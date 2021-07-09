090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000470 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
SHRIPMP N' GO 619 Tiger Lily Lane Imperial, CA 92251 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
619 Tiger Lily Lane Imperial, CA 92251
3) Full Name of Registrant:
Dayana Galvan
Residence Address:
619 Tiger Lily Lane Imperial, CA 92251
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 335-8861
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X
6)
B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
07/10/2021
7)
I, Dayana Galvan declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Dayana Galvan, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 06/10/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 06/09/2026
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L Jy9,16,23,30
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000462 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
STEER FINANCIAL MANTRA PAYMENTS 1240 West State Street Suite B El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
3112 Jarvis Street San Diego, CA 92106
3) Full Name of Registrant:
STEER FINANCIAL LLC
Residence Address:
3112 Jarvis Street San Diego, CA 92106
Phone Number (Optional):
(858) 704-2444
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Limited Liability Company 202027510324
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 09/29/2020
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
07/07/2021
7)
I, Vanessa T. Arellano declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Vanessa T. Arellano, CFO/Managing Partner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 06/07/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 06/06/2026
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L211 Jn18,25Jy2,9
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000469 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
CITYSERVE IMPERIAL VALLEY 239A West Orange Avenue El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
320 South J Street Imperial, CA 92251
3) Full Name of Registrant:
First Assembly of God of Imperial, California
Residence Address:
320 South J Street Imperial, CA 92251
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 355-1114
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Corporation C0393116
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 06/01/2021
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
07/09/2021
7)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Daniel Bruce, CEO
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 06/09/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 06/08/2026
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L228 Jn25Jy2,9,16
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000432 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
CRYSTAL AUTO GLASS 605 Ruby St. Imperial, CA 92251 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
605 Ruby St. Imperial, CA 92251
3) Full Name of Registrant:
Abraham Eduardo Chavez
Residence Address:
605 Ruby St. Imperial, CA 92251
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 222-1230
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 04/01/2021
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
06/27/2021
7)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Abraham Eduardo Chavez, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 05/28/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 05/27/2026
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L228 Jn25Jy2,9,16
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000496 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
CERTIFIED AIRCONDITIONING AND HEATING 1483 Beach Club Dr. Thermal, CA 92274 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1483 Beach Club Dr. Thermal, CA 92274
3) Full Name of Registrant:
Martin Esparza
Residence Address:
1483 Beach Club Dr. Thermal, CA 92274
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 797-5563
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X
6)
B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
07/17/2021
7)
I, Martin Esparza declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Martin Esparza, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 06/17/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 06/16/2026
Rebecca Leyva-Balmaceda Deputy Clerk
L244 Jy2,9,16,23
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000500 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
DOUBLE A MOTORSPORTS 775 Danenberg Drive Suite 103 El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
775 Danenberg Drive Suite 103 El Centro, CA 92243
3) Full Name of Registrant:
Robert Rodriguez III
Residence Address:
371 E Ross Rd Space 24 El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 332-9600
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X
6)
B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
07/21/2021
7)
I, Robert Rodriguez declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Robert Rodriguez III, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 06/21/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 06/20/2026
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L245 Jy9,16,23,30
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000532 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
SWEET NOTHINGS PASTRY & COFFEE SHOPPE 115 So. 6th St. El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
115 So. 6th St. El Centro, CA 92243
3) Full Name of Registrant:
SWEET NOTHINGS ENTERPRISE, INC.
