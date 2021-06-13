090 Legal Ads|
SUMMARY OF ADOPTED ORDINANCE 1441 COACHELLA VALLEY WATER DISTRICT
At its regular meeting on June 8, 2021, the Board of Directors of the Coachella Valley Water District ("CVWD") adopted an Ordinance to adopt rates for domestic water service. Summary of Ordinance: CVWD engaged a consultant to perform a cost of service domestic water rate study ("Study") that evaluated the service and infrastructure needs, programs, and operation and maintenance costs of the Domestic Water System. Based on the Study CVWD determined that it is necessary to increase the rates for its domestic water service charges ("Charges") to: (1) recover increases in the costs of operating and maintaining the Domestic Water System; (2) construct capital infrastructure improvements; (3) maintain the operational and financial stability of the Domestic Water Fund; (4) avoid operational deficits and depletion of reserves; and (5) construct capital infrastructure to comply with regulatory requirements. The Ordinance adopts the rates for the Charges as set forth in Exhibit "A" to the Ordinance. The fixed and volumetric rates shall be in effect July 1, 2021, and shall be similarly imposed and increased each July 1 thereafter, through and including July 1, 2025, pursuant to said Exhibit "A." The recorded vote of the Board is as follows: AYES: Powell, Estrada, Nelson, Aguilar
NOES: Bianco
ABSTAIN: None ABSENT: Aguilar A certified copy of the full Ordinance No. 1441 is posted on CVWD's website at http://cvwd.org/544/Public-Notices along with the names of those Directors voting for and against the Ordinance. A copy may be obtained by calling the Clerk of the Board's office at (760) 398-2651 during regular working hours, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. / s /Sylvia M. Bermudez Sylvia M. Bermudez, Clerk of the Board Coachella Valley Water District L206 Jn13
Notice of Public Hearing City of Imperial Planning Commission
Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held by the City of Imperial Planning Commission on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 6:30 P.M. The public hearing will be held at the City of Imperial Council Chambers located at 200 W. 9th Street, Imperial, CA 92251. The purpose of the public hearing is to receive comments from the public regarding a Conditional Use Permit Application (CUP 21-04), an application for a drive-thru coffee shop, located at 802 N Imperial Ave., Imperial, CA 92251, APN 063-040-038. The project is categorically exempt from the requirements of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). Copies of the application and other pertinent information are available for review at the Community Development Department at Imperial City Hall during regular business hours. If you would like to know more about the proposed project prior to the public hearing, please contact Lisa Tylenda, Planner at (760)355-3326 or via email at ltylenda@cityofimperial.org. Any person desiring to comment on the above project may do so in writing or may appear in person at the public hearing. Written comments should be directed to Ms. Debra Jackson, City Clerk, City of Imperial, 420 South Imperial Avenue; Imperial, CA 92251. Please reference the project name in all written correspondence. Debra Jackson City Clerk L207 Jn13
CITY OF IMPERIAL NOTICE INVITING SEALED BIDS BID NO. 2021-03 APARTMENT REHABILITATION CARPORT & RE-ROOF PROJECT
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Imperial, as CITY, invites sealed bids for the above stated project and will receive such bids in the office of the City Clerk at 420 S. Imperial Avenue, Imperial, California 92251 up to the hour of 3:00 P.M. on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud. A bid summary will then be prepared and posted. A pre-bid meeting will be conducted by the Citys Project Manager on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Community Development Departments Conference Room, located at 400 South Imperial Avenue, Suite 101, Imperial, California 92251, to be followed by a field walkthrough at the project site. Bidders are notified that this construction project is financed by the City of Imperial Housing Funds and is subject to the rules and regulations of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974 and all amendments thereof. Neither the Unites States nor any departments, agencies, or employees is, or will be, a part of this Invitation for Bids or any resulting contract. The work consists generally of the Mobilization of all equipment, labor, tools, and materials to and from the project site. Demolition, sawcut, removal and disposal of carport concrete slabs as per contract documents/approved set of plans and applicable portions (if any) of related foundation systems, damaged portions and/or elements of existing carport structures such as wood posts/columns, brackets, plywood soffits, damaged or non-compliant wood member connections, wood facia, existing roof sheathing as well as existing roofing systems, applicable and related existing equipment and/or infrastructure as indicated in the Contract