090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF BULK SALE (NOTICE PURSUANT TO UCC SEC. 6105)
Escrow No: 155602-000008 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a bulk sale is about to be made. The name(s) and business address of the seller are: Brawley Petro Inc., 1190 S. Brawley Avenue, Brawley, CA 92227 Doing business as: Arco Am/Pm Brawley All other business name(s) and address(es) used by the seller(s) within the past three years, as stated by the seller(s) are: (if none, so state): NONE The location in California of the chief executive office of the seller is: 1190 S. Brawley Avenue, Brawley, CA 92227 The name(s) and business address of the buyer(s) are: RNPM Inc, 1981 Salzburg Trail, Redding, CA 96003 The assets being sold are generally described as: ALL INVENTORY, STOCK IN TRADE, FIXTURES, EQUIPMENT AND GOODWILL and are located at: 1190 S. Brawley Avenue, Brawley, CA 92227 The bulk sale is intended to be consummated at the office of: Lennar Title, Inc. f/k/a CalAtlantic Title, Inc., 7555 N. Palm Ave., Ste 210, Fresno, CA 93711 and the anticipated sale date is July 13, 2021. The bulk sale is subject to California Uniform Commercial Code Section 6106.2. The name and address of the person with whom claims may be filed is: Lennar Title, Inc. f/k/a CalAtlantic Title, Inc., Attn: Erica Osborne, 7555 N. Palm Ave., Ste 210, Fresno, CA 93711, Escrow No.: 155602-000008 and the last day for filing claims by any creditor shall be July 12, 2021, which is the business day before the anticipated sale date specified above. Dated: June 14, 2021 Buyer(s) RNPM Inc /S/ BY: Mitul K. Patel President/Secretary 6/24/21 CNS-3484299# IMPERIAL VALLEY PRESS L227 Jn24
090 Legal Ads|
ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NUMBER ECU001937
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: Twila IIyne Johnson filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:
Present Name: Twila IIyne Johnson Proposed Name Twyla IIyne Atmore
THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter shall appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.
NOTICE OF HEARING August 10, 2021 at 8:30 am in Dept. 09 at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243
A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in this following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Imperial Valley Press Date: 06-18-2021
L Brooks Anderholt Judge of the Superior Court
L231 Jn24,Jy1,8,15
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.