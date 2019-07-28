090 Legal Ads|
SECTION 00030 NOTICE INVITING BIDS
RECEIPT OF BIDS: Sealed Bids will be received at the office of the City Clerk, City of El Centro, the OWNER of the WORK, located at 1275 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243, August 29th 2019 until at 2:30PM, for the construction of the "South Imperial Ave Water Pipeline Improvements and Drainage Pipeline Installation Project." DESCRIPTION OF WORK: The South Imperial Ave Water Pipeline Improvements and Drainage Pipeline Installation Project WORK includes but is not limited to: Coordination and cooperation with the City, Caltrans and Imperial Irrigation District Installing 597 LF of 18-Inch Dia. PVC Water pipeline Installing I ,220 LF of 18-Inch Dia. PVC Water Pipeline within fusible PVC pipe via directional drilling under Interstate 8 Installation of Resilient Wedge Gate Valves with Restrained Joint Fittings, Valve Risers, Air Re lease Valve Assemblies and all other appurtenances Installing 641 LF of24-Inch Dia. RCP Storm Water Pipeline. Installing 320 LF of24-lnch Dia. PVC Storm Water Pipeline. Installation of one 3-ft. diameter and two 5-ft. diameter Storm Drain Manholes. BUY AMERICA REQUIREMENTS: This project is subject to the Federal "Buy America Requirements identified in Section 00840 of the Special Conditions, item 22. SITE OF WORK: El Centro, California. COMPLETION OF WORK: The WORK must be completed within one hundred twenty (120) Calendar Days after the commencement date stated in the Notice to Proceed, as issued by the City Clerk. OPENING OF BIDS: The Bids will be publicly opened and read on August 29th, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at the above-mentioned office of the OWNER. OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: The Contract Documents are entitled "South Imperial Ave Water Pipeline Improvements and Drainage Pipeline Installation Project". The Contract Documents may be obtained at the Engineering office located at 1275 W. Main Street, El Centro, CA, 92243 for a non-refundable fee of one hundred dollars ($1 00). Compact discs containing electronic copies of the Contract Documents may be obtained for a non-refundable fee of five dollars ($5). Checks are to be made payable to the City of El Centro. Plans and specifications may be downloaded free from Planet Bids by visiting City ofEI Centro website and selecting "Public Works (Planet Bids) from the "DOING BUSINESS" drop down. BID SECURITY: Each Bid shall be accompanied by a certified or cashier's check or Bid Bond in the amount often percent (10%) of the Total Bid Price payable to the City ofEI Centro as a guarantee that the Bidder, if its Bid is accepted, will promptly execute the Agreement. A Bid shall not be considered unless one ofthe forms of Bidder's security is enclosed with it. BIDS TO REMAIN OPEN: The Bidder shall guarantee the Total Bid Price for a period of sixty (60) calendar Days after the date of Bid opening. 07/2019cfo\A.19.0170\Pians and Specs for S. ImperialAve Extension Pipeline Project CONTRACTOR'S LICENSE CLASSIFICATION: In accordance with the provisions of California law, the OWNER has determined that the CONTRACTOR shall possess a valid Class A license at the time that the Bid is submitted. Failure to possess the specified license shall render the Bid as non-responsive and shall act as a bar to award of the Agreement to any Bidder not possessing said license at the time of Bid. PREVAILING WAGE RATES: The salary and wage for any classification shall be the higher of the current applicable State of California or Federal wage rates. In accordance with the provisions of Labor Code 1770 to 1781 as duly enacted by the State of California, the City Council has ascertained the general prevailing rate of wages applicable to the work to be done as those shown in the specifications of the work. Information on the current state prevailing wages can be obtained by contacting the State of California, Department of Industrial Relations, Division of Labor Statistics and Research, 45 Fremont Street, Suite 1160, San Francisco, California, 941 05, (415) 972-8628 or from the California Department of Industrial Relations' internet website at http://www.dir.ca.gov. The Federal minimum wage rates for this project as predetermined by the United States Secretary of Labor are set forth in the books issued for bidding purposes entitled "Proposal and Contract," and in copies of this book that may be examined at the offices described above where project plans, special provisions and proposal forms may be seen. Addenda to modify the Federal minimum wage rates, if necessary, will be issued to holders of "Proposal and Contract" books. Future effective general prevailing wage rates, which have been predetermined and are on file with the California Department of Industrial Relations are referenced but not printed in the general prevaiIing wage rates. If there is a difference between the minimum wage rates predetermined by the Secretary of Labor and the general prevailing wage rates determined by the Director of the California Department of Industrial Relations for similar classifications of labor, the contractor and subcontractors shall pay not less