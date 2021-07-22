090 Legal Ads|
ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NUMBER ECU001942
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: Miguel Angel Mariscal filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:
Present Name: Miguel Angel Mariscal Proposed Name Miguel Angel Salinger
THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter shall appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.
NOTICE OF HEARING August 17, 2021 at 8:30 am in Dept. 07 at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243
A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in this following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Imperial Valley Press Date: 06-21-2021
Jeffery B. Jones Judge of the Superior Court
L238 Jy1,8,15,22
090 Legal Ads|
ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NUMBER ECU001918
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: Danny E. Martinez, Joyce V. Rojano filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:
Present Name: Samuel Ayden Gomez Rojano Proposed Name Samuel Ayden Martinez
THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter shall appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.
NOTICE OF HEARING July 26, 2021 at 8:30 am in Dept. 07 at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243
A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in this following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Imperial Valley Press Date: 05-27-2021
L. Brooks Anderholt Judge of the Superior Court
L239 Jy1,8,15,22
090 Legal Ads|
COACHELLA VALLEY WATER DISTRICT PROPOSED REVISION TO THE COACHELLA VALLEY WATER DISTRICT SCHEDULE OF SPECIAL CHARGES FOR MISCELLANEOUS SERVICES
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Directors of the Coachella Valley Water District at its meeting on July 27, 2021, at 8:00 a.m., at the Palm Desert Office, at 75515 Hovley Lane East, Palm Desert, California, will consider adopting new or increased miscellaneous fees and charges, and revising Schedule of Special Charges for Miscellaneous Services. Members of the public are invited to provide oral and written testimony in support of or against such new or increased miscellaneous fees and charges. If you wish to challenge the District's miscellaneous fees and charges, please note that you may be limited to issues raised at the public hearing. A document, which contains the complete text of the proposed revisions to the Schedule of Special Charges for Miscellaneous Services, is available at the following locations: Coachella Valley Water District Steve Robbins Administration Building 75515 Hovley Lane East Palm Desert, California Coachella Valley Water District Coachella Office 51501 Tyler Street Coachella, California On the District's website www.cvwd.org
/ s /Sylvia M. Bermudez
Sylvia M. Bermudez, Clerk of the Board Coachella Valley Water District L260 Jn15,22
