FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000372 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
GS INTEGRAL SERVICES 227 Acapulco Dr. Imperial, CA 92251 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
227 Acapulco Dr. Imperial, CA 92251
3) Full Name of Registrant:
Tania Daniela Serrano Gonzalez
Residence Address:
227 Acapulco Dr. Imperial, CA 92251
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 783-8761
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
05/10/2021
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Tania Daniela Serrano Gonzalez, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 05/12/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 05/11/2026
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L183 Jn4,11,18,25
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000403 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
EL ASADERO LLC 931 Ocotillo Dr. El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
931 Ocotillo Dr. El Centro, CA 92243
3) Full Name of Registrant:
El Asadero LLC
Residence Address:
931 Ocotillo Dr. El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 259-5705
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Limited Liability Company 20211271182
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X
6)
B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
06/23/2021
7)
I, Monica Palafox__ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Monica Palafox, CEO
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 05/24/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 05/23/2026
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L190 Jn4,11,18,25
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to Sections 21700-21716 of the Business & Professions Code, Section 2328 of the UCC. Section 535 of the Penal Code and provisions of the Civil Code. The undersigned will sell at a public sale by competitive bidding on the 6th Day of July, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. on the premises where said property has been stored and which are located at: Interstate Mini-Storage, 1845 South 4th Street, El Centro CA, 92243 County of Imperial, State of California, the following: Margarita Aristoteles: Dollhouse, Toilet Seat, Fish Tank, Toy Bench, Drawer, Broom, Pet Bedding. Miriam Bribiesca: 3 Bicycle, Battery, Skate Board, Couch, TV, Misc Brown Boxes, Dresser, Lamp, Misc Black Bags, Misc Books, Chair, Shoe Rack, Ironing Board. Michelle Castillon: Ironing Board, Desk, Misc Bed Frame, Small Filing Cabinet, Frame. Daryl Correll: Motor, Mechanical Parts. Sara Davila: Blankets, Misc Bag Clothes. Maria G Devoux: 2 Suitcases, 2 Shoeboxes, Misc Clothes, 1 Mini Drawer, 1 Carry Bag, Misc Shoes. Blanca Gallegos: Luggages, Plastic Bags. Ashley Garewal: Mattress, Chairs, Misc Clothes, Dinner Tables, Couch. Andrea Gongora: Misc Suitcases. Dayleshawda Heckard: Washer, Dryer, Vacuum, TV, Refrigerator, Misc Tools, Misc Brown Boxes, Mattress, Lamps, Crutches, Charis, Center Tables. James Earl Jessee: Couch, Lawn Chief Machine, Brown Misc Boxes. Kenneth Johnson: Misc Shoes, Misc Clothes, Hats, Back Pack. Willie Lopez: Fan, Mirror, Scooter, Misc Clothes, Tote's, Brown Boxes, Lamp, Small Drawer. Francina Loucel: 2 Exercise Machine, House Plants, Recliner, Vacuum, Misc Brown Boxes, House Decoration frames. Jorge Mendoza: TV, Misc Tools, Pans, Battery. Abigail Retana: Misc Black Plastic Bags, Brown Boxes, Baby Car Seat Base only, 1 Tote. Michele Rios: Mirror, Xmas Tin's, Suitcase, Mini Refrigerator, Misc Clothes, Tri Pods. Andrea Romero: Refrigerator, Misc Brown Boxes, Mattress, Chair, Misc Tote's, Side White Table. Pablo Sanchez: Box Spring, 1 Office Chair, 2 Chairs, Suitcases, Wine Glasses, Misc Clothes, Center Table, Backpacks. Joseph Soria: 1 Brown Drawer, Misc Wood Parts, 1 Back Pack. Laura Valdivia: Misc Tote's, Misc Brown Boxes, 1 Surf Board, 1 Brown Chair, Xmas Decorations. Dollyrose Villalon: Xmas Deco, Skil XBench, Misc Tote's, Metal Shelves, Guitar Case, Misc Brown Boxes, Board Games, Sewing Machine. L202 Jn18, 25
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000397 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
MEJIA'S TRUCKING INC. 500 Tamarack St. Holtville, CA 92250 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
500 Tamarack St. Holtville, CA 92250
3) Full Name of Registrant:
Lorenzo Mejia
Residence Address:
500 Tamarack St. Holtville, CA 92250
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 604-1141
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X
6)
B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
06/19/2021
7)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Lorenzo Mejia, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 05/20/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 05/19/2026
Rebecca Leyva-Balmaceda Deputy Clerk
L203 Jn11,18,25,Jy2
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000425 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
R&C INTERNATIONAL CUSTOM SERVICES 1765 Stergios Road, Suite 106 Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
P.O. Box 707 Calexico, CA 92232
3) Full Name of Registrant:
Raul Enrique Carrasco Josefina Carrasco
Residence Address:
2167 L. Dowe Ct. Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 357-0443
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A General Partnership
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 03/04/2010
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
06/26/2021
7)
I, Raul Enrique Carrasco declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Raul Enrique Carrasco, Partner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 05/27/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 05/16/2026
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L208 Jn11,18,25Jy2
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000462 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
STEER FINANCIAL MANTRA PAYMENTS 1240 West State Street Suite B El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
3112 Jarvis Street San Diego, CA 92106
3) Full Name of Registrant:
STEER FINANCIAL LLC
Residence Address:
3112 Jarvis Street San Diego, CA 92106
Phone Number (Optional):
(858) 704-2444
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Limited Liability Company 202027510324
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 09/29/2020
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
07/07/2021
7)