Documents. Partial demolition as detailed in the drawings, furnishing all materials, equipment, tools, labor and incidentals as required by the contract documents for City of Imperial Apartments at 6th and H Street as per project specifications. Removal and reinstallation of any applicable piece of equipment, such as ac units, Removal and replacement of any applicable piece of equipment, fixture or accessory for mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems such as ac unit support bases, vents and ducts, piping, brackets, boxes, system connections and any related component. The installation and/or construction of new carport foundation system, concrete slabs, patching and repair of applicable portions of such structures, construction and or installation of structure portions and elements of carport framing structures, framing components, all applicable support and structural connections, new plywood soffits, new structural plywood sheathing, radiant barriers, new roofing and new roof ventilation systems as well as new ceiling/attic fiber glass insulation providing all equipment and all work related as per contract documents and approved set of plans pertaining portions and specifications as well as in compliance with applicable California Residential Code and applicable California Building Code, including the removal and disposal of existing equipment as indicated. Construction of partial on-site and off-site improvements as indicated in the Contract Documents. Repair and/or construction for any applicable Electrical, Mechanical and Plumbing systems or portions as well as landscape sprinkler systems as indicated in the Contract Documents. Demolition debris shall be recycled or diverted as required by the Citys C&D Ordinance Bid packages (CDs) are available at Community Development Department, located at 400 South Imperial Avenue, Suite 101, Imperial, California 92251 upon payment of a $35.00 non-refundable fee ($45.00 if mailed). Only those firms who have purchased the bid documents will be provided with addendums that may be issued for this project prior to the bid opening date. The contract documents call for monthly payments based upon the engineers estimate of the work completed. The City of Imperial will retain 5% of each progress payment as security for completion of the balance of the work. At the request and expense of the successful bidder, the City will pay the amounts so retained upon compliance with the requirements of Public Contract Code Section 22300 and the provisions of the contract documents pertaining to Substitution of Securities. Bids must be prepared on the approved Bid forms in conformance with the Instructions to Bidders and submitted in a sealed envelope plainly marked on the outside:
CITY OF IMPERIAL REQUEST FOR SEALED BIDS for APARTMENT REHABILITATION CARPORT & RE-ROOF PROJECT BID NO. 2021-03
The Bid should be delivered in a sealed envelope no later than 3:00 P.M. on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 addressed as follows:
City of Imperial Debra Jackson City Clerk 420 South Imperial Avenue Imperial, CA 92251
Questions concerning the project should be directed to Armando Aguilar, Community Development Building Division, Building Inspector, with the City of Imperial at (760) 355-2538 or via email: aaguilar@cityofimperial.org. BID BOND: Each bid must be accompanied by a guaranty of cash, certified check, cashier's check or bid bond made payable to the City of Imperial for an amount equal to at least ten percent (10%) of the bid. Such guaranty to be forfeited should the bidder to whom the contract is awarded fails to enter the contract. All guaranties to be returned after the contract is awarded. In conformance with the State of California Public Contract Code Section 22300, the contractor may substitute securities for any funds withheld by the City to ensure performance under the contract. At request and expense of the contractor, securities equivalent to the amount withheld shall be deposited with the City or with a State or Federally chartered bank as the escrow agent who shall pay such funds to the contractor upon notification by the City of contractor's satisfactory completion of contract. The type of securities deposited and the method of release shall be approved by the City Attorney's office. WAGE RATES: The Contractor and Subcontractors on this project must comply with HUD contract provisions 24 CFR part 85.36(i), the Federal Davis-Bacon and Related Acts, California Department of Regulations Wage Determinations and California Labor Codes pertaining to Public Works projects, Nondiscrimination, Equal Employment Opportunity, Affirmative Action, Section 3 requirements, Anti-Kickback Act, and Federal Occupational Safety and Health Act as set for the in the Contract Bid Documents. CONTRACTORS LICENSE: Contractor must have a California State Contractors Class A, B and/or a C-8 specialty contractors license (s) sufficient to perform the work. A bid submitted by any contractor not properly licensed shall be considered non-responsive and will be rejected. No contractor or subcontractor may be listed on a bid proposal for a public works project (submitted on or after March 1, 