ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NUMBER ECU001818
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: Josue David Garcia filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:
Present Name: Josue David Garcia Proposed Name Elliott Roman Amara
THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter shall appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.
NOTICE OF HEARING July 12, 2021 at 8:30 am in Dept. 07 at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243
A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in this following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Imperial Valley Press Date: 05-12-2021
Jeffrey B.Jones Judge of the Superior Court
L170 My27,Jn3,10,17
CITY OF BRAWLEY NOTICE AND INVITATION TO BIDDERS RE-ADVERTISEMENT OF PURCHASE AND INSTALLATION OF 11 AIR CONDITIONER UNITS FOR VARIOUS CITY BUILDINGS SPECIFICATION NO. 2021-04A
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sealed bids for Re-Advertisement of Purchase and Installation of 11 Air Conditioner Units for Various City Buildings, will be received by the City of Brawley (City) in the offices of the City Clerk, 383 Main Street, Brawley, California 92227 until 2:00 P.M. Local Time, on July 12, 2021, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud. No late bids will be accepted. The Contract for the work advertised will be awarded to the lowest responsible bidder. The city reserves the right to reject all bids, waive any irregularities, or dispense with further bidding. BID BOND: Shall be completed in the forms provided as per Instructions to Bidders, and accompanied by a Certified Check, Cashier's Check, or a Bid Bond executed in favor of the City of Brawley in an amount of ten percent of the bid, to be forfeited as fixed and liquidated damages should bidder neglect or refuse to enter into a contract. LIQUIDATED DAMAGES: Liquidated Damages of $500.00 per calendar day are included in this project. PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The Work to be done consists of furnishing all materials, equipment, tools, labor, and incidentals as required by the Plans, Specifications, and contract documents. The general scope of works is as follows: Removal, Purchase, and Installation of two roof-mounted 5-ton roof-mounted heat pumps, air conditioning unit with Evap, coil, and condenser coated with Tropicoat for the Waste Water Treatment Plant Building A. Removal, Purchase, and Installation of one vertical wall mounted 2 ton heat pump, air conditioning unit for the Waste Water Treatment Plant Building C. Removal, Purchase, and Installation of one roof-mounted 3 ton split system heat pump, air conditioning unit for the Water Treatment Plant. Removal, Purchase, and Installation of two roof-mounted, 5-ton package heat pump air conditioning units for Teen Center building. Removal, Purchase, and Installation of two ground 5-ton package heat pumps air conditioning units for Senior Center building. Removal, Purchase, and Installation of one roof-mounted 5-ton heat pump, air conditioning unit, and new ductwork for the Elks/Pals Building. Removal, Purchase, and Installation of two split units 5-ton heat pump, air conditioning units, in the main building to the Administration Building. The new units and all work shall meet all requirements of the California Building Code Title 24 for energy efficiency and HVAC unit replacement. The minimum unit efficiencies shall be: EER 12.5, SEER 15.0, HFPS 8.5, or the minimum efficiencies to qualify for tier one of current IID rebates. The work shall include the complete replacement of each system, including all appurtenances. The work shall include any electrical and ductwork necessary for the proper replacement and operation of the new air conditioners. The work must include all crane operations for the placement of the units. It is intended that the work be completed in every respect under the Contract, and such items or details not mentioned above that are required by the Contract documents shall be furnished, performed, placed, constructed, or installed by the Contractor. The existing units and debris associated with the installation shall be removed from the premises and properly disposed of. COMPLETION OF WORK: The work must be completed within 30 calendar days after the commencement date stated in the Notice to Proceed. CONTRACTOR'S LICENSE: Contractor shall have a State of California Classification "B" or "C20" Contractor's license to perform the work. A bid submitted by any contractor not properly licensed at the time of bid opening shall be considered non-responsive and will be rejected. MANDATORY PRE-BID MEETING: A Mandatory Pre-Bid Meeting will be held to familiarize all interested bidders with the conditions of the project and the project site. The meeting will convene at 10:00 a.m., at the Administration Building, 383 Main Street, Brawley, CA on June 29, 2021, with a walk-through of the project sites. All interested bidders must attend to consider the bid responsive. DEPARTMENT OF INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS-REGISTRATION REQUIREMENT FOR AWARD: No contractor or subcontractor may be listed on a bid proposal for a public works project unless registered with the Department of Industrial Relations under Labor Code section 1725.5 [with limited exceptions from this requirement for bid purposes only under Labor Code section 1771.1(a)]. No contractor or subcontractor may be awarded a contract for public work on a public works project unless registered with the Department of Industrial Relations according to Labor Code section 1725.5. This project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the Department of Industrial Relations STATE PREVAILING WAGE RATES: Under the Labor Code of the State of California, the Director of Industrial Relations has determined the general prevailing rate of wages and employer payments for health and welfare, vacation, pension and similar purposes applicable to the work to be done. These rates and scales are attached to this package. The contractor to whom the contract is awarded and the subcontractors under him must pay not less than these rates for this area to all workers employed in the execution of this contract. APPRENTICES: Attention is directed to the provisions of Sections 1777.5 and 1777.6 of the Labor Code Concerning the employment of apprentices by the Contractor or any subcontractor under him. It shall be the Contractor's responsibility to ensure that all persons shall comply with the requirements of said sections in the employment of apprentices. RETENTION: City will retain a portion of the Contract price as required by law. The Contractor may substitute securities in place of the retained funds withheld by the City. Alternatively, an escrow agreement, in the form prescribed under Ca. Public Contract Code 22300, may be used by the Contractor. BIDDING DOCUMENTS: Bidding documents may be obtained from the Office of the City Clerk at no cost, 383 Main Street, Brawley, CA 92227, (760) 351-3059 Monday thru Friday from 8 am - 12 pm and 1 pm - 5 pm closed from 12 pm - 1 pm. Only those firms who have picked up bid documents from the City Clerk will be directly provided Addendums that may be issued for this project before the bid opening date if you picked up bid documents from a plan room it will be the bidder's responsibility to check for Addendums and pick them up from the Plan Room where they picked up bid documents. Questions during the bidding process shall be directed to Mr. Andres Miramontez, 180 South Western Avenue, Brawley, CA. Telephone (760) 344-5800 ext. 14, email at amiramontez@brawley-ca.gov, no later than 5:00 pm, July 2, 2021. LOCAL BIDDER PREFERENCE: The City has adopted a Local Bidder Preference Policy for the Award of Contracts. Specifics of the policy are included in the Instructions to Bidders. PUBLISHED: IMPERIAL VALLEY PRESS Alma Benavides, City Clerk June 17, 2021 June 28, 2021 L213 Jn17,28