than the higher wage rate. The City will not accept lower State wage rates not specifically included in the Federal minimum wage determinations. This includes "helper" (or other classifications based on hours of experience) or any other classification not appearing in the Federal wage determinations. Where Federal wage determinations do not contain the State wage rate determination otherwise available for use by the Contractor and subcontractors, the contractor and subcontractors shall pay not less than the Federal minimum wage rate, which most closely approximates the duties of the employees in question. All contractors and subcontractors who bid or work on a public works project must register and pay an annual fee to the State of California, Department of Industrial Relations (DIR) per SB 854. No contractor of subcontractor may be listed on a bid proposal for a public works project unless registered with the Department of Industrial Relations pursuant to Labor Code section 1725.5 [with limited exceptions from this requirement for bid purposes only under Labor Code section 1771.1{a)]. No contractor or subcontractor may be awarded a contract for public work on a public works project unless registered with the Department of Industrial Relations pursuant to Labor Code section 1725.5. This project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the Department of Industrial Relations. The awarding body must post or require the prime contractor to post job site notices prescribed by regulation. (See 8 Calif. Code Reg. 16451(d) for the notice that previously was required for projects monitored by the CMU.) CONTRACTOR REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS: All contractors and subcontractors must furnish electronic certified payroll records directly to the Labor Commissioner (aka California Division of Labor Standards Enforcement). PRE-BID CONFERENCE: Bidders MUST attend a pre-bid walk through of the proposed WORK site which will be conducted by the City's CONSTRUCTION MANAGER on August 14th, 2019, at l 0:00 a.m. The meeting will be held in Conference Room B, City Hall Building B, 1275 Main St, El Centro, CA 92243. The objective of the Pre-bid conference is to acquaint Bidders with the scope of work and conduct a job walk to familiarize the bidders of the site conditions. PROJECT ADMINISTRATION: All communications relative to this WORK shall be directed, in writing, to the CONSTRUCTION MANAGER prior to opening of Bid.
City of EI Centro 1275 Main Street El Centro, CA 92243 Attn: Javier Luna, P.E. Telephone: 760-337-5182
CITY'S RESPONSES: All questions regarding the project shall be provided via written response or by email. The CITY's responses to questions that are asked during the bidding phase will be provided by Addendum. No oral comments shall be of any force or effect with respect to this solicitation. Questions must be submitted more than seven (7) working days prior to bid opening to allow time for response. LABOR AND MATERIALS AND PERFORMANCE BONDS. Upon Contract award, the successful Bidder shall provide both Payment and Performance Bonds at each at 1 00% of the Contract Price as specified in the Contract Documents. LICENSES. Each Bidder shall possess a valid Class Contractor's license issued by California Contractors State License Board at the time of Bid submission and a current City business license at the time of Contract award. RETENTION. The City shall withhold five percent (5%) of any progress payment as retention. contractor may substitute securities in place of retained funds withheld by the City. BID BOND All bids must include bidder's security in an amount of at least I 0 percent of the amount bid, and in a form specified by the Code. Pub Cont. C 20170-20171. OWNER'S RIGHTS RESERVED: The OWNER reserves the right to reject any or all Bids, to waive any informality in a Bid, and to make awards to the lowest responsive Bidder as it may best serve the interest of the OWNER. Date:-------------------------- OWNER: City of EI Centro _____________________ L. Diane Caldwell, City Clerk L041 Jy28,Au9
Notice of Public Hearing City of Imperial-City Council
Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held by the City of Imperial City Council on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 6:30 P.M. The public hearing will be held at the City of Imperial Council Chambers located at 200 W. 9th Street, Imperial, CA 92251. The City Council will be conducting a Public Hearing for the official adoption of the updated 2014-2021 Housing Element. Copies of the draft updated 2014-2021 Housing Element and other pertinent information are available for review at the Community Development Department at Imperial City Hall during regular business hours. If you would like to know more about the proposed project prior to the public hearing, please contact Lisa Tylenda, Planner at (760) 355-3326 or via email at ltylenda@cityofimperial.org. Any person desiring to comment on the above project may do so in writing or may appear in person at the public hearing. Written comments should be directed to Ms. Debra Jackson, City Clerk, City of Imperial, 420 South Imperial Avenue, Imperial, CA 92251. Please reference the project name in all written correspondence. Debra Jackson City Clerk L042 Jy28