2015) unless registered with the Department of Industrial Relations pursuant to Labor Code section 1725.5 [with limited exceptions from this requirement for bid purposes only under Labor Code section 1771.1(a)]. No contractor or subcontractor may be awarded a contract for public work on a public works project (awarded on or after April 1, 2015) unless registered with the Department of Industrial Relations pursuant to Labor Code section 1725.5. This project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the Department of Industrial Relations. Any bid submitted by a contractor or subcontractor not properly licensed and not registered with the Department of Industrial Relations shall be considered non-responsive and will be rejected. APPRENTICES: Section 1777.5 requires the Contractor or Subcontractor employing tradesmen in any apprenticeable occupation to apply to the Joint Apprenticeship Committee nearest the site of the public works project and which administers the apprenticeship program in that trade for a certificate of approval. The certificate will also fix the ratio of apprentices to journeymen to be used in the performance of the contract. The Contractor is required to make contributions to funds established for the administration of apprenticeship programs if he employs registered apprentices or journeymen in any apprenticeable trade and if other Contractors on the public works site are making such contributions. Information relative to apprenticeship standards, contributions, wage schedules and other requirements may be obtained from the State Director of Industrial Relations or from the Division of Apprenticeship Standards. PAYMENT BOND: If the successful bid is in excess of $25,000.00, the successful bidder shall be required to post a payment bond in the amount of the bid in accordance with California Civil Code Section 3247. RESOLUTION OF CLAIMS: Claims shall be managed as set forth in Public Contracts Code Section 20104 and 9204. Where there is conflict, the provisions of 9204 shall control. In general terms, said process contemplates a meet and confer procedure and non-binding mediation as a precursor to litigation. MISCELLANEOUS: Clarification desired by a potential bidder shall be requested in writing with sufficient time to allow for a response prior to the date Bids are due. Oral explanation or instructions shall not be considered binding on behalf of the City. Any modifications to this solicitation will be issued by the City as a written addendum. The City will not consider Bids received after the specified time and date. This Bid does not commit the City of Imperial to award a contract or pay any costs associated with the preparation of a Bid. The City of Imperial reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to award each item separately, delete portions of the work, and/or waive any informality on any bid. No bid may be withdrawn for 60 days after the time set for the opening thereof. Failure by the successful bidder to enter into a contract with the City or to deliver goods and/or services in accordance with the bid may result in a declaration by the City that the bidder is not a responsible bidder, and elimination from consideration in future bidding. Dated this 9th day of June 2021 By: Debra Jackson City Clerk City of Imperial 420 S. Imperial Avenue Imperial, CA 92251 (760)355-3334 L208 Jn13,20
Notice of Public Hearing City of Imperial Planning Commission
Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held by the City of Imperial Planning Commission on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 6:30 P.M. The public hearing will be held at the City of Imperial Council Chambers located at 200 W. 9th Street, Imperial, CA 92251. The Planning Commission will be conducting a Public Hearing for a proposed General Plan Amendment, Zone Change and Initial Study/Mitigated Negative Declaration recommendation, initiated by the City of Imperial's Parks Department. The proposal is to change the land use and zoning designations from "R-1 (Residential Single Family)" to "OP (Open Space)". The proposed development is known as the Town Site Park project, which is a community driven project that would be funded by Prop 68 funds available in round 4 of California state parks grant. City of Imperial in partnership with Imperial High school District will be submitting an application to the state seeking the maximum funds available to develop new recreational features for this proposed project site. Copies of the application and other pertinent information are available for review at the Community Development Department at Imperial City Hall during regular business hours. If you would like to know more about the proposed project prior to the public hearing, please contact Lisa Tylenda, Planner at (760) 355-3326 or via email at ltylenda@cityofimperial.org. Any person desiring to comment on the above project may do so in writing or may appear in person at the public hearing. Written comments should be directed to Ms. Debra Jackson, City Clerk, City of Imperial, 420 South Imperial Avenue, Imperial, CA 92251. Please reference the project name in all written correspondence. Debra Jackson City Clerk L208 Jn13
