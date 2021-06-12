090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No.202110000359 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
RALLY'S HAMBURGER 200 E Cole Rd. Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
5265 Lovelock St
San Diego, CA 92110
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Barrios Food Inc
Residence Address:
5265 Lovelock St San Diego, CA 92110
Phone Number (Optional):
(619)295-3119
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Corporation C2224335
5) Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 11/14/2013
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
06/06/2021
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Robert H Barrios Jr President
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 05/07/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 05/06/2026
Rebecca Leyva-Balmaceda Deputy Clerk
L147 My22,29,Jn5,12
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No.202110000360 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
PAPA JOHN'S PIZZA 1051 Imperial Ave El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
5265 Lovelock St
San Diego, CA 92110
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Barrios Food Inc
Residence Address:
5265 Lovelock St San Diego, CA 92110
Phone Number (Optional):
(619)295-3119
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Corporation C2224335
5) Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 11/14/2013
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
06/06/2021
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Robert H Barrios Jr President
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 05/07/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 05/06/2026
Rebecca Leyva-Balmaceda Deputy Clerk
L148 My22,29,Jn5,12
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No.202110000366 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
BRAND NEW DAY 5455 Garden Grove Blvd, Suite 500 Westminster, CA 92683 Orange County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
Tonya Lebrec, Bright Health,
219 N 2nd St, Ste 401 Minneapolis, MN 55401
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Universal Care Inc
Residence Address:
5455 Garden Grove Blvd Ste 500 Westminster, CA 92683
Phone Number (Optional):
(949) 230-1437
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Corporation C1173818
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 03/14/2016
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
06/09/2021
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Jeffrey Davis, CEO
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 05/10/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 05/09/2026
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L151 My22,29,Jn5,12
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000333 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
D&L SMOG CHECK 445 E Evan Hewes Hwy El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1236 Primavera Dr. Calexico, CA 92231
3) Full Name of Registrant:
Francisco Llamas
Residence Address:
1236 Primavera Dr. Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
(442) 432-0080
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
05/30/2021
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Francisco Llamas, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 04/30/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 04/29/2026
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L163 My22,29,Jn5,12
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000316 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
GROCERY OUTLET OF EL CENTRO 1537 Main St. El Centro, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1060 Rolling Hills Dr. Corona, CA 92878
3) Full Name of Registrant:
J&G Industries
Residence Address:
1060 Rolling Hills Dr. Corona, CA 92878
Phone Number (Optional):
(951) 280-9130
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X
6)
B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
05/23/2021
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Gloria P Pineda, President
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 04/23/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 04/22/2026
Rebecca Leyva-Balmaceda Deputy Clerk
L166 My22,29,Jn5,12
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000357 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
MORRIS TREE SERVICE 978 Eucalyptus Ave. Brawely, CA 92227 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
978 Eucalyptus Ave. Brawely, CA 92227
3) Full Name of Registrant:
Luis B Ghonzalez
Residence Address:
978 Eucalyptus Ave. Brawely, CA 92227
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 425-9630
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 01/06/2021
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
06/06/2021
7)
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Luis B Gonzalez, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 05/07/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 05/06/2026
Rebecca Leyva-Balmaceda Deputy Clerk
L194 J5,12,19,26
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000441 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
LA FONDA BAR AND GRILL 1950 South 4th Street Ste 1 El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1950 South 4th Street Ste 1 El Centro, CA 92243
3) Full Name of Registrant:
RANMC LLC
Residence Address:
1950 South 4th Street Ste 1 El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 983-8203
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Limited Liability Company 201120110103
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 09/11/2011
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
07/03/2021
7)
I, Jose Antonio Camacho declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Jose Antonio Camacho, Manager
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 06/03/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 06/02/2026
Rebecca Leyva-Balmaceda Deputy Clerk
L200 Jn12,19,26,Jy3
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000404 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
STETSON ENGINEERING 301 N. Imperial Ave Ste. D El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
301 N. Imperial Ave Ste. D El Centro, CA 92243
3) Full Name of Registrant:
Frances Joanne Avendano Rodney Stetson Mealey
Residence Address:
1200 Rodeo Dr. Unite 939 Imperial, CA 95251 2189 Boley Rd Imperial, CA 92251
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 604-1141
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A General Partnership
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 09/11/2017
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
06/23/2021
7)
I, Frances J. Avendano declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Frances Avendano, General Partner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 05/24/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 05/23/2026
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L201 Jn12,19,26,Jy3
090 Legal Ads|
PUBLIC NOTICE Invitation for interested individuals to serve on the OCOTILLO COMMUNITY ADVISORY COMMITTEE
Notice is hereby given that the Imperial County Board of Supervisors is soliciting interested individuals to serve on the Ocotillo Community Advisory Committee (OCAC). Purpose: The purpose of the OCAC shall be to bring together and support businesses, professionals, and Ocotillo community members for discussion of strategies to promote effective programs and services. Charge: OCAC shall have the following duties: To advise the Imperial County Board of Supervisors regarding community matters; To advise the Imperial County Administration regarding the development and services under consideration; To increase public awareness and to promote understanding of community needs; To prepare reports, recommendations, and statements regarding the activities of OCAC and the implementation of community programs; To provide an annual status report to the Imperial County Board of Supervisors by December 31 of each year. Any member may attach a minority report to any such action by OCAC; and To appoint representatives from OCAC to meet with other organizations and agencies. IVacancies - Five (5) individuals representing the Ocotillo community: a. One (1) member for a three (3) year term; and b. One (1) member for a two (2) year term. If you are interested, please contact the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors at 940 W. Main Street, Ste 209 or by phone 442-265-1020 to request an application or you may obtain a copy at the Clerk of the Board's website. Applications must be completed and submitted to the Clerk of the Board's office with the option to be submitted via email to blancaacosta@co.imperial.ca.us or cynthiamedina@co.imperial.ca.us no later than 5:00 p.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021.
Blanca Acosta
Clerk of the Board of Supervisors County of Imperial
L204 Jn12