Residence Address:
115 So. 6th St. El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 970-4481
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Corporation C4742111
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 05/20/2021
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
07/30/2021
7)
I, Brooke Raley declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Brooke Raley, Secretary
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 06/30/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 06/29/2026
Rebecca Leyva-Balmaceda Deputy Clerk
L246 Jy9,16,23,30
090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of El Centro will conduct a public hearings before the El Centro City Council on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 6:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the agenda permits, at the City Council Chambers, located at 1275 Main Street, El Centro, CA to discuss the following: Conditional Use Permit 21-03 at 970 S. 2nd Street - The applicant, California Cremation & Burial, is requesting a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) to operate a crematorium at 970 S. 2nd Street (APN 053-491-010). The project site consists of a 0.67-acre property 800 feet north of the northwest corner of Ross Avenue and S. 2nd Street. A 6,250 square foot building occupies the 0.67-acre property and the entire operation will be contained inside of the existing building. This facility will aid in the facilitation of cremations for California Cremation & Burial and would not act as another location in which retail, funeral services, or direct interactions with the general/retail public will be conducted. Conditional Use Permit 21-02 for monopalm antenna tower at 1560 Ocotillo Drive - Vertical Bridge is requesting a Conditional Use Permit to construct a 75' "monopalm" antenna tower at 1560 Ocotillo Drive. The antenna tower will be located at the northeast corner of the property within a new 20' x 35' equipment enclosure. The project site is used as a commercial shopping center. Other improvements being proposed is landscaping along the Ocotillo Drive frontage and rehabilitating the existing parking area. The Planning Commission conducted a public hearing to consider these items on June 2, 2021. After providing opportunity for public comment, the Commission voted to recommend that the City Council approve Conditional Use Permit 21-03 for 970 S. 2nd Street and Conditional Use Permit 21-02 for monopalm antenna tower at 1560 Ocotillo Drive as proposed. NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the public hearing will be held on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. (or as soon thereafter as the agenda permits) in the City Council Chambers, 1275 Main Street, El Centro, California 92243. Anyone challenging the above reference project in court may be limited to raising only those issues in which they or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City Council of the City of El Centro at, or in written correspondence delivered to the City Council of the City of El Centro at, or prior to, the public hearing. All members of the public are able to participate via Zoom. The information for participation in this platform is as follows: Zoom Meeting ID: 845 5036 1063 Passcode: 792790; Optional dial-in number: 1-669-900-6833 The related staff reports are available for review at http://elcentrocityca.iqm2.com/Citizens/Board/1017-Planning-Commission or at City Hall, 1275 W. Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. For further information, contact City Hall, Community Development Department-Planning & Zoning Division, 1275 W. Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243, Telephone: 760-337-4545. If special accommodations are required due to sensory impairment/disability, please contact the Planning Division at (760) 337-4545 to arrange for those accommodations to be made. Norma Wyles, CMC City Clerk L251 Jy9
090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF ELECTION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Special Municipal Election will be held in the City of Brawley on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 to extend the Utility Users Tax: Shall the City of Brawley (City) adopt an ordinance extending the Utility Users Tax until otherwise repealed by voters at a rate of 4%, which is less than surrounding municipalities, upon the use of telecommunications services, natural gas, water, sewer, and solid waste to maintain city services, including, but not limited to, police, fire, City administration services, library, parks, recreation, and senior center, which is projected to raise approximately $2.5 million per year?
Yes/No
That the polls for the election shall be open at seven o'clock a.m. of the day of the election and shall remain open continuously from that time until eight o'clock p.m. of the same day when the polls shall be closed. ___________________________________________________________________________________
AVISO DE ELECCIN
POR LA PRESENTE SE DA AVISO de que se llevar a cabo una Eleccin Municipal Especial en la Ciudad de Brawley el martes, 2 de noviembre de 2021 para extender el Impuesto a los Usuarios de Servicios Pblicos: Deber la Ciudad de Brawley ("Ciudad") adoptar una ordenanza que extienda el Impuesto a los Usuarios de Servicios Pblicos hasta que los votantes la deroguen de otra manera a una tasa del 4%, que es menor que la de los municipios circundantes, sobre el uso de servicios de telecomunicaciones, gas natural, agua, alcantarillado, y residuos slidos para mantener los servicios de la ciudad, incluidos, pero no limitados a, la polica, los bomberos, los servicios de administracin de la Ciudad, biblioteca, parques, recreacin y centro para personas mayores, que se proyecta que recaudar aproximadamente $2.5 millones por ao?
S/No
Que las urnas para la eleccin estarn abiertas a las siete a.m. del da de la eleccin y permanecern abiertas de forma ininterrumpida desde esa hora hasta las ocho p.m. del mismo da en que se cerrarn las urnas.
DATED: IV PRESS Alma Benavides, City Clerk July 9, 2021 L252 Jy9
090 Legal Ads|
T.S. No. 095679-CA APN: 064-405-001-000 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 7/9/2012. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 7/23/2021 at 2:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 7/13/2012 as Instrument No. 2012015965 and later modified by a Loan Modification Agreement recorded on 4/12/2019, as Instrument No. 2019006577, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of Imperial County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: NADRA CAMDEN A SINGLE WOMAN WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER'S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE OF THE IMPERIAL COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 939 W. MAIN STREET, EL CENTRO, CA 92243 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 664 JOSHUA TREE STREET, IMPERIAL, CA 92251-0891 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $145,053.42 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder's sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder's office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.AUCTION.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 095679-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an "eligible tenant buyer," you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an "eligible bidder," you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 095679-CA to find the date on which the trustee's sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee's sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee's sale. If you think you may qualify as an "eligible tenant buyer" or "eligible bidder," you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (800) 280-2832 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 L237 Jy2,9,16
