090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000408 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
BERNAL BROS CLEANING SERVICES 2201 R. Carrillo CT, Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County Mailing Address (if different than above) 2201 R. Carrillo CT, Calexico, CA 92231 3) Full Name of Registrant: Milton Eduardo Bernal Residence Address: 2201 R. Carrillo CT, Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by: An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
___X__
7) Publish Before:
07/17/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Milton Bernal declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct. I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct. Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Milton Bernal, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code) 10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 06/17/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 06/16/2024 Darlene Hale Deputy Clerk L006 Jy12,19,26, Au2
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000413 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
ALTERNATIVES FOR AGRICULTURE 1276 Aurora Drive El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County Mailing Address (if different than above) 1276 Aurora Drive El Centro, CA 92243 3) Full Name of Registrant: Rick Thomas Cesena Residence Address: 1276 Aurora Drive El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 234-8421
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by: An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
05/17/2019
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
07/19/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Rick T. Cesena declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct. I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct. Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Rick Thomas Cesena
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code) 10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 06/19/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 06/18/2024 Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk L008 Jy12,19,26, Au2
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000461 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
G & C TRUCKING 101 Vernardo Dr, Spc 144 Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County Mailing Address (if different than above) 101 Vernardo Dr, Spc 144 Calexico, CA 92231 3) Full Name of Registrant: Noemi Gonzalez Residence Address: 101 Vernardo Dr, Spc 144 Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by: An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
08/07/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Noemi Gonzalez declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct. I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct. Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Noemi Gonzalez, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code) 10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 07/08/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 07/07/2024 Darlene Hale Deputy Clerk L010 Jy12,19,26, Au2
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000465 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
A/C AUTO SALES 311 W 2nd St., Suite C Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County Mailing Address (if different than above) 23 Heffernan Ave. PMB 506 Calexico, CA 92231 3) Full Name of Registrant: Juan Antonio Castellanos Residence Address: 162 W Sampson St. Imperial, CA 92251
Phone Number (Optional):
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by: An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
08/09/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Juan A Castellanos declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct. I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct. Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Juan Antonio Castellanos
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code) 10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 07/10/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 07/09/2024 Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk L012 Jy12,19,26, Au2
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000466 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
JAUREGUI TRANSPORT 686 Kloke Rd Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
686 Kloke Rd Calexico, CA 92231
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Jesus Yair Jauregui Anguiano
Residence Address:
686 Kloke Rd Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
(442) 271-5450
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
07/10/2019
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
08/09/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Jesus Yair Jauregui Anguiano declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Jesus Yair Jauregui Anguiano
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 07/10/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 07/09/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L013 Jy12,19,26, Au2
090 Legal Ads|
T.S. NO.: 2017-CA007019 Order No.: 05823892 APN: 062-080-060-000 NOTICE OF UNIFIED TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 7/29/2011 AND SECURITY AGREEMENT DATED 7/29/2011. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 8/14/2019, 2:00 PM, R.E.F.S. INC., A California Corporation, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded on 8/9/2011, as Document No. 2011-018981, Book N/A, Page N/A , of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of Imperial, California, executed by SM SEED & MILLING, LLC, A CALIFORNIA LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY, as Trustor, EXCEL NATIONAL BANK, as Beneficiary. WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier's check drawn by a state or national bank, a cashiers check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a cashiers check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state. Place of Sale: At the front steps of the County Courthouse located at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243 The property heretofore described is being sold "as is, where is". The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 2050 BENNETT ROAD, EL CENTRO, CA 92243 A.P.N.: 062-080-060-000 Legal Description: "FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST" The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances, condition, suitability for a particular purpose, or the location or existence of any personal property, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust and Security Agreement, and any advances thereunder, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trust created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $1,411,175.39 estimated. Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase the figure prior to sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE Notice is further given pursuant to 9604(a)(1)(B) of California Commercial Code section, and by reason of default under that certain financing statement dated 7/29/2011 and that the Trustee will sell simultaneously with the above described property covered by the Deed of Trust, at the same public auction and under a single bid, certain personal property covered by the Security Agreement dated 7/29/2011, given by the trustor to Beneficiary as Secured Party. Beneficiary reserves its right to evoke its election as to some or all of said personal property and/or fixtures, or to add additional personal property and/or fixtures to the election herein expressed, as Beneficiary's sole election, from time to time and at any time until the consummation of the Trustee's Sale to be conducted pursuant to the Deed of Trust and this Notice of Trustee's Sale. See the Deed of Trust, if applicable. The personal property which was given as security for trustor's obligation is described as follows: ALL FURNITURE, FURNISHINGS, FIXTURES, EQUIPMENT, MACHINERY, MERCHANDISE, GOODS AND OTHER TANGIBLE PERSONAL PROPERTY OF NATURE OWNED BY DEBTOR AND LOCATED ON OR USED IN CONNECTION WITH THE REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED, ALL ACCOUNTS, ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, CHATTEL PAPER, MONEY, INSURANCE CLAIMS, GENERAL INTANGIBLES, CONDEMNATION AWARDS, CONTRACT RIGHTS, INSTRUMENTS, DOCUMENTS AND OTHER RIGHTS OF DEBTOR ARISING OUT OF OR RELATED TO DEBTORS OWNERSHIP OR OPERATION OF SUCH REAL PROPERTY, TOGETHER WITH ALL PROCEEDS, INCREASES AND PRODUCTS OF AN ACCESSIONS TO ANY OF THE FOREGOING. No warranty is made that any or all of the personal property still exists or is available for the successful bidder and no warranty is made as to the condition of any of the personal property, which shall be sold "as is" "where is". The beneficiary under the Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned, a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a Written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the County here the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder's office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site www.stoxposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case 2017-CA007019. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. If the trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder(s) sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the trustee and successful bidder(s) will have no further recourse. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, or the Mortgagees Attorney. Dated: 7/10/2019 R.E.F.S. INC., A California Corporation 9070 Irvine Center Dr. #120 Irvine, California 92618 Phone: (949) 474-7337 Elizabeth Berber, Vice President R.E.F.S. INC., A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. L015 Jy19,26,Au2
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000473 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
DJ ACCOUNTING SERVICES 870 Wensley Ave El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
870 Wensley Ave El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Jorge Delgado
Residence Address:
870 Wensley Ave El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
___X__
7) Publish Before:
08/10/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Jorge Delgado declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Jorge Delgado
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 07/11/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 07/10/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L017 Jy12,19,26,Au2
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000417 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
EAGLE WEST TRANSPORT 371 E Ross Rd SP #715 El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
371 E Ross Rd SP #715 El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Ricardo Parga-Carrera
Residence Address:
371 E Ross Rd. SP 715 El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
07/20/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Ricardo Parga-Carrera declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Ricardo Parga-Carrena
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 06/20/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 06/19/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L018 Jy12,19,26, Au2
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000425 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
EL CENTRO HEALTH CLINIC 852 E. Danenberg Dr. El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
