FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000496 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
CERTIFIED AIRCONDITIONING AND HEATING 1483 Beach Club Dr. Thermal, CA 92274 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1483 Beach Club Dr. Thermal, CA 92274
3) Full Name of Registrant:
Martin Esparza
Residence Address:
1483 Beach Club Dr. Thermal, CA 92274
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 797-5563
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X
6)
B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
07/17/2021
7)
I, Martin Esparza declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Martin Esparza, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 06/17/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 06/16/2026
Rebecca Leyva-Balmaceda Deputy Clerk
L244 Jy2,9,16,23
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000500 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
DOUBLE A MOTORSPORTS 775 Danenberg Drive Suite 103 El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
775 Danenberg Drive Suite 103 El Centro, CA 92243
3) Full Name of Registrant:
Robert Rodriguez III
Residence Address:
371 E Ross Rd Space 24 El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 332-9600
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X
6)
B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
07/21/2021
7)
I, Robert Rodriguez declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Robert Rodriguez III, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 06/21/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 06/20/2026
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L245 Jy9,16,23,30
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000532 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
SWEET NOTHINGS PASTRY & COFFEE SHOPPE 115 So. 6th St. El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
115 So. 6th St. El Centro, CA 92243
3) Full Name of Registrant:
SWEET NOTHINGS ENTERPRISE, INC.
Residence Address:
115 So. 6th St. El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 970-4481
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Corporation C4742111
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 05/20/2021
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
07/30/2021
7)
I, Brooke Raley declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Brooke Raley, Secretary
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 06/30/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 06/29/2026
Rebecca Leyva-Balmaceda Deputy Clerk
L246 Jy9,16,23,30
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000470 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
SHRIMP N' GO 619 Tiger Lily Lane Imperial, CA 92251 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
619 Tiger Lily Lane Imperial, CA 92251
3) Full Name of Registrant:
Dayana Galvan
Residence Address:
619 Tiger Lily Lane Imperial, CA 92251
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 335-8861
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X
6)
B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
07/10/2021
7)
I, Dayana Galvan declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Dayana Galvan, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 06/10/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 06/09/2026
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L256 Jy9,16,23,30
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000484 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
HIGH POINT TATTOO 396 S. Imperial Ave. El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
396 S. Imperial Ave. El Centro, CA 92243
3) Full Name of Registrant:
Juan Francisco Gamez
Residence Address:
1027 Sandalwood Dr. El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 336-2525
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X
6)
B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
07/15/2021
7)
I, Juan Francisco Gamez declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Juan Francisco Gamez, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 06/15/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 06/14/2026
Rebecca Leyva-Balmaceda Deputy Clerk
L257 Jy9,16,23,30
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000507 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
RED ONE PERFORMANCE 445 E. Evan Hewes Hwy El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
219A East Aurora Dr El Centro, CA 92243
3) Full Name of Registrant:
Red One Peformance Inc
Residence Address:
445 E. Evan Hewes Hwy El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 604-7295
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Corporation C4752259
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 06/11/2021
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
07/22/2021
7)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Carlos W Rojo Lopez, President
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 06/22/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 06/21/2026
Rebecca Leyva-Balmaceda Deputy Clerk
L258 Jy16,23,30,Au6
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000535 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
IV DUMPSTER 404 S. N St. Imperial, CA 92251 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
PO Box 153 Imperial, CA 92251
3) Full Name of Registrant:
Alex Estrada
Residence Address:
404 S. N St. Imperial, CA 92251
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 545-0000
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 07/01/2021
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
07/31/2021
7)
I, __Alex Estrada___declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Alex Estrada Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 07/01/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 06/30/2026
Rebecca Leyva-Balmaceda Deputy Clerk
L270 Jy23,30,Au6,13
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000566 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
RK SANITATION SERVICES 1103 Ollie Ave. Ste. #B Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1244 Fiesta Ave. Calexico, CA 92231
3) Full Name of Registrant:
Eliana K. Lopez
Residence Address:
1244 Fiesta Ave. Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
(442) 252-1338
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X
6)
B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
08/12/2021
7)
I, __Eliana K. Lopez___declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Eliana K. Lopez Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 07/13/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 07/12/2026
Rebecca Leyva-Balmaceda Deputy Clerk
L277 Jy23,30,Au6,13
