NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS CALLING FOR BIDS
Project: IMPERIAL UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT IMPERIAL HIGH SCHOOL MULTI-PURPOSE AND CTE CULINARY ARTS FACILITY RE-BID Bid Deadline: June 24, 2021 2:00 p.m. Place of Bid Receipt: IMPERIAL UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT DISTRICT OFFICE 219 NORTH E STREET IMPERIAL, CA 92251 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the IMPERIAL UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT of IMPERIAL COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, acting by and through its Governing Board, hereinafter referred to as "DISTRICT," will receive up to, but not later than, the above-stated time, sealed bids for the award of a contract consisting of the following Bid Packages: Bid Bid Contractor's Package Package License Number Title Class _______________________________________________________________ 5 Roofing Type B, C39 and/or C43 10 Electrical Type C10 This is a multiple prime contract project, and Erickson-Hall Construction Co. is acting solely as the Construction Manager. Prime Contract bidders can only bid a complete Bid Package based on their license requirements. Subcontractors may only submit proposals to Prime Contract bidders. There shall be (1) Base Bid, Alternate Adds and Alternate Deducts as described in bidding documents. The work consists generally of, but is not limited to, construction of 18,064 square foot Multi-Purpose and CTE Culinary Arts building located at the existing Imperial High School site. The building is a single story. The building shall be constructed of a slab on grade concrete foundation, concrete masonry walls and steel framed roof system and typical school construction interior and exterior finishes. Bids shall be received in the place identified above. Those bids timely received shall be opened and publicly read aloud at the above-stated time and place. Proposed forms of Contract Documents are available upon request at the Architects office and Planroom located at: SANDERS, INC. ARCHITECTURE / ENGINEERING 1102 INDUSTRY WAY EL CENTRO CA 92243 Phone: 760 353 5440 Fax: 760 353 5442 Email: chrissy@sanders-inc.com CONSTRUCT CONNECT 30 TECHNOLOGY PARKWAY SOUTH, SUITE 100 NORCROSS, GA 30092 Phone: 800-424-3996 content@constructconnect.com There will be a non-refundable $ 100.00 fee required for each set of Contract Documents. Each General Contractor may check out not more than three (3) sets of documents; each Sub-Contractor may check out one (1) set. In accordance with the provisions of California Business and Professions Code Section 7028.15 and Public Contract Code Section 3300, the DISTRICT requires that the bidder possess applicable classification(s) of contractor's license(s) at the time the bid is submitted. Any bidder not so licensed at the time of the bid opening will be rejected as non-responsive. Pursuant to Public Contract Code 20111.6, contractors submitting bids to perform as either the General Contractor or an Electrical, Mechanical, or Plumbing Subcontractor for this project must be prequalified prior to bidding on the project. The General Contractors must list prequalified mechanical, electrical, and plumbing subcontractors in order for their bid to be considered "responsive". Electrical, Mechanical, and Plumbing subcontractors are contractors holding either: C-4, C-7, C-10, C-16, C-20, C-34, C-36, C-38, C-42, C-43, and C-46 contractor's license. Prequalification Applications may be obtained from the District's website at: do.imperialusd.org All work must be completed within the consecutive calendar days from the date specified on the Notice to Proceed issued by the DISTRICT. Time is of the essence. Failure to complete the work within the time set forth herein will result in the imposition of liquidated damages for each day of delay, in the amount set forth in the Information for Bidders. Each bid shall be accompanied by a bid security in the form of cash, a certified or cashier's check or bid bond in an amount not less than FIVE percent (5%) of the total bid price, payable to the District. The DISTRICT reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any irregularities or informalities in any bids or in the bidding process. As required by Section 1773 of the California Labor Code, the California Department of Industrial Relations has determined the general prevailing rates of per diem wages in the locality in which the work is to be performed. Copies of these wage rate determinations, entitled PREVAILING WAGE SCALE, are maintained at: DEPARTMENT OF INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS DIVISION OF LABOR STATISTICS AND RESEARCH 455 GOLDEN GATE AVENUE, 8TH FLOOR PO BOX 420603 SAN FRANCISCO CA 94102-0603 415 703 4774 www.dir.ca.gov/dlsr/pwd and are available to any interested party upon request. The successful bidder upon award of the contract shall post a copy of this document at each work site. It shall be mandatory upon the successful bidder to whom the contract is awarded, and upon any subcontractor listed, to pay not less than the specified rates to all workers employed by them for the Project. No contractor or subcontractor may be listed on this bid proposal unless registered with the Department of Industrial Relations (DIR) pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. No contractor or subcontractor may be awarded this project unless registered with the DIR pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. This project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the DIR. No bidder may withdraw any bid for a period of SIXTY (60) calendar days after the date set for the opening of bids. Pursuant to Section 22300 of the Public Contract Code, the Agreement will contain provisions permitting the successful bidder to substitute securities for any monies withheld by the DISTRICT to ensure performance under the Agreement or permitting payment of retentions earned directly into escrow. There will be a non-mandatory job walk at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at the job site: Imperial High School 517 W Barioni Blvd. Imperial, CA 92251 IMPERIAL UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT L177 Jn1,15
ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NUMBER ECU001909
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: Norma Lizette Camacho Gonzales-Martinez filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:
Present Name: Norma Lizette Camacho Gonzales-Martinez Proposed Name Mona Gonzales Camacho
THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter shall appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.
