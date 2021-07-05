090 Legal Ads|
Golden State Water Company's 2021 Annual Water Quality Reports (Consumer Confidence Reports) detailing local water quality and service during the 2020 calendar year are now available. Interested parties who would like to view or print a copy can access the reports at: www.gswater.com/annual-water-quality-reports. L234 Jn28,Jy5
NOTICE OF FILING OF REPORT OF THE ANNUAL SOLID WASTE AND RECYCLING CHARGE AND REQUEST THAT THE AUDITOR PLACE THE FISCAL YEAR 2021-2022 SOLID WASTE AND RECYCLING CHARGE ON THE REAL PROPERTY TAX ROLLS A report will be filed with the Secretary of the Salton Community Services District ("District") describing each parcel of real property within the District that is subject to a Solid Waste and Recycling charge ("Solid Waste and Recycling Charge") adopted by Ordinance 2021-05-19 on May 19, 2021 the amount of the Solid Waste and Recycling Charge to be imposed thereon for Fiscal Year 2021-2022. The District and Burrtec Waste and Recycling will be sending a letter to notify customers of the options available for Solid Waste and Recycling Programs. Solid Waste and Recycling Options are available at 1209 VAN BUREN AVE. SUITE 1, SALTON CITY, CALIFORNIA 92275 OR BY CONTACTING BURRTEC CUSTOMER SERVICE AT 760-393-0635. THIS NOTICE IS PUBLISHED IN COMPLIANCE WITH CALIFORNIA HEALTH AND SAFETY CODE SECTION 5473.1 AND CALIFORNIA GOVERNMENT CODE SECTION 6066. L247 Jy5,12
Project: SAN DIEGO AND IMPERIAL COUNTIES ELECTRICAL TRAINING INSTI- TUTE IMPERIAL TRAINING FACILITY Bid Deadline: August 19, 2021 2:00p.m. Place of Bid Receipt: ELECTRICAL TRAINING INSTITUTE 2420 IMPERIAL BUSINESS PARK DRIVE IMPERIAL, CA 92251 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the SAN DIEGO AND IMPERIAL COUNTIES ELECTRICAL TRAINING INSTITUTE of IMPERIAL COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, acting by and through its Governing Board, hereinafter referred to as "OWNER," will receive up to, but not later than, the above-stated time, sealed bids for the award of a contract for the above project. There shall be (1) base bid and alternate adds as described in bidding documents. The work consists generally of but is not limited to the construction of the ETI Training Facility. The building is a single story, constructed of a slab on grade concrete foundation, concrete masonry bearing walls and a wood framed roof system. Typical architectural finishes. The project includes the construction of a new parking lot and site utilities. Bids shall be received in the place identified above. Those bids timely received shall be opened and publicly read aloud at the above-stated time and place. Proposed forms of Contract Documents are available upon request at the Architects office and Planroom located at: SANDERS INC. ARCHITECTURE / ENGINEERING 1102 INDUSTRY WAY EL CENTRO CA 92243 Phone: (760) 353-5440 ext. 104 Fax: (760) 353-5442 Email: chrissy@sanders-inc.com CONSTRUCT CONNECT 30 TECHNOLOGY PARKWAY SOUTH, SUITE 100 NORCROSS, GA 30092 Phone: 800-424-3996 content@constructconnect.com There will be a non-refundable $ 100.00 fee required for each set of Contract Documents. Each General Contractor may check out not more than three (3) sets of documents; each Sub-Contractor may check out one (1) set. In accordance with the provisions of California Business and Professions Code Section 7028.15 and Public Contract Code Section 3300, the OWNER requires that the bidder possess applicable classification(s) of contractor's license(s) at the time the bid is submitted. Any bidder not so licensed at the time of the bid opening will be rejected as non-responsive. All work must be completed within the TWO HUNDRED SEVENTY-THREE (273) consecutive calendar days from the date specified on the Notice to Proceed issued by the OWNER. Time is of the essence. Failure to complete the work within the time set forth herein will result in the imposition of liquidated damages for each day of delay, in the amount set forth in the Information for Bidders. Each bid shall be accompanied by a bid security in the form of cash, a certified or cashier's check or bid bond in an amount not less than FIVE percent (5%) of the total bid price, payable to the OWNER. The OWNER reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any irregularities or informalities in any bids or in the bidding process. As required by Section 1773 of the California Labor Code, the California Department of Industrial Relations has determined the general prevailing rates of per diem wages in the locality in which the work is to be performed. Copies of these wage rate determinations, entitled PREVAILING WAGE SCALE, are maintained at: DEPARTMENT OF INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS DIVISION OF LABOR STATISTICS AND RESEARCH 455 GOLDEN GATE AVENUE, 8TH FLOOR PO BOX 420603 SAN FRANCISCO CA 94102-0603 415 703 4774 www.dir.ca.gov/dlsr/pwd and are available to any interested party upon request. The successful bidder upon award of the contract shall post a copy of this document at each work site. It shall be mandatory upon the successful bidder to whom the contract is awarded, and upon any subcontractor listed, to pay not less than the specified rates to all workers employed by them for the Project. No contractor or subcontractor may be listed on this bid proposal unless registered with the Department of Industrial Relations (DIR) pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. No contractor or subcontractor may be awarded this project unless registered with the DIR pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. This project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the DIR. No bidder may withdraw any bid for a period of SIXTY (60) calendar days after the date set for the opening of bids. Pursuant to Section 22300 of the Public Contract Code, the Agreement will contain provisions permitting the successful bidder to substitute securities for any monies withheld by the OWNER to ensure performance under the Agreement or permitting payment of retentions earned directly into escrow. There will be a mandatory job walk held at the project site on Thursday, July 22nd at 9:00 A.M. Imperial Training Facility 2424 Imperial Business Park Imperial, CA 92251 L248 Jy5,7,12,19