852 E. Danenberg Dr. El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Clinicas De Salud Del Pueblo, Inc.
Residence Address:
1166 K St. Brawley, CA 92227
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 352-2257
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Corporation
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
11/--/2005
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
07/24/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
C0605736
9)
I, declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Marlene Romero, CFO
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 06/24/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 06/23/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L021 Jy19,26,Au2,9
090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING IMPERIAL COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Imperial County Board of Supervisors will hold a Public Hearing on August 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., in the Board Chambers, County Administrative Center, 940 West Main Street, Suite 211, El Centro, California, to receive comments on the Levy of the Annual Assessments for Fiscal Year 2019-2020 for the Imperial Landscape and Lighting Maintenance District.
BLANCA ACOSTA Clerk of the Board of Supervisors County of Imperial
L024 Jy19
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000423 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
CG ROOFING 1019 Paulin Ave Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County Mailing Address (if different than above) 1019 Paulin Ave Calexico, CA 92231 3) Full Name of Registrant: Carlos Gil Residence Address: 1019 Paulin Ave Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 556-0734
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by: An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
07/24/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Carlos Gil declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct. I, ___ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct. Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Carlos Gil
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code) 10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 06/24/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 06/23/2024 Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk L981 Jn28,Jy5,12,19
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000429 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
LA BARRITA 1271 Primavera Ct. Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County Mailing Address (if different than above) 1271 Primavera Ct. Calexico, CA 92231 3) Full Name of Registrant: Crescencio Coronel Residence Address: 1271 Primavera Ct. Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 482-6380
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by: An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
06/24/2019
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
07/24/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Crescencio Coronel declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct. I, ___ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct. Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Crescencio Coronel
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code) 10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 06/24/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 06/23/2024 Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk L984 Jn28,Jy5,12,19
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000380 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
INSIGHT EFFECTIVE MARKETING IV SNACKS 3451 Dogwood Rd El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County Mailing Address (if different than above) 199 W Sampson St. Imperial, CA 92251 3) Full Name of Registrant: Hector M. Hernandez Residence Address: 199 W Sampson St. Imperial, CA 92251
Phone Number (Optional):
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by: An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
06/01/2019
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
07/04/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Hector M. Hernandez declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct. I, ___ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct. Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Hector M. Hernandez
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code) 10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 06/04/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 06/03/2024 Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk L985 Jn28,Jy5,12,19
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000433 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
SOBE'S RESTAURANT 1151 S 4th St. Ste J & K El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County Mailing Address (if different than above) 1775 S 5th St. El Centro, CA 92243 3) Full Name of Registrant: Sobeida Jackson Residence Address: 1775 S 5th St El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 352-6838
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by: An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
07/22/2009
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
07/25/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Sobeida Jackson declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct. I, ___ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct. Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Sobeida Jackson, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code) 10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 06/25/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 06/24/2024 Esperanza Enriquez Deputy Clerk L986 Jn28,Jy5,12,19
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000440 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
DORAME'S NOTARY 2136 Smoketree Circle El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County Mailing Address (if different than above) 2136 Smoketree Circle El Centro, CA 92243 3) Full Name of Registrant: Claudia Elena Dorame Residence Address: 2136 Smoketree Circle El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 996-9386
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by: An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
06/10/2019
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
07/27/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Claudia Dorame declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct. I, ___ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct. Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Claudia Dorame
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code) 10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 06/27/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 06/26/2024 Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk L991 Jn28,Jy5,12,19
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000431 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
REAL ESTATE TEAM EXPERTS 1503 N Imperial Ave #103 El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County Mailing Address (if different than above) 1503 N Imperial Ave #103 El Centro, CA 92243 3) Full Name of Registrant: Robert P Prince Anna Prince Residence Address: 2886 Ross Ave El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 554-1799
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by: A Married Couple
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
___X__
7) Publish Before:
07/25/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Robert P Prince declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct. I, _Anna Prince__ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct. Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Robert P Prince, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code) 10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 06/25/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 06/24/2024 Esperanza Enriquez Deputy Clerk L992 Jn28,Jy5,12,19
