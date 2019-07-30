090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF SALE
Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 211700 of the California Self Service Storage Facility Act and Section 21707 of the Business and Professional Code of Section 1988 of the Civil Code of the State of California that the following Unit(s) containing Miscellaneous household goods, personal items, furniture and clothing belonging to the person(s) indicated. Tenant Name Beatriz Martinez Lisa Smalley Will be sold at Public Auction on August 15, 2019 at 10:00 AM on the premises where said property is stored and which is located at a self-storage 1857 West Euclid Avenue, in the city of El Centro, county of Imperial, state of California. Sale is sold with limit and reserve purchases must removed by 5:00 P.M. on the date of the sale. The landlord reserves the right to bid at this sale. This sale is subject to prior cancellation. An obligated party. BOND # RED 40083282
NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC OF A VACANCY ON THE CALEXICO HOUSING AUTHORITY BOARD
The City of Calexico encourages interested residents to apply for the position of Commissioner on the Calexico Housing Authority Board. Any person interested in serving on the Calexico Housing Authority Board must submit a letter of interest and application to the City Clerks office or by either e-mail at cityclerk@calexico.ca.gov or via U.S. Mail at City of Calexico 608 Heber Avenue, Calexico, CA 92231 Attn: City Clerks Office.
Deadline to submit letters of interest and application is by 5:00 p.m. on August 23, 2019. Applications may be picked up at the City Clerks office or at the city website: www.calexico.ca.gov/boardsandcommissions For more information please contact the City Clerks office at (760) 768-2102.
Request for Proposals for Property Management Services for Casa del Retiro, Inc. Property Located at 357 Blair Ave., Calexico, CA 92231
The full Request for Proposal notice can be obtained by emailing Ricardo Ortega at ricardo@casadretiro.org. Proposal must be received no later than 5:00 P.M., PST on August 15, 2019. Proposals should be directed to: Casa del Retiro, Inc., c/o Ricardo Ortega, Executive Director, 506 Fourth Street, Calexico, CA 92231.
