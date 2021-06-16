Today

A mix of clouds and sun. Near record high temperatures. High 113F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low around 80F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. Near record high temperatures. High 118F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.