090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Section 99238.5 of the California Public Utilities Code states that a public hearing be held at a minimum of once annually, to receive testimony on whether or not there are public transit needs which can be reasonably met by public funds provided by the Transportation Development Act (TDA). The Imperial County Transportation Commission (ICTC) must make a determination, as to whether there are needs that can be reasonably met with public funds, before it can allocate these funds to projects other than public transit. The determination on transit needs will be made by ICTC, from a review of the written testimonies received, and, after receiving comments from the Imperial County Social Services Transportation Advisory Council. This hearing will be concerned with funding for the Fiscal Year 2021-22. Comments are solicited relevant to the need for public transit throughout Imperial County and the incorporated cities. Testimony related to streets and roads, will not be accepted. Due to the COVID-19 social distancing requirements, the meeting will take place virtually, through zoom: https://zoom.us/j/93704218427?pwd=TytKa0hWWmczNzRkQTlQY2V3TzYxZz09. Call in #: (669)900-9128 Meeting ID: 937 0421 8427 Passcode: 633686
Monday, June 7th, 2021 at 4:00 PM Imperial County Transportation Commission 1503 N. Imperial Ave., Suite 104 El Centro, CA 92243
In addition to presenting received testimonies at the hearing, people are invited to submit written or email comments. Please send your comments on or before 5:00PM on June 2, 2021 to
Imperial County Transportation Commission Transit Hearing Coordinator 1503 N. Imperial Ave. Suite 104 El Centro, CA 92243 maricelagalarza@imperialctc.org
The Regional Mobility Plan may be reviewed at the offices of the Southern California Association of Governments, 900 Wilshire Blvd. Suite 1700, Los Angeles, CA 90017. L167 My26,Jn2,6
090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
1. Notice is hereby given that the governing board (Board) of the Calexico Unified School District (District) will receive sealed bids for the following services no later than the specified bid dead line: [SOLID WASTER AND RECYCLING SERVICES] BID NO. 2021-06 2. Bid documents will be available on or after June 2, 2021, for download at the following link: https://www.cusdk12.org/Departments/Business-Services/Purchasing/Public- Bids/index.html
("Contract Documents").
3. Sealed bids will be received until 12:00p.m., June 18, 2021, at the Districts Business Services Department located at: 901 Andrade Avenue, Calexico, CA 92231. Sealed bids may be opened by the District at or after that time and will be publicly read aloud. Any bid that is submitted after this time shall be nonresponsive and returned to the bidder. Any claim by a bidder of error in its bid must be made in compliance with section 5100 et seq. of the Public Contract Code. 4. All bids shall be on the form provided by the District. Each bid must conform and be responsive to all pertinent Contract Documents. 5. The District shall award the contract, if it awards it at all, to the lowest responsive responsible bidder based on: A. The base bid amount only. 6. The Board reserves the right to reject any and all bids and/or waive any irregularity in any bid re ceived. If the District awards the contract, the security of unsuccessful bidder(s) shall be returned within sixty (60) days from the time the award is made. Unless otherwise required by law, no bid der may withdraw its bid for ninety (90) days after the date of the bid opening. Published: June 2, 2021 June 8, 2021 Newspaper: Imperial Valley Press L181 Jn2,8
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.