It is possible that at the time of sale the opening bid may be less than the total indebtedness due. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder's office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call, 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee's sale or visit this internet website, www.nationwideposting.com, for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, T.S.# 9462-6994. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an "eligible tenant buyer," you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an "eligible bidder," you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 916-939-0772, or visit this internet website www.nationwideposting.com using the file number assigned to this case, 9462-6994, to find the date on which the trustee's sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee's sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee's sale. If you think you may qualify as an "eligible tenant buyer" or "eligible bidder," you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder's sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Affinia Default Services, LLC 301 E. Ocean Blvd. Suite 1720 Long Beach, CA 90802 833-290-7452 For Trustee Sale Information Log On To: www.nationwideposting.com or Call: 916-939-0772. Affinia Default Services, LLC, Omar Solorzano, Foreclosure Associate This communication is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. However, if you have received a discharge of the debt referenced herein in a bankruptcy proceeding, this is not an attempt to impose personal liability upon you for payment of that debt. In the event you have received a bankruptcy discharge, any action to enforce the debt will be taken against the property only. NPP0384505 To: IMPERIAL VALLEY PRESS 07/19/2021, 07/26/2021, 08/02/2021 L261 Jy19,26,Au2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.