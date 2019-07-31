090 Legal Ads|
ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NUMBER ECU000968
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: Tommesa Paredez Arellano filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:
Present Name: Tommesa Paredez Arellano Proposed Name Tomasita Paredez Arellano
THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter shall appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.
NOTICE OF HEARING September 10, 2019 at 8:30 am in Dept. 7 at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243
A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in this following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Imperial Valley Press Date: 7-9-19
Jeffrey B. Jones Judge of the Superior Court
L022 Jy17,24,31,Au7
Notice of Private Sale
1) Property Address: 932 G Street, Brawley, CA 92227 2) Purchase Price: $45,000.00 3) Identify of Buyer and Seller: Buyer: R. Garcia Construction, Inc. Seller: Richardson Griswold, Court Appointed Receiver. 4) Overbid Requirements: The private sale will be subject to overbidding. Written bids will be accepted and considered at the Sale Confirmation Hearing at the Imperial County Superior Court. Please contact the Court Appointed Richardson Griswold at (858) 481-1300 or rgriswold@griswoldlawca.com no later than August 8, 2019 for information regarding the date/time/location of the Sale Confirmation Hearing. Bids must exceed the proposed sale price of $45,000.00 in the following manner: at least 10 percent more on the first ten thousand dollars of the proposed sale price and 5 percent more on the amount of the proposed sale price in excess of ten thousand dollars Further, bidders must confirm in their bid the following: 1) a commitment to rehabilitate the Property to the satisfaction of the City of Brawley within 120 days of close of escrow; 2) the identity and CA license number of the contractor that will perform the rehabilitation on the Property; 3) an agreement to an "as-is" sale; 4) a waiver of all inspection contingencies; and 5) an acknowledgment that property remains subject to Court and Receiver supervision until the Property is rehabilitated back into compliance and the receivership action is discharged by the Court. L033 Jy24,31,Au7
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Calexico Unified School District of Imperial Valley, California, acting by and through its Governing Board, hereafter referred to as the District will receive up to, but not later than August 16, 2019, at 12:00 p.m., sealed bids for the award of a contract for the following:
Fleet Vehicles Bid No. 2019-002
Fleet Vehicles Bid No. 2019-002

Such bids shall be received in the Business Department of the District: 901 Andrade Avenue, Calexico, CA 92231. Each bid must conform and be responsive to this invitation, the information for bidders, the specifications, and all other documents comprising the pertinent bid documents. Copies of the Bid/Contract Documents are now on file and may be obtained in the office of the Assistant Superintendent of Business Services at the above address. The District reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to accept or to reject any one or more items of a bid, or to waive any irregularities or informalities in the bids or in the bidding. No bidder may withdraw his/her bid for a period of sixty (60) days after the date set for the opening of bids.
IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT YOUR SPECTRUM CHANNEL LINEUP
Communities Served: Base of Naval Air Facility El Centro; Cities of Brawley, Calexico, El Centro, Holtville, Imperial, Westmorland and County of Imperial, TX Effective on or after August 21, 2019, Evine Too will no longer be available on Variety Pass/Preferred TV channel 494. For a complete channel lineup, visit Spectrum.com/Channels. To view this notice online, visit Spectrum.net/ProgrammingNotices.
COUNTY OF IMPERIAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
Date of Meeting: August 13, 2019 Time of Meeting: 11:00 A. M. Place of Meeting: Board Chambers, 2nd Floor, 940 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243 Project Type: Zone Change #17-0006 consists of rezoning an approximately 160-acre parcel from A-2-R (General Agricultural/Rural Zone) to A-3 (Heavy Agricultural), submitted by Moiola Bros. Cattle Feeders, with the intent to expand their existing feedlot operations, which are north of the project site. The applicant intends to add up to 18,000 head of cattle on the project site. Project Numbers: Zone Change #17-0006 Project Name: Moiola Bros. Cattle Feeders Applicants: Moiola Bros. Cattle Feeders Location: Approximately 3,000 feet west of the intersection of State Highway 115 and Gonder Road, and approximately 6.5 miles southeast of Brawley, CA. PLEASE ACCEPT THIS AS A NOTICE TO INFORM YOU, as a property owner, tenant, or interested citizens, that the Board of Supervisors of the County of Imperial, California, will conduct a public hearing, as part of a scheduled meeting, on the proposed Zone Change. The Board of Supervisors will consider approving, conditionally approving, or denying: 1. Resolution for the Adoption of the "Mitigated Negative Declaration" and Mitigation Monitoring and Reporting Program; and 2. Adoption of the Codified Ordinance with Findings for Zone Change #17-0006; subject to all of the conditions. All interested individuals are encouraged to attend and be heard. All supporting documentation may be reviewed at the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors Office, located at 940 Main Street, Suite 209, El Centro, CA during regular business hours of 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The CEQA environmental documentation is also available at www.icpds.com. Si usted requiere esta informacin en espaol, por favor de llamar al (442) 265-1736. BLANCA ACOSTA Clerk of the Board of Supervisors County of Imperial, State of California
Request for Proposals for Property Management Services for Casa del Retiro, Inc. Property Located at 357 Blair Ave., Calexico, CA 92231
The full Request for Proposal notice can be obtained by emailing Ricardo Ortega at ricardo@casadretiro.org. Proposal must be received no later than 5:00 P.M., PST on August 15, 2019. Proposals should be directed to: Casa del Retiro, Inc., c/o Ricardo Ortega, Executive Director, 506 Fourth Street, Calexico, CA 92231.