I, Vanessa T. Arellano declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Vanessa T. Arellano, CFO/Managing Partner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 06/07/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 06/06/2026
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L211 Jn18,25Jy2,9
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE Trustee Sale No. 131420-1 Loan No. GARCIA Title Order No. 1813679CAD APN 051-120-043-000 TRA No. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 06/05/2019. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. MORTGAGE LENDER SERVICES, INC. as the duly appointed Trustee WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier's check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state) all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust, described as follows: Trustor(s): GUSTAVO GARCIA Deed of Trust: recorded on 07/11/2019 as Document No. 2019012153 in Book , Page of official records in the Office of the Recorder of IMPERIAL County, California, Date of Trustee's Sale: 07/09/2021 at 02:00PM Trustee's Sale Location: At the North entrance to the County Courthouse at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243 The property situated in said County, California describing the land therein: Government Lot 2, in Section 10 and Government Lot 3 in Section 11, all in Township 16 south, Range 12 East, S.B.M., in an Unincorporated Area of the County of Imperial, State of California, according to the Official Plat thereof. The property heretofore described is being sold "as is". The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 2001 WEST EVAN HEWES HWY SEELEY, CA 92273 MAY ALSO BE KNOWN AS 2001 WEST EVANS HEWS HIGHWAY, IMPERIAL, CA 92251. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $490,697.23 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The Beneficiary may elect to bid less than the full credit bid. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder's sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder's office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 or visit this internet website www.nationwideposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case 131420-1. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. IF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY CONTAINS FROM ONE TO FOUR SINGLE FAMILY RESIDENCES, THE FOLLOWING WILL APPLY: NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an "eligible tenant buyer," you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an "eligible bidder," you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (916) 939-0772, or visit this internet website www.nationwideposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case 131420-1 to find the date on which the trustee's sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee's sale. Third, you must submit a bid, by remitting the funds and affidavit described in Section 2924m(c) of the Civil Code, so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustees sale. If you think you may qualify as an "eligible tenant buyer" or "eligible bidder," you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Date: 06/11/2011 MORTGAGE LENDER SERVICES, INC. 11707 Fair Oaks Blvd., Ste 202 Fair Oaks, CA 95628 (916) 962-3453 Sale Information Line: 916-939-0772 or www.nationwideposting.com MARSHA TOWNSEND, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER MORTGAGE LENDER SERVICES, INC. MAY BE A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. NPP0374265 To: IMPERIAL VALLEY PRESS 06/18/2021, 06/25/2021, 07/02/2021 L214 Jn18,25,Jy2
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000469 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
CITYSERVE IMPERIAL VALLEY 239A West Orange Avenue El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
320 South J Street Imperial, CA 92251
3) Full Name of Registrant:
First Assembly of God of Imperial, California
Residence Address:
320 South J Street Imperial, CA 92251
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 355-1114
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Corporation C0393116
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 06/01/2021
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
07/09/2021
7)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Daniel Bruce, CEO
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 06/09/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 06/08/2026
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L228 Jn25Jy2,9,16
NOTICE OF SALE
Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 211700 of the California Self Service Storage Facility Act and Section 21707 of the Business and Professional Code of Section 1988 of the Civil Code of the State of California that the following Unit(s) containing Miscellaneous household goods, personal items, furniture and clothing belonging to the person(s) indicated. Tenant Name Charles E. Kelly Felix Sornia David Sater Will be sold at Public Auction on July 15th, 2021 at 10:00 AM on the premises where said property is stored and which is located at a self-storage 1857 West Euclid Avenue, in the city of El Centro, county of Imperial, state of California. Sale is sold with limit and reserve purchases must removed by 5:00 P.M. on the date of the sale. The landlord reserves the right to bid at this sale. This sale is subject to prior cancellation. An obligated party. BOND # RED 40083282 L229 Jn25,Jy2
NOTICE CALLING FOR BIDS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Imperial Community College District invites qualified bidders to submit Bid Proposals for a contract for the Work of the Project generally described as: BUILDING 700 TRANSFORMER UPGRADE. The full text of the Notice to Contractors Calling for Bids may be viewed as part of the Contract Documents downloadable at https://www.imperial.edu/about/request-for-proposals/. Bidders must possess a B - General Building Contractor License, or C-10 Electrical Contractor; and be a DIR Registered Contractor. Bid Proposals must be received by the District to the Administrative Services office, located in Building 10, Room16, no later than 2:00 P.M., Wednesday July 28, 2021. Bidders must comply with all other requirements established in the Notice to Contractors Calling for Bids and the Instructions for Bidders. Award of the Contract for the Work, if made, will be by action of the Districts Board of Trustees. There will be a Mandatory Job Walk held, at Building 2000, on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. L232 Jn25,Jy2
