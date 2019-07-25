090 Legal Ads|
LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS CALLING FOR BIDS
Project: PALO VERDE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT PALO VERDE HIGH SCHOOL ANIMAL BARN BUILDING & SITE IMPROVEMENTS Bid Deadline: August 15, 2019 2:00 p.m. Place of Bid Receipt: PALO VERDE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT DISTRICT OFFICE 295 N. FIRST STREET BLYTHE, CA 92225 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the PALO VERDE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT of RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, acting by and through its Governing Board, hereinafter referred to as "DISTRICT," will receive up to, but not later than, the above-stated time, sealed bids for the award of a contract for the above project. There shall be one (1) base bid. The work consists generally of, but is not limited to, construction of building improvements and site improvements to existing pre-engineered metal buildings including animal pens, water and waste piping, electrical lighting and power receptacles, storage structures, and site improvements including Class II Base driveways, concrete hardscape, parking lot and fencing. Bids shall be received in the place identified above. Those bids timely received shall be opened and publicly read aloud at the above-stated time and place. Proposed forms of Contract Documents are available upon request at the Architects office and plan room located at: SANDERS, INC. ARCHITECTURE / ENGINEERING 1102 INDUSTRY WAY EL CENTRO CA 92243 Phone: 760 353 5440 Fax: 760 353 5442 Email: chrissy@sanders-inc.com CONSTRUCT CONNECT Phone: (800) 364-2059 Email: content@constructconnect.com There will be a non-refundable $ 100.00 fee required for each set of Contract Documents. Each General Contractor may check out not more than three (3) sets of documents; each Sub-Contractor may check out one (1) set. In accordance with the provisions of California Business and Professions Code Section 7028.15 and Public Contract Code Section 3300, the DISTRICT requires that the bidder possess applicable classification(s) of contractor's license(s) at the time the bid is submitted. Any bidder not so licensed at the time of the bid opening will be rejected as non-responsive. All work must be completed within ONE HUNDRED-TWENTY (120) calendar days specified in the Information for Bidders from the date specified in the Notice to Proceed. Time is of the essence. Failure to complete the work within the time set forth herein will result in the imposition of liquidated damages for each day of delay, in the amount set forth in the Information for Bidders. Each bid shall be accompanied by a bid security in the form of cash, a certified or cashier's check or bid bond in an amount not less than FIVE percent (5%) of the total bid price, payable to the District. The DISTRICT reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any irregularities or informalities in any bids or in the bidding process. As required by Section 1773 of the California Labor Code, the California Department of Industrial Relations has determined the general prevailing rates of per diem wages in the locality in which the work is to be performed. Copies of these wage rate determinations, entitled PREVAILING WAGE SCALE, are maintained at: DEPARTMENT OF INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS DIVISION OF LABOR STATISTICS AND RESEARCH 455 GOLDEN GATE AVENUE, 8TH FLOOR PO BOX 420603 SAN FRANCISCO CA 94102-0603 415 703 4774 www.dir.ca.gov/dlsr/pwd and are available to any interested party upon request. The successful bidder upon award of the contract shall post a copy of this document at each work site. It shall be mandatory upon the successful bidder to whom the contract is awarded, and upon any subcontractor listed, to pay not less than the specified rates to all workers employed by them for the Project. No contractor or subcontractor may be listed on this bid proposal unless registered with the Department of Industrial Relations (DIR) pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. No contractor or subcontractor may be awarded this project unless registered with the DIR pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. This project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the DIR. No bidder may withdraw any bid for a period of SIXTY (60) calendar days after the date set for the opening of bids. Pursuant to Section 22300 of the Public Contract Code, the Agreement will contain provisions permitting the successful bidder to substitute securities for any monies withheld by the DISTRICT to ensure performance under the Agreement or permitting payment of retentions earned directly into escrow. There will be a mandatory pre-bid conference on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at the jobsite located at: PALO VERDE HIGH SCHOOL 667 N LOVEKIN BLYTHE, CA 92225 PALO VERDE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT L019 Jy18,25
Interpreters - Imperial County, CA The Criminal Justice Act (CJA) Panel Attorneys, appointed in the Southern District of California, are seeking experienced Spanish-English, Mandarin-English, Mixteco-Spanish and Mixteco-English language contract interpreters to assist with case representation in Imperial County, CA. The court approved rate for CJA interpreting services effective 8/1/2019 is $55.00/hour. Requirements: - Legal ability to work in the U.S. - Must reside in Imperial County, California - Have at least one year of experience interpreting in a legal setting or three years of experience interpreting in other comparable settings - Fluency in both English and Spanish legal terminology preferred - Knowledgeable of the professional standards and 9 ethical canons of legal interpreting * Accuracy and completeness * Impartiality and avoidance of conflicts of interest * Confidentiality and restriction of public comment * Limitations of practice * Protocol and demeanor * Maintenance and Improvement of skills and knowledge * Accurate representation of credentials * Interpreter protocols * Impediments to compliance Preference will be given to California certified court interpreters, California certified administrative hearing interpreters, and court interpreters credentialed by the state of Arizona. If interested to become a part of a roster of contract interpreters available to CJA attorneys who may hire for case work, please submit your resum, including education and interpreting experience to: contract_interpreters@casd.uscourts.gov 7/25, 8/1/19 CNS-3276098# IMPERIAL VALLEY PRESS L035 Jy25,Au1
LIEN SALE
Notice is hereby given pursuant to sections 3071 and 3072 of the Civil Code of the State of California, the undersigned will sell the following vehicles at lien sale at said address(s) at said time(s) on: Wednesday, August 7, 2019 to wit: YEAR MAKE VIN LICENSE STATE 14 NISS 3N1AB7AP7EY232758 7GTV165 CA To be sold by: JT Towing, 467 West Aten Road, Imperial, Imperial County, CA 92251 (10:00 AM) Said sale is for the purpose of satisfying lien of the above signed for towing, storage, labor, materials and lien charges, together with costs of advertising, and expenses of sale. LienTek Solutions, Inc. P.O. Box 443 Bonita, CA 91908 7/25/19 CNS-3276610# IMPERIAL VALLEY PRESS L036 Jy25
Request for Qualifications and Proposals (RFQ:19-20-01) For Electrical Engineering Services Building 700 Transformer Replacement And Exterior Lighting Upgrades
Imperial Community College District (District) is opening this RFQ to all qualified firms to submit a Statement of Qualifications package for Professional Electrical Engineering Services to the District. The RFQ process is designed to select a qualified Professional Electrical Engineering Firm to assist the District with 2 specific projects, Building 700 Transformer Replacement and Exterior Lighting Upgrades. Copies of the pre-qualification documents (RFQ) will be available for download on the Districts website at https://www.imperial.edu/about/request-for-proposals/ or may be obtained at the college Administrative Services Office at 380 E. Aten Rd. Imperial, Ca, 92251, Administration Building10, Room #16 on or after July 25, 2019. Deadline to submit a proposal is August 15, 2019 at 2:00 PM. Please submit proposals to Imperial Community College, Attn: Robert Turner / Project Manager, 380 E. Aten Rd, Imperial, Ca. 92251, Building 10, Room #16. Published: 7/25/19, 8/1/19 L039 Jy25,Au1
