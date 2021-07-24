090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000529 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
BULLDOG MEDIA 1183 Garnet St. Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1183 Garnet St. Calexico, CA 92231
3) Full Name of Registrant:
Juan Manuel Moreno
Residence Address:
1183 Garnet St. Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 455-8692
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 06/01/2021
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
07/29/2021
7)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Juan Manuel Moreno, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 06/29/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 06/28/2026
Rebecca Leyva-Balmaceda Deputy Clerk
L259 Jy17,24,31,Au7
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000479 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
FATBOY TRUCKING 393 E.Worthington Rd Imperial, CA 92251 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1185 Rosas St Calexico, CA 92231
3) Full Name of Registrant:
Eduardo Valdez Perez
Residence Address:
1185 Rosas St Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 675-7202
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 06/12/2021
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
07/14/2021
7)
I, Eduardo Valdez Perez declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Eduardo Valdez Perez, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 06/14/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 06/13/2026
Rebecca Leyva-Balmaceda Deputy Clerk
L263 Jy10,17,24,31
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000480 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
CUERVOS TRUCKING 393 E. Worthington Rd Imperial, CA 92251 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1231 Heil Ave El Centro, CA 92243
3) Full Name of Registrant:
Salvador Flores Lopez
Residence Address:
1231 Heil Ave El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(442) 250-5778
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 06/12/2021
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
07/14/2021
7)
I, Salvador Alberto Flores declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Salvador Alberto Flores, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 06/14/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 06/13/2026
Rebecca Leyva-Balmaceda Deputy Clerk
L264 Jy10,17,24,31
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000486 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
NATASHA TRANSPORT 280 Cole Rd. Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
122 W 9th St. Holtville, CA 92250
3) Full Name of Registrant:
Cesar Alberto Yepes Hernandez
Residence Address:
122 W 9th St. Holtville, CA 92250
Phone Number (Optional):
(442) 226-0725
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 06/02/2021
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
07/16/2021
7)
I, Cesar A. Yepes H. declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Cesar Alberto Yepes Hernandez, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 06/16/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 06/15/2026
Rebecca Leyva-Balmaceda Deputy Clerk
L265 Jy10,17,24,31
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000520 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
NAUTI CRUE 104 Ralph Road Imperial, CA 92251 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
104 Ralph Road Imperial, CA 92251
3) Full Name of Registrant:
Haley Saracusa
Residence Address:
104 Ralph Road Imperial, CA 92251
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 550-8449
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A General Partnership
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 06/23/2021
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
07/25/2021
7)
I, _____________declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Haley Saracusa General Partner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 06/25/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 06/24/2026
A Quezada Pasillas Deputy Clerk
L269 Jy17,24,31,Au7
