090 Legal Ads|
LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS CALLING FOR BIDS
Project: PALO VERDE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT PALO VERDE HIGH SCHOOL ANIMAL BARN BUILDING & SITE IMPROVEMENTS Bid Deadline: August 15, 2019 2:00 p.m. Place of Bid Receipt: PALO VERDE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT DISTRICT OFFICE 295 N. FIRST STREET BLYTHE, CA 92225 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the PALO VERDE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT of RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, acting by and through its Governing Board, hereinafter referred to as "DISTRICT," will receive up to, but not later than, the above-stated time, sealed bids for the award of a contract for the above project. There shall be one (1) base bid. The work consists generally of, but is not limited to, construction of building improvements and site improvements to existing pre-engineered metal buildings including animal pens, water and waste piping, electrical lighting and power receptacles, storage structures, and site improvements including Class II Base driveways, concrete hardscape, parking lot and fencing. Bids shall be received in the place identified above. Those bids timely received shall be opened and publicly read aloud at the above-stated time and place. Proposed forms of Contract Documents are available upon request at the Architects office and plan room located at: SANDERS, INC. ARCHITECTURE / ENGINEERING 1102 INDUSTRY WAY EL CENTRO CA 92243 Phone: 760 353 5440 Fax: 760 353 5442 Email: chrissy@sanders-inc.com CONSTRUCT CONNECT Phone: (800) 364-2059 Email: content@constructconnect.com There will be a non-refundable $ 100.00 fee required for each set of Contract Documents. Each General Contractor may check out not more than three (3) sets of documents; each Sub-Contractor may check out one (1) set. In accordance with the provisions of California Business and Professions Code Section 7028.15 and Public Contract Code Section 3300, the DISTRICT requires that the bidder possess applicable classification(s) of contractor's license(s) at the time the bid is submitted. Any bidder not so licensed at the time of the bid opening will be rejected as non-responsive. All work must be completed within ONE HUNDRED-TWENTY (120) calendar days specified in the Information for Bidders from the date specified in the Notice to Proceed. Time is of the essence. Failure to complete the work within the time set forth herein will result in the imposition of liquidated damages for each day of delay, in the amount set forth in the Information for Bidders. Each bid shall be accompanied by a bid security in the form of cash, a certified or cashier's check or bid bond in an amount not less than FIVE percent (5%) of the total bid price, payable to the District. The DISTRICT reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any irregularities or informalities in any bids or in the bidding process. As required by Section 1773 of the California Labor Code, the California Department of Industrial Relations has determined the general prevailing rates of per diem wages in the locality in which the work is to be performed. Copies of these wage rate determinations, entitled PREVAILING WAGE SCALE, are maintained at: DEPARTMENT OF INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS DIVISION OF LABOR STATISTICS AND RESEARCH 455 GOLDEN GATE AVENUE, 8TH FLOOR PO BOX 420603 SAN FRANCISCO CA 94102-0603 415 703 4774 www.dir.ca.gov/dlsr/pwd and are available to any interested party upon request. The successful bidder upon award of the contract shall post a copy of this document at each work site. It shall be mandatory upon the successful bidder to whom the contract is awarded, and upon any subcontractor listed, to pay not less than the specified rates to all workers employed by them for the Project. No contractor or subcontractor may be listed on this bid proposal unless registered with the Department of Industrial Relations (DIR) pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. No contractor or subcontractor may be awarded this project unless registered with the DIR pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. This project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the DIR. No bidder may withdraw any bid for a period of SIXTY (60) calendar days after the date set for the opening of bids. Pursuant to Section 22300 of the Public Contract Code, the Agreement will contain provisions permitting the successful bidder to substitute securities for any monies withheld by the DISTRICT to ensure performance under the Agreement or permitting payment of retentions earned directly into escrow. There will be a mandatory pre-bid conference on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at the jobsite located at: PALO VERDE HIGH SCHOOL 667 N LOVEKIN BLYTHE, CA 92225 PALO VERDE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT L019 Jy18,25
090 Legal Ads|
City of El Centro Request for Qualifications Monte Vista Sports and Wellness Complex Needs Assessment and Feasibility Study
The City of El Centro is soliciting proposals for a Needs Assessment and Feasibility Study to determine the viability of a 72-Acre site as a Sports and Wellness Complex. The Request for Qualifications (RFQ) is intended to provide a common and uniform set of instructions to guide PROPOSERS through the development of proposals. The RFQ is available on the City of El Centro website (www.cityofelcentro.org) or at the Community Services Department located at 1249 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243. The Imperial County Office of Education (ICOE) currently owns an 80-acre site located south of McCabe Road and west of Sperber Road; of which, 72-acres is available for the project. The ICOE wishes to develop the site into the Monte Vista Sports and Wellness Complex. Included with the RFQ is a Project Site Location Map and a preliminary concept rendering. The City will be conducting an independent Market and Feasibility Study to evaluate this future complex site to determine the feasibility of it becoming a venue for an enhanced design, multi-purpose, "tournament type" sports complex. The venue is envisioned to provide facilities to not only accommodate the recreational demands of residents within the Imperial County, but to stimulate economic conditions and to assist in providing a tourist destination to promote the City of El Centro as well. The relative lack of a state-of-the-art, tournament caliber facility in the area potentially creates a real opportunity to be very competitive in this market. The objective of the Request for Qualifications (RFQ) is to provide the City of El Centro with data and information to identify the economic impact this facility would have for the City of El Centro and surrounding communities, project costs, at least two funding models, operating budgets, job creation, market analysis and sports need assessment. The responses to the RFQ will form the basis for evaluation, interview and selection. The selected consultant also agrees to make multiple presentations of their findings in person to City Council, government officials and stakeholders. A non-mandatory, pre-proposal conference will be conducted on July 24, 2019 at 10:00 A.M., at the City's Community Services Department conference room located at 1249 Main Street, El Centro CA, 92243. A general overview of the RFQ will be provided, as well as a question and answer session specific to this RFQ. The City shall be bound by only written answers to questions. Any oral responses given at the pre-proposal conference shall be unofficial. CITY'S RIGHT RESERVED: The City of El Centro through its AWARDING AUTHORITY, reserves the right to cancel this RFQ if it is in the City's best interest to do so and to reject any and all proposals. L023 Jy18
090 Legal Ads|
Superior Court of California, County of Imperial 939 W. Main Street El Centro, CA 92243
Case Number: EAD000148 In the matter of: Felipe Valle Petitioner
Adoption Citation to Declare Minor Free From Parental Custody and Control of Parent for Stepparent Adoption
To (name):____Felipe Valle (Parents Whose Rights May Be Terminated) By order of the Court, you are hereby advised that you are requested to appear before the judge presiding in Department 4 of this Court on 07/25/19 (Date) at 8:30 a.m. to show cause, if any you have, why Alice Valle (Child's Name), a minor, should not be declared free form custody and control of his/her parent Felipe Valle. Maria Rhinehart, Interim Clerk of the Court Dated: May 30, 2019 by: /s/ T. Gallegos Deputy Clerk DO NOT use for conservatorships of for guardianships of adults. L983 Jn27,Jy4,11,18
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.