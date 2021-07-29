090 Legal Ads|
CITATION FOR PUBLICATION UNDER WELFARE AND INSTITUTION CODE SECTION 294
1. To (names of persons to be notified, if known, including names on birth certificates): A (nombres completos de las personas a ser notificadas, si se saben, incluyendo los nombres en el certificado de nacimiento):
Matthew Franklin Reyes
and anyone claiming to be a parent of (child's name): y a todos los que reclaman ser padre o madre de (nombre del menor):
(Child #1) Menor #1 Dani Alison Chacon
born on (date): nacido el (fecha):
(Child #1) Menor #1 February 26, 2019 (26 de Febrero del 2019)
At (name of hospital or other place of birth and city and state): En nombre del hospital u otro lugar de nacimiento y ciudad y estado):
(Child #1) Menor #1 Pioneer Memorial Hospital, Brawley, California, 92227
2. A hearing will be held on (date) September 27, 2021 AT 8:30 a.m. (time), in Dept. 3, located at: Una audiencia tendra lugar el 27 de Septiembre del 2021, a la 8:30 a.m., En la corte ubicada en:
939 WEST MAIN STREET EL CENTRO, CALIFORNIA 92243
3. At this hearing the court will consider the recommendations of the social worker or probation officer; En la audiencia la corte considerara las recomendaciones del trabajador social o el funcionario de libertad condicional. 4. The social worker or probation officer will recommend that your child be freed from your legal custody so that the child may be adopted. If the court follows the recommendation, all of your parental rights to the child will be terminated; El trabajador social o el fiincionario de libertad condicional recomendara que se libere a su hijo de su custodia legal para que se lo pueda adoptar. Si la corte sigue la recomendacion, todos sus derechos como padre seran terminados. 5. You have the right to be present at the hearing, to present evidence, and you have the right to be represented by an attorney. If you do not have an attorney and cannot afford to hire one, the court will appoint an attorney for you; Usted tiene el derecho de estar presente en la audiencia, presentar pruebas, y tiene derecho a que lo represente un abogado. Si no tiene un abogado y no tiene dinero para contratar a un abogado, la corte le nombrara uno. 6. If the court terminates your parental rights, the order may be final; Si la corte termina sus derechos como padre es posible que la orden sea final. 7. The court will proceed with this hearing whether or not you are present; La corte procedera con esta audiencia este o no usted presente. Date: July 23, 2021 Fecha: 23 de Julio del 2021 Maria Rhinehart, Court Executive Officer Maria Rhinehart, Tribunal Delgado Clerk by: Regina Osuna Empleado por: Regina Osuna
L283 Jy29
CITY OF IMPERIAL PUBLIC NOTICE 2021-2029 DRAFT HOUSING ELEMENT
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That, the City of Imperial's General Plan Housing Element is undergoing review by the California Department of Housing and Community Development.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That, the City of Imperial's General Plan Housing Element is undergoing review by the California Department of Housing and Community Development.

The Housing Element of the City's General Plan is a policy document that addresses existing and future housing needs for all Imperial residents and economic groups. The State of California requires by law that the Housing Element be updated periodically. The draft Housing Element Update document is available for review during normal business hours (8:00AM- 5:00PM) at the City of Imperials Community Development Department Counter, located at 400 S. Imperial Avenue, Suite 101; Imperial, CA 92251. The draft document will be available for public review and commentary for the following time period. You can also download a copy of the document off the WEB at https://www.cityofimperial.org/ The City welcomes your comments on the draft 2021-2029 Housing Element Update and is soliciting additional comments that can help improve housing conditions in the City for the future. Please submit any comments you have on the document in writing before the meeting to: Othon Mora Community Development Department Community Development Director City of Imperial 400 S. Imperial Avenue, Suite 101 Imperial, CA 92251 Or by e-mail at: omora@cityofimperial.org
