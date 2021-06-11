090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No.202110000337 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
CENTRO BBQ 150 Charles Elmore Dr El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
150 Charles Elmore Dr
El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Centro BBQ L.L.C.
Residence Address:
150 Charles Elmore Dr El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760)540-0665
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Limited Liability Company 202105510292
5) Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X
6)
B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
06/02/2021
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Angel Gomez Manager
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 05/03/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 05/02/2026
Rebecca Leyva-Balmaceda Deputy Clerk
L145 My21,28,Jn4,11
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000324 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
AGRICOM 1757 Carr Rd Ste 45B Room A Calexico CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1160 Rosas Street Unit 158 Calexico, CA 92231
3) Full Name of Registrant:
Rosario Ofelia Chavez
Residence Address:
2204 Madison Ct. Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 595-5122
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 08/13/2008
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
05/28/2021
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Rosario Ofelia Chavez, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 04/28/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 04/27/2026
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L158 My21,28,Jn4,11
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000372 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
GS INTEGRAL SERVICES 227 Acapulco Dr. Imperial, CA 92251 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
227 Acapulco Dr. Imperial, CA 92251
3) Full Name of Registrant:
Tania Daniela Serrano Gonzalez
Residence Address:
227 Acapulco Dr. Imperial, CA 92251
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 783-8761
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
05/10/2021
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Tania Daniela Serrano Gonzalez, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 05/12/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 05/11/2026
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L183 Jn4,11,18,25
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000403 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
EL ASADERO LLC 931 Ocotillo Dr. El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
931 Ocotillo Dr. El Centro, CA 92243
3) Full Name of Registrant:
El Asadero LLC
Residence Address:
931 Ocotillo Dr. El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 259-5705
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Limited Liability Company 20211271182
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X
6)
B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
06/23/2021
7)
I, Monica Palafox__ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Monica Palafox, CEO
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 05/24/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 05/23/2026
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L190 Jn4,11,18,25
090 Legal Ads|
ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to Sections 21700-21716 of the Business & Professions Code, Section 2328 of the UCC, Section 535 of the Penal Code and provisions of the Civil Code. The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on or after June 25, 2021 at 9:00 am using an online auction at www.storagetreasures.com Property to be sold as follows: misc. household goods, personal items, furniture, clothing, toys, and or business fixtures belonging to the following: Customer Name Unit No. Sergio Barroso H05 Sale subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. L196 Jn11,18
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.