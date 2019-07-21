090 Legal Ads|
Imperial County Air Pollution Control District Request for Proposals (RFP)
The Imperial County Air Pollution Control District (ICAPCD) is accepting proposals to offset the incremental cost of off-road reduced emission technologies. In accordance with the 2017 Carl Moyer (Moyer) Program guidelines, mobile, portable, and stationary off-road compression ignition and large spark - ignition projects such as construction, agriculture and industrial equipment are eligible for funding. The ICAPCD will select proposals that are eligible and cost-effective based on the 2017 Moyer Program Guidelines, including supplemental guidelines approved by the California Air Resources Board (CARB). The ICAPCD will give priority to emission reduction projects in communities with high burdens of cumulative pollutant exposure. All proposals must be submitted to the ICAPCD no later than the close of business (5:00 pm) on August 21, 2019, unless prior alternate arrangements are made with the ICAPCD. Please submit a hard copy of your proposal(s) to the following at ICAPCD:
Belen Leon Air Pollution Control Project Manager 150 South Ninth Street El Centro, CA 92243
For questions on the availability of funds, and other related inquiries, please contact Belen Leon at (442) 265-1800 or belenleon@co.imperial.ca.us. L027 Jy21