NOTICE OF HEARING July 19, 2021 at 8:30 am in Dept. 09 at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243
A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in this following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Imperial Valley Press Date: 05-19-2021
L Brooks Anderholt Judge of the Superior Court
L180 Jn1,8,15,22
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING COACHELLA VALLEY WATER DISTRICT
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Coachella Valley Water District (the "District") will conduct a public hearing on June 22, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. in the Board Chambers of the District offices, located at 75515 Hovley Lane East, Palm Desert, CA 92211, to consider adoption of the 2020 Regional Urban Water Management Plan (RUWMP), 2021 Water Shortage Contingency Plan (WSCP), and Appendix L to the 2015 UWMP. Oral or written comments may be made in-person at the meeting. Please be advised that CVWD has implemented COVID-19 requirements, which can be found on the District's website at http://www.cvwd.org/532/COVID-19-Updates. You may also contact the Clerk of the Board to receive a copy. Individuals wishing to address the Board without attending in-person may provide written comments in advance of the meeting via mail to: Coachella Valley Water District, Attn.: Sylvia Bermudez, Clerk of the Board, PO Box 1058, Coachella, CA 92236 or via email to SBermudez@cvwd.org. You may also provide public comment during the meeting via telephone or via the District's online meeting platform. For more information on how to provide public comment at the meeting, please refer to the June 22, 2021 agenda. The agenda is posted at least 72 hours in advance of the meeting and can be found on the District's website at www.cvwd.org/151/Board-Agendas. You may also contact the Clerk of the Board at (760) 398-2651 or via email at SBermudez@cvwd.org for additional information. California State law requires the District to update its Urban Water Management Plan (UWMP) every five years and adopt an updated UWMP by July 1, 2021. The UWMP is required to contain a detailed evaluation of the supplies necessary to reliably meet demands over at least a 20-year period in both normal and dry years. The District participated in a RUWMP with five other Coachella Valley agencies. The RUWMP describes the region's water supplies and anticipated demands through 2045, as well as each agency's programs to encourage efficient water use. The WSCP for each agency describes the actions that could be taken during a water shortage to reduce demands. The agencies have coordinated their WSCPs to provide consistent shortage levels and response actions across the region. Appendix L to the 2015 UWMP has been prepared to demonstrate consistency with the Delta Plan Policy WR P1, Reduced Reliance on the Delta Through Improved Regional Water Self Reliance (California Code Reg., tit.23, 5003). The 2015 UWMP is being amended only to report reduced reliance on the Delta and this action is separate from adoption of the 2020 RUWMP and adoption of the 2021 WSCP. The draft documents are available for inspection on CVWD's website at http://cvwd.org/543/Urban-Water-Management-Planning. DATED: June 4, 2021 COACHELLA VALLEY WATER DISTRICT By: /s/ Sylvia M. Bermudez Sylvia M. Bermudez, Clerk of the Board COACHELLA VALLEY WATER DISTRICT L188 Jn4,15
City of Calexico Request for Proposals Construction Management, Geotechnical and Inspection Services for Calexico New River Parkway Project Phase 1B Federal Project No.: HPLUL-5168(015)
The City of Calexico is requesting proposals from qualified and experienced construction management, geotechnical and field inspection professionals to provide Construction Management, Geotechnical and Inspection Services for Calexico New River Parkway Project Phase 1B Federal Project No.: HPLUL-5168(015). The services are anticipated to be full time for the duration of the construction work, which will be completed by private contract secured through the public bidding process. The purpose of the Request for Proposals (RFP) is to provide the City of Calexico with the assurance that this City administered project is constructed in substantial compliance with the plans and specifications and that all local, state, and federal provisions (where applicable) which may be required due to the specific funding requirements are adhered to. An important objective is to maintain a level of high quality Construction Management, Geotechnical and Inspection Services through appropriate documentation and workflow methodology in the most cost-effective manner possible. Qualified entities are