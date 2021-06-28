090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000441 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
LA FONDA BAR AND GRILL 1950 South 4th Street Ste 1 El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1950 South 4th Street Ste 1 El Centro, CA 92243
3) Full Name of Registrant:
RANMC LLC
Residence Address:
1950 South 4th Street Ste 1 El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 983-8203
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Limited Liability Company 201120110103
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 09/11/2011
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
07/03/2021
7)
I, Jose Antonio Camacho declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Jose Antonio Camacho, Manager
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 06/03/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 06/02/2026
Rebecca Leyva-Balmaceda Deputy Clerk
L200 Jn12,19,26,Jy3
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000404 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
STETSON ENGINEERING 301 N. Imperial Ave Ste. D El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
301 N. Imperial Ave Ste. D El Centro, CA 92243
3) Full Name of Registrant:
Frances Joanne Avendano Rodney Stetson Mealey
Residence Address:
1200 Rodeo Dr. Unite 939 Imperial, CA 95251 2189 Boley Rd Imperial, CA 92251
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 604-1141
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A General Partnership
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 09/11/2017
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
06/23/2021
7)
I, Frances J. Avendano declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Frances Avendano, General Partner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 05/24/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 05/23/2026
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L201 Jn12,19,26,Jy3
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000449 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
EL CENTRO GARDENS 237 W. Ross Ave. El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
8100 La Mesa Blvd, #101 La Mesa, CA 91942
3) Full Name of Registrant:
Charcon Associates PVCC, Inc.
Residence Address:
8100 La Mesa Blvd, #101 La Mesa, CA 91942
Phone Number (Optional):
(619) 463-4040
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A General Partnership
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 07/01/1987
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
07/03/2021
7)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title M. Dean Acosta, President
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 06/03/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 06/02/2026
Rebecca Leyva-Balmaceda Deputy Clerk
L218 Jn19,26,Jy3,10
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000446 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
PALM GARDENS 1855 West Main St. El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
8100 La Mesa Blvd, #101 La Mesa, CA 91942
3) Full Name of Registrant:
Parkside Villas Associates, LTD
Residence Address:
8100 La Mesa Blvd, #101 La Mesa, CA 91942
Phone Number (Optional):
(619) 463-4040
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Limited Partnership
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 01/01/1979
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
07/03/2021
7)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title M. Dean Acosta, President
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 06/03/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 06/02/2026
Rebecca Leyva-Balmaceda Deputy Clerk
L219 Jn19,26,Jy3,10
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000445 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
PARKSIDE VILLAS 1014 S 9th St. El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
8100 La Mesa Blvd, #101 La Mesa, CA 91942
3) Full Name of Registrant:
Parkside Villas Associates, LTD
Residence Address:
8100 La Mesa Blvd, #101 La Mesa, CA 91942
Phone Number (Optional):
(619) 463-4040
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Limited Partnership
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 01/01/1979
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
07/03/2021
7)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title M. Dean Acosta, President
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 06/03/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 06/02/2026
Rebecca Leyva-Balmaceda Deputy Clerk
L220 Jn19,26,Jy3,10
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000451 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
SOUTHWEST MAINTENANCE, INC. 8100 La Mesa Blvd, #101 La Mesa, CA 91942 San Diego County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
8100 La Mesa Blvd, #101 La Mesa, CA 91942
3) Full Name of Registrant:
C-H Holdings, Inc.
Residence Address:
8100 La Mesa Blvd, #101 La Mesa, CA 91942
Phone Number (Optional):
(619) 463-4040
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Corporation C1572626
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 02/22/1991
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
07/04/2021
7)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title M. Dean Acosta, President
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 06/04/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 06/03/2026
Rebecca Leyva-Balmaceda Deputy Clerk
L221 Jn19,26,Jy3,10
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000447 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
U STORE IT 1111 Third Ave El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
8100 La Mesa Blvd, #101 La Mesa, CA 91942
3) Full Name of Registrant:
Parkside Villas Associates, LTD
Residence Address:
8100 La Mesa Blvd, #101 La Mesa, CA 91942
Phone Number (Optional):
(619) 463-4040
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Limited Partnership
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 01/01/1979
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
07/03/2021
7)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title M. Dean Acosta, President
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 06/03/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 06/02/2026
Rebecca Leyva-Balmaceda Deputy Clerk
L222 Jn19,26,Jy3,10
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000448 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
VALLEY REGENCY 1858 Orange Ave. El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
8100 La Mesa Blvd, #101 La Mesa, CA 91942
3) Full Name of Registrant:
Charcon Associates PVCC, Inc.
Residence Address:
8100 La Mesa Blvd, #101 La Mesa, CA 91942
Phone Number (Optional):
(619) 463-4040
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A General Partnership
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 07/01/1986
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
07/03/2021
7)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title M. Dean Acosta, President
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 06/03/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 06/02/2026
Rebecca Leyva-Balmaceda Deputy Clerk
L223 Jn19,26,Jy3,10
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000450 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
VALLEY TOWNHOUSE 1014 S 9th St El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
8100 La Mesa Blvd, #101 La Mesa, CA 91942
3) Full Name of Registrant:
Fireside Properties PVCC, Inc.
Residence Address:
8100 La Mesa Blvd, #101 La Mesa, CA 91942
Phone Number (Optional):
(619) 463-4040
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A General Partnership
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 07/01/1985
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
07/03/2021
7)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title M. Dean Acosta, President
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 06/03/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 06/02/2026
Rebecca Leyva-Balmaceda Deputy Clerk
L224 Jn19,26,Jy3,10
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000452 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
VINE ST. APARTMENTS 1014 S 9th St El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
8100 La Mesa Blvd, #101 La Mesa, CA 91942
3) Full Name of Registrant:
CIF HOLDINGS, LP
Residence Address:
8100 La Mesa Blvd, #101 La Mesa, CA 91942
Phone Number (Optional):
(619) 463-4040
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Limited Partnership
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 01/01/1998
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
07/04/2021
7)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title M. Dean Acosta, President
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 06/04/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 06/03/2026
Rebecca Leyva-Balmaceda Deputy Clerk
L225 Jn19,26,Jy3,10
090 Legal Ads|
Notice of Public Hearing City of Imperial-City Council
Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held by the City of Imperial City Council on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 7:00 P.M. The public hearing will be held at the City of Imperial Council Chambers located at 200 W. 9th Street, Imperial, CA 92251. The City Council will be conducting a Public Hearing for a proposed General Plan Amendment, Zone Change and Initial Study/Mitigated Negative Declaration recommendation, initiated by the City of Imperial's Parks Department. The proposal is to change the land use and zoning designations from "R-1 (Residential Single Family)" to "OP (Open Space)". The proposed development is known as the Town Site Park project, which is a community driven project that would be funded by Prop 68 funds available in round 4 of California state parks grant. City of Imperial in partnership with Imperial High school District will be submitting an application to the state seeking the maximum funds available to develop new recreational features for this proposed project site. Copies of the application and other pertinent information are available for review at the Community Development Department at Imperial City Hall during regular business hours. If you would like to know more about the proposed project prior to the public hearing, please contact Lisa Tylenda, Planner at (760) 355-3326 or via email at ltylenda@cityofimperial.org. Any person desiring to comment on the above project may do so in writing or may appear in person at the public hearing. Written comments should be directed to Ms. Debra Jackson, City Clerk, City of Imperial, 420 South Imperial Avenue, Imperial, CA 92251. Please reference the project name in all written correspondence. Debra Jackson City Clerk L233 Jn26
