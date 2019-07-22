090 Legal Ads|
Combined Notice of Finding of No Significant Impact and Notice of Intent to Request Release of Funds
July 22, 2019 City of El Centro Community Development Department 1275 West Main Street El Centro, CA 92243 This notice shall satisfy two separate but related procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken by the City of El Centro.
REQUEST FOR RELEASE OF FUNDS
On or about August 2, 2019, the City of El Centro will submit a request to the Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for the release of Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) funds, to undertake a project known as Countryside II Apartments, for the purpose of the construction of a 56-unit affordable family residential complex with a mix of two- and three-bedroom units, targeting incomes ranging from 30 percent Average Medium Income (AMI) to 60 percent AMI. Also included in the proposed project are outdoor play/recreation area. The project design would comply with all federal and State accessibility requirements (i.e., Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act and Americans with Disabilities Act. The proposed project site is located at 1776 West Adams Avenue in a predominately residential area of El Centro, California. The site includes existing concrete pads, electrical boxes, water hookups, sewer hookups, an office, a pet walking area with rolled roofing, and a paved circular driveway associated with the former on-site RV park. A single-family home is also located in the southern portion of the project site. All existing development on the site would be demolished as part of the proposed project. The total development cost of the project is estimated to be $19,694,261. Construction period funding of $14,302,323 would be provided. Permanent funding of $2,991,000 would be provided from proceeds from conventional loans, deferred developer fees of $289,836, and a private equity investment of $4,987,952.
FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT
Although cultural resources are not anticipated to be located on-site, the possibility exists for unknown resources to be encountered during project construction. In addition, the possibility exists for asbestos-containing materials, lead-based paint, and existing septic systems to be on-site. Furthermore, a potential exists for differential settlement upon liquefaction to occur at the site. Soils on the project site are considered moderately to highly expansive, and aggressive to concrete and steel. However, mitigation measures have been adopted by the City of El Centro to eliminate or minimize all adverse environmental impacts identified in the Environmental Assessment for the project. The City of El Centro has determined that, with implementation of all mitigation measures, the project will have no significant impact on the human environment. Therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 is not required. Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record (ERR) on file at the City of El Centro, 1275 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243, and may be examined or copied weekdays 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
PUBLIC COMMENTS
Any individual, group, or agency disagreeing with this determination or wishing to comment on the project may submit written comments to Norma M. Villicaa, Community Development Director, at the City of El Centro. All comments received by August 5, 2019 will be considered by the City of El Centro prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds. Commenters should specify which part of this Notice they are addressing.
RELEASE OF FUNDS
The City of El Centro certifies to HUD that Marcela Piedra, City Manager, in her capacity as Certifying Officer consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. HUD's approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities, and allows the City of El Centro to use LIHTC funds.
OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE
HUD will accept objections to its release of funds and the City of El Centro's certification for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if the objection is on one of the following bases: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of the City of El Centro; (b) the City of El Centro has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR Part 58; (c) the grant recipient in the project have committed funds or incurred costs not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by HUD; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58) and shall be addressed to the HUD, San Francisco Regional Office; Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) Fund, One Sansome Street, Suite 1200 San Francisco, CA 94104. Potential objectors should contact HUD to verify the actual last day of the objection period. L030 Jy22
TSG No.: 8751599 TS No.: CA1900284984 FHA/VA/PMI No.: 0221682765 APN: 046-337-005-000 Property Address: 1080 JONES STREET BRAWLEY, CA 92227 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 12/18/2015. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 07/29/2019 at 02:00 P.M., First American Title Insurance Company, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 12/31/2015, as Instrument No. 2015026856, in book , page , , of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of IMPERIAL County, State of California. Executed by: BRANDI J. HALEY, A SINGLE WOMAN, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER'S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by 2924h(b), (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States) At the North entrance to the County Courthouse at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243 All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN THE ABOVE MENTIONED DEED OF TRUST APN# 046-337-005- 000 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1080 JONES STREET, BRAWLEY, CA 92227 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $ 277,305.83. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust has deposited all documents evidencing the obligations secured by the Deed of Trust and has declared all sums secured thereby immediately due and payable, and has caused a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be executed. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the County where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder's office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (916)939-0772 or visit this Internet Web http://search.nationwideposting.com/propertySearchTerms.aspx, using the file number assigned to this case CA1900284984 Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee's attorney. Date: First American Title Insurance Company 4795 Regent Blvd, Mail Code 1011-F Irving, TX 75063 First American Title Insurance Company MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE FOR TRUSTEES SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL (916)939-0772NPP0355421 To: IMPERIAL VALLEY PRESS 07/08/2019, 07/15/2019, 07/22/2019 L996 Jy8,15,22
