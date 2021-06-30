090 Legal Ads|
Newspaper Notice
Notice of Opportunity for Public Comment and Board Workshop: Proposed Order for Clean Water Act Section 401 Water Quality Certification and Waste Discharge Requirements for Restoration Projects Statewide and Draft Environmental Impact Report The State Water Resources Control Board (Board) is accepting comments on the proposed Order for Clean Water Act Section 401 Water Quality Certification and Waste Discharge Requirements for Restoration Projects Statewide and the draft Environmental Impact Report. The proposed General Order would establish a permit authorization process for specific types of restoration activities statewide. The draft EIR identifies potential significant impacts to agriculture and forestry resources; air quality and greenhouse gas emissions; biological resources (terrestrial); biological resources (aquatic); cultural resources; geology and soils; hazards and hazardous materials; land use and planning; noise; transportation, traffic, and circulation; tribal cultural resources; and utility and public services. Comments must be received by the Board Clerk (commentletters@waterboards.ca.gov) no later than 12:00 noon on August 13, 2021. The Board will also accept comments at a public workshop on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, 9:00 a.m. The workshop is scheduled to take place virtually via video and teleconference only but the format may be changed in future to allow for in-person attendance. The agenda with instructions for meeting access are available at the State Water Board Calendar page: https://www.waterboards.ca.gov/board_info/calendar/. The documents and details on how to submit comments will be available on the following program webpage: https://www.waterboards.ca.gov/water_issues/programs/cwa401/ on or before June 30, 2021. Interested persons should sign up for e-mail notification of any notice changes at: https://www.waterboards.ca.gov/resources/email_subscriptions/swrcb_subscribe.html Select the box for 'CWA401 - Certification and Wetlands Program' located within the 'Water Quality' section. Staff Contact: Jessica Nadolski, Jessica.Nadolski@waterboards.ca.gov, or (916) 341-5290. 6/30/21 CNS-3483969# IMPERIAL VALLEY PRESS L230 Jn30
090 Legal Ads|
L236 Jy30
090 Legal Ads|
LEGAL NOTICE
Vertical Bridge Development, LLC would like to place on notice the proposed construction of an installation consisting of a 70 foot monopalm tower known as Calexico located at 324002.21 north latitude and -1152908.97 west longitude at the approximate vicinity of at near 902 East 3rd Street, Calexico, Imperial County, California 92231. If you have any concerns regarding historic properties that may be affected by this proposed undertaking, please contact: Miles Walz-Salvador, Lotis Environmental, LLC, at NEPA.NHPA@TheLotisGroup.com or 6465 Transit Road - Suite 21, East Amherst, NY 14051-2232 or (716) 276-8707. In your response, please include the proposed undertakings location and a list of the historic resources that you believe to be affected along with their respective addresses or approximate locations. L243 Jn30
