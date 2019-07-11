090 Legal Ads|
CASEWORK REPLACEMENT PROJECT Westmorland Homes Westmorland, California IMPERIAL VALLEY HOUSING AUTHORITY PROJECT CODE IV27-2018 INVITATION FOR BIDS
A. The Imperial Valley Housing Authority will receive bids for the Casework Replacement Project located at Various Sites in the City of Westmorland located in Imperial County, California until 11:00 AM, local time, on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 1402 D Street, Brawley, California 92227, at which time all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. B. There shall be one (1) Base Bid. C. The project location consists of various sites located within the City of Westmorland, California and County of Imperial as indicated on the drawings. D. The project scope of work consists of the replacement of Kitchen, Bath and Laundry Room Casework and related work at (35) dwelling units at various sites located in the City of Westmorland, California and County of Imperial as indicated on the drawings. E. Documents are not available for review in the Owners or Architect's office. Reference sets of Documents will be on file at the following Plan Rooms: Yuma Southwest Associated General Contractors Association Contractors of America 350 West 16th Street, Suite 430 6212 Ferris Square, Yuma, AZ 85364 San Diego, CA 92121 Telephone: 928.539.9035 Telephone: 858.558.7444 F. All inquiries regarding this project shall be directed to the Architect at the following address and telephone number. E-mail communications are encouraged. Please note that technical inquiries must be submitted in writing for a response. JAVIER DIAZ ARCHITECTS, INC. 2925 Vine Court El Centro, California 92243 760-427.7587 javier@jdiazarchitects.com G. Bid documents will made available to the Bidders in electronic .pdf format via email; there will be no fees required to obtain the documents. No printed sets of documents will be made available. H. Contact the Architect's office for complete information regarding the date of Documents availability, how to obtain Contract Documents, and applicable shipping and handling charges. J. A certified check, or bank draft, payable to the Imperial Valley Housing Authority, U.S. Government Bonds, or a satisfactory bid bond executed by the bidder and acceptable sureties in the amount equal to five (5%) of the bid shall be submitted with each bid. K. The successful bidder will be required to furnish and pay for Satisfactory Bonds as follows: (1) Payment Bond complying with the IVHAs Procurement Policy L. Award will be made to the lowest responsible and responsive Bidder whose Bid meets the requirement so of this Solicitation M. If equal bids are received from responsible Bidders, selection shall be made by drawing lots. N. Bidders attention is directed to the provision for Equal Employment Opportunity and Payment for all persons of no less than the minimum wage as set forth in the attached Federal & State of California Wage requirements. O. The Imperial Valley Housing Authority reserves the right to reject any and all bids or to waive any informalities in the bidding. P. No bid shall be withdrawn for a period of 90 days subsequent to the opening of bids without the consent of the Imperial Valley Housing Authority. Q. Payment of not less than minimum salaries and wages as set forth is required. A copy of those wage rates will be provided to all Plan Holders by electronic mail. R. A Pre-Bid site visit will be conducted on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 10:00 A.M., local time. All interested bidders are to meet at the south east corner of Center & Third Streets, Unit #1 in the City of Westmorland. This is not a mandatory Pre-Bid site visitation; all Bidders are encouraged to attend to make themselves familiar with the existing project site conditions.
ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NUMBER ECU000929
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: Kristina Valadez filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:
Present Name: Greysen Jared Valadez-Gloria Proposed Name Greysen Jared Valadez
THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter shall appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.
NOTICE OF HEARING August 05, 2019 at 8:30 am in Dept. 9 at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243
A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in this following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Imperial Valley Press Date: 6-11-19
L. Brooks Anderholt Judge of the Superior Court
Superior Court of California, County of Imperial 939 W. Main Street El Centro, CA 92243
Case Number: EAD000148 In the matter of: Felipe Valle Petitioner
Adoption Citation to Declare Minor Free From Parental Custody and Control of Parent for Stepparent Adoption
To (name):____Felipe Valle (Parents Whose Rights May Be Terminated) By order of the Court, you are hereby advised that you are requested to appear before the judge presiding in Department 4 of this Court on 07/25/19 (Date) at 8:30 a.m. to show cause, if any you have, why Alice Valle (Child's Name), a minor, should not be declared free form custody and control of his/her parent Felipe Valle. Maria Rhinehart, Interim Clerk of the Court Dated: May 30, 2019 by: /s/ T. Gallegos Deputy Clerk
