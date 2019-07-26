090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000408 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
BERNAL BROS CLEANING SERVICES 2201 R. Carrillo CT, Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County Mailing Address (if different than above) 2201 R. Carrillo CT, Calexico, CA 92231 3) Full Name of Registrant: Milton Eduardo Bernal Residence Address: 2201 R. Carrillo CT, Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by: An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
___X__
7) Publish Before:
07/17/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Milton Bernal declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct. I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct. Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Milton Bernal, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code) 10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 06/17/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 06/16/2024 Darlene Hale Deputy Clerk L006 Jy12,19,26, Au2
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000413 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
ALTERNATIVES FOR AGRICULTURE 1276 Aurora Drive El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County Mailing Address (if different than above) 1276 Aurora Drive El Centro, CA 92243 3) Full Name of Registrant: Rick Thomas Cesena Residence Address: 1276 Aurora Drive El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 234-8421
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by: An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
05/17/2019
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
07/19/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Rick T. Cesena declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct. I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct. Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Rick Thomas Cesena
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code) 10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 06/19/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 06/18/2024 Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk L008 Jy12,19,26, Au2
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000461 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
G & C TRUCKING 101 Vernardo Dr, Spc 144 Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County Mailing Address (if different than above) 101 Vernardo Dr, Spc 144 Calexico, CA 92231 3) Full Name of Registrant: Noemi Gonzalez Residence Address: 101 Vernardo Dr, Spc 144 Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by: An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
08/07/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Noemi Gonzalez declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct. I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct. Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Noemi Gonzalez, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code) 10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 07/08/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 07/07/2024 Darlene Hale Deputy Clerk L010 Jy12,19,26, Au2
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000465 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
A/C AUTO SALES 311 W 2nd St., Suite C Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County Mailing Address (if different than above) 23 Heffernan Ave. PMB 506 Calexico, CA 92231 3) Full Name of Registrant: Juan Antonio Castellanos Residence Address: 162 W Sampson St. Imperial, CA 92251
Phone Number (Optional):
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by: An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
08/09/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Juan A Castellanos declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct. I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct. Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Juan Antonio Castellanos
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code) 10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 07/10/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 07/09/2024 Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk L012 Jy12,19,26, Au2
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000466 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
JAUREGUI TRANSPORT 686 Kloke Rd Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
686 Kloke Rd Calexico, CA 92231
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Jesus Yair Jauregui Anguiano
Residence Address:
686 Kloke Rd Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
(442) 271-5450
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
07/10/2019
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
08/09/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Jesus Yair Jauregui Anguiano declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Jesus Yair Jauregui Anguiano
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 07/10/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 07/09/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L013 Jy12,19,26, Au2
090 Legal Ads|
T.S. NO.: 2017-CA007019 Order No.: 05823892 APN: 062-080-060-000 NOTICE OF UNIFIED TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 7/29/2011 AND SECURITY AGREEMENT DATED 7/29/2011. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 8/14/2019, 2:00 PM, R.E.F.S. INC., A California Corporation, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded on 8/9/2011, as Document No. 2011-018981, Book N/A, Page N/A , of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of Imperial, California, executed by SM SEED & MILLING, LLC, A CALIFORNIA LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY, as Trustor, EXCEL NATIONAL BANK, as Beneficiary. WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier's check drawn by a state or national bank, a cashiers check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a cashiers check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state. Place of Sale: At the front steps of the County Courthouse located at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243 The property heretofore described is being sold "as is, where is". The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 2050 BENNETT ROAD, EL CENTRO, CA 92243 A.P.N.: 062-080-060-000 Legal Description: "FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST" The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances, condition, suitability for a particular purpose, or the location or existence of any personal property, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust and Security Agreement, and any advances thereunder, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trust created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $1,411,175.39 estimated. Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase the figure prior to sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE Notice is further given pursuant to 9604(a)(1)(B) of California Commercial Code section, and by reason of default under that certain financing statement dated 7/29/2011 and that the Trustee will sell simultaneously with the above described property covered by the Deed of Trust, at the same public auction and under a single bid, certain personal property covered by the Security Agreement dated 7/29/2011, given by the trustor to Beneficiary as Secured Party. Beneficiary reserves its right to evoke its election as to some or all of said personal property and/or fixtures, or to add additional personal property and/or fixtures to the election herein expressed, as Beneficiary's sole election, from time to time and at any time until the consummation of the Trustee's Sale to be conducted pursuant to the Deed of Trust and this Notice of Trustee's Sale. See the Deed of Trust, if applicable. The personal property which was given as security for trustor's obligation is described as follows: ALL FURNITURE, FURNISHINGS, FIXTURES, EQUIPMENT, MACHINERY, MERCHANDISE, GOODS AND OTHER TANGIBLE PERSONAL PROPERTY OF NATURE OWNED BY DEBTOR AND LOCATED ON OR USED IN CONNECTION WITH THE REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED, ALL ACCOUNTS, ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, CHATTEL PAPER, MONEY, INSURANCE CLAIMS, GENERAL INTANGIBLES, CONDEMNATION AWARDS, CONTRACT RIGHTS, INSTRUMENTS, DOCUMENTS AND OTHER RIGHTS OF DEBTOR ARISING OUT OF OR RELATED TO DEBTORS OWNERSHIP OR OPERATION OF SUCH REAL PROPERTY, TOGETHER WITH ALL PROCEEDS, INCREASES AND PRODUCTS OF AN ACCESSIONS TO ANY OF THE FOREGOING. No warranty is made that any or all of the personal property still exists or is available for the successful bidder and no warranty is made as to the condition of any of the personal property, which shall be sold "as is" "where is". The beneficiary under the Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned, a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a Written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the County here the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder's office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site www.stoxposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case 2017-CA007019. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. If the trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder(s) sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the trustee and successful bidder(s) will have no further recourse. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, or the Mortgagees Attorney. Dated: 7/10/2019 R.E.F.S. INC., A California Corporation 9070 Irvine Center Dr. #120 Irvine, California 92618 Phone: (949) 474-7337 Elizabeth Berber, Vice President R.E.F.S. INC., A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. L015 Jy19,26,Au2
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000473 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
DJ ACCOUNTING SERVICES 870 Wensley Ave El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
870 Wensley Ave El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Jorge Delgado
Residence Address:
870 Wensley Ave El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
___X__
7) Publish Before:
08/10/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Jorge Delgado declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Jorge Delgado
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 07/11/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 07/10/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L017 Jy12,19,26,Au2
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000417 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
EAGLE WEST TRANSPORT 371 E Ross Rd SP #715 El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
371 E Ross Rd SP #715 El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Ricardo Parga-Carrera
Residence Address:
371 E Ross Rd. SP 715 El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
07/20/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Ricardo Parga-Carrera declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Ricardo Parga-Carrena
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 06/20/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 06/19/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L018 Jy12,19,26, Au2
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000425 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
EL CENTRO HEALTH CLINIC 852 E. Danenberg Dr. El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
852 E. Danenberg Dr. El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Clinicas De Salud Del Pueblo, Inc.
Residence Address:
1166 K St. Brawley, CA 92227
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 352-2257
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Corporation
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
11/--/2005
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
07/24/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
C0605736
9)
I, declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Marlene Romero, CFO
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 06/24/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 06/23/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L021 Jy19,26,Au2,9
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000488 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
TOP HAT DANCE STUDIO 2451 Rockwood Ave Ste 103B Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
2451 Rockwood Ave Ste 103B Calexico, CA 92231
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Esmeralda Rendon Yoder
Residence Address:
1420 E. Zapata St. Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
(803) 467-9946
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
08/15/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Esmeralda Yoder declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Esmeralda Rendon Yoder
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 07/16/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 07/15/2024
Rebecca Leyva Deputy Clerk
L031 Jy19,26, Au2,9
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000504 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
VETERAN'S ELECTRIC 4898 Forrester Rd. Brawley, CA 92227 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
4898 Forrester Rd. Brawley, CA 92227
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Joseph Quinonez
Residence Address:
4898 Forrester Rd. Brawley, CA 92227
Phone Number (Optional):
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
08/18/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Joseph Quinonez
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 07/19/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 07/18/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L034 Jy26, Au2,9,16
090 Legal Ads|
Trustee Sale No. 17-004909 DS7300-19001066 APN 049-150-007-000 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 02/11/05. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 08/22/19 at 2:00 pm, Aztec Foreclosure Corporation as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed by Veronica N. Escalera, A Married Woman, As Her Sole & Separate Property, as Trustor(s), in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for First Horizon Home Loan Corporation, as Beneficiary, Recorded on 02/23/05 in Instrument No. 006478, Book No. 2402, Page No. 688 of official records in the Office of the county recorder of IMPERIAL County, California; WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier's check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state), At the North entrance to the County Courthouse, 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243, all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County, California described as: 930 EAST J STREET, BRAWLEY, CA 92227 The property heretofore described is being sold "as is". The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $20,277.36 (Estimated) Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder's office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call or visit the Internet Web site, using the file number assigned to this case 17-004909. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. www.homesearch.com 800-758-8052 Or Aztec Foreclosure Corporation (877) 257-0717 www.aztectrustee.com DATE: 7/19/2019 AZTEC FORECLOSURE CORPORATION Amy Connolly Assistant Secretary / Assistant Vice President Aztec Foreclosure Corporation 3636 N. Central Ave., Suite #400 Phoenix, AZ 85012 Phone: (877) 257-0717 or (877) 257-0717 Fax: (602) 638-5748 www.aztectrustee.com NPP0356981 To: IMPERIAL VALLEY PRESS 07/26/2019, 08/02/2019, 08/09/2019 L038 Jy26,Au2,9
090 Legal Ads|
ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NUMBER ECU000984
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: Maria Luz Pantaleon filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:
Present Name: Maria Luz Pantaleon Proposed Name Mary Lou Pantaleon
THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter shall appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.
NOTICE OF HEARING September 23, 2019 at 8:30 am in Dept. 9 at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243
A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in this following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Imperial Valley Press Date: 7-17-19
Jeffrey B. Jones Judge of the Superior Court
L040 Jy26,Au2,9,16