invited to submit written proposals for consideration in accordance with this request. These services will be conducted under a contract with the City of Calexico, hereinafter referred to as "City" and the consultant entity, hereinafter referred to as "Consultant". The contract will be regulated according to the provisions of all federal, state and local laws and ordinances that are applicable. This includes compliance with prevailing wage rates and their payment in accordance with California Labor Code, Section 1775. This City of Calexico has a Disadvantage Business Enterprise (DBE) goal of eight percent (8%). The City of Calexico proposes to construct a new 12-foot wide paved asphalt path with landscaped overlook, concrete wingwalls, irrigation and minor drainage improvement. The bicycle path would be classified as a Class I Bike Trail because it would provide a completely separated right of-way for the exclusive use of bicycles and pedestrians, with no cross flow or motorized traffic along the proposed Class I Bike Trail. Consultant must submit five (5) copies of their proposal with original Consultant signature. The proposal must be formatted in accordance with the instructions of this RFP. Promotional material may be attached, but are not necessary and will not be considered as meeting any of the requirements of this RFP. Proposals must be enclosed in a sealed envelope or package, clearly marked "RFP for Construction Management, Geotechnical and Inspection Services" and delivered on or before 2:00p.m. on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 to:
Office of the City Clerk City Hall City of Calexico 608 Heber Avenue Calexico, CA 92231
Late, emailed or facsimile proposals will not be accepted. It is the proposer's responsibility to assure that its proposal is delivered and received at the location specified herein, on or before the date and hour set. Proposals received after the date and time specified will not be considered. Copy of the Request for Proposal can be obtained at the Public Works Department, 549 Pierce Avenue, Calexico, Calexico, California 92231 or by visiting the City of Calexico website at www.calexico.ca.gov . Consultant will be required to obtain a City of Calexico Business License once proposal is awarded. If you have any questions or require additional information, please do not hesitate to contact the Public Works Department at 760/768-2160. Lilliana Falomir, Public Works Manager - Administrative City of Calexico L199 Jn15
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TENTATIVE AGREEMENT BETWEEN THE CENTRAL UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT AND THE El CENTRO SECONDARY TEACHERS' ASSOCIATION
The Board of Trustees of the Central Union High School District will conduct a Public Hearing on the Tentative Contract Agreement between the Central Union High School District and the El Centro Secondary Teachers' Association. This Public Hearing will be held as part of the regular meeting of the Board of Trustees via Teleconference-Zoom Meeting and in-person at the following date/time/address:
Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. Central Union High School District - Southwest High School -Jimmie Cannon Theatre 2001 Ocotillo Drive El Centro, CA 92243
A copy of the Tentative Agreement is available for review at the Central Union High School District Office between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. (351 Ross Ave., El Centro, CA 92243) and posted on the District's website (www.cuhsd.net) under the Human Resources Department. L205 Jn15
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TENTATIVE AGREEMENT BETWEEN THE CENTRAL UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT AND THE CALIFORNIA SCHOOL EMPLOYEES ASSOCIATION CHAPTER #726
The Board of Trustees of the Central Union High School District will conduct a Public Hearing on the Tentative Contract Agreement between the Central Union High School District and the California School Employees Association Chapter #726. This Public Hearing will be held as part of the regular meeting of the Board of Trustees via Teleconference-Zoom Meeting and in person at the following date/time/address:
Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. Central Union High School District - Southwest High School -Jimmie Cannon Theatre 2001 Ocotillo Drive El Centro, CA 92243
A copy of the Tentative Agreement is available for review at the Central Union High School District Office between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. (351 Ross Avenue, El Centro, CA 92243) and posted on the District's website (www.cuhsd.net) under the Human Resources Department. L206 Jn15
