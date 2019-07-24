090 Legal Ads|
ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NUMBER ECU000968
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: Tommesa Paredez Arellano filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:
Present Name: Tommesa Paredez Arellano Proposed Name Tomasita Paredez Arellano
THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter shall appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.
NOTICE OF HEARING September 10, 2019 at 8:30 am in Dept. 7 at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243
A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in this following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Imperial Valley Press Date: 7-9-19
Jeffrey B. Jones Judge of the Superior Court
L022 Jy17,24,31,Au7
Notice of Private Sale
1) Property Address: 932 G Street, Brawley, CA 92227 2) Purchase Price: $45,000.00 3) Identify of Buyer and Seller: Buyer: R. Garcia Construction, Inc. Seller: Richardson Griswold, Court Appointed Receiver. 4) Overbid Requirements: The private sale will be subject to overbidding. Written bids will be accepted and considered at the Sale Confirmation Hearing at the Imperial County Superior Court. Please contact the Court Appointed Richardson Griswold at (858) 481-1300 or rgriswold@griswoldlawca.com no later than August 8, 2019 for information regarding the date/time/location of the Sale Confirmation Hearing. Bids must exceed the proposed sale price of $45,000.00 in the following manner: at least 10 percent more on the first ten thousand dollars of the proposed sale price and 5 percent more on the amount of the proposed sale price in excess of ten thousand dollars Further, bidders must confirm in their bid the following: 1) a commitment to rehabilitate the Property to the satisfaction of the City of Brawley within 120 days of close of escrow; 2) the identity and CA license number of the contractor that will perform the rehabilitation on the Property; 3) an agreement to an "as-is" sale; 4) a waiver of all inspection contingencies; and 5) an acknowledgment that property remains subject to Court and Receiver supervision until the Property is rehabilitated back into compliance and the receivership action is discharged by the Court. L033 Jy24,31,Au7
