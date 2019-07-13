090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000384 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
SPIN ZONE 690 Broadway Ave Ste. 6 El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County Mailing Address (if different than above) 690 Broadway Ave Ste. 6 El Centro, CA 92243 3) Full Name of Registrant: Sandra Guzman Residence Address: 245 Cozumel Dr. Imperial, CA 92251
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 791-1232
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by: An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
___X__
7) Publish Before:
07/05/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Sandra Guzman declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct. I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct. Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Sandra Guzman
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code) 10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 06/05/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 06/04/2024 Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk L003 Jn29,Jy6,13,20
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000436 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
LYON HOME INSPECTIONS 520 West Aten Road Imperial, CA 92251 Imperial County Mailing Address (if different than above) 520 West Aten Road Imperial, CA 92251 3) Full Name of Registrant: Got Bugs? Pest Control, Inc. Residence Address: 520 West Aten Road Imperial, CA 92251
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 332-9031
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by: A Corporation
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
07/26/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
C4131067
9)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct. I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct. Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Gregory Taylor Lyon, CEO
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code) 10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 06/26/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 06/25/2024 Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk L011 Jy13,20,27,Au3
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000468 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
THE BEST CLEANING 1160 Rosas St. Unit 125 Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1160 Rosas St. Unit 125 Calexico, CA 92231
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Maria Villarreal
Residence Address:
1160 Rosas St. Unit 125 Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
07/10/2019
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
08/09/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Maria Villarreal declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Maria Villarreal
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 07/10/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 07/09/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L014 Jy13,20,27,Au3
090 Legal Ads|
Interested parties who would like to view or print a copy of Golden State Water Company's 2019 Water Quality Report (Consumer Confidence Report) for the Year 2018 can access the report on the web at: www.gswater.com/annual-water-quality-reports. L016 Jy13,20
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000416 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
MARCH AND ASH 2433 Marshall Rd. Imperial, CA 92251 Imperial County Mailing Address (if different than above) 2835 Camino Del Rio S. Suite 220 San Diego, CA 92108 3) Full Name of Registrant: Imperial Greens Retail Outlet, Inc. Residence Address: 2835 Camino Del Rio S. Suite 220 San Diego, CA 92108
Phone Number (Optional):
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by: A Corporation
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
07/20/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
C4235216
9)
I, declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct. I, ___ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct. Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Jonathan Saco, CFO
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code) 10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 06/20/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 06/19/2024 Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk L979 Jn22,29,Jy6,13
