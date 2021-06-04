090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No.202110000298 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
CORTEZ MARIBEL FAMILY CHILD CARE 231 Cahuilla Dr. Imperial CA 92251 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
231 Cahuilla Dr.
Imperial, CA 92251
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Maribel Cortez
Residence Address:
231 Cahuilla Dr. Imperial, CA 92251
Phone Number (Optional):
(760)335-8978
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5) Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X
6)
B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
05/16/2021
7)
I, Maribel Cortez__ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Maribel Cortez
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 04/16/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 04/15/2026
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L118 My14,21,28,Jn4
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No.202110000337 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
CENTRO BBQ 150 Charles Elmore Dr El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
150 Charles Elmore Dr
El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Centro BBQ L.L.C.
Residence Address:
150 Charles Elmore Dr El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760)540-0665
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Limited Liability Company 202105510292
5) Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X
6)
B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
06/02/2021
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Angel Gomez Manager
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 05/03/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 05/02/2026
Rebecca Leyva-Balmaceda Deputy Clerk
L145 My21,28,Jn4,11
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000324 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
AGRICOM 1757 Carr Rd Ste 45B Room A Calexico CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1160 Rosas Street Unit 158 Calexico, CA 92231
3) Full Name of Registrant:
Rosario Ofelia Chavez
Residence Address:
2204 Madison Ct. Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 595-5122
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 08/13/2008
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
05/28/2021
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Rosario Ofelia Chavez, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 04/28/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 04/27/2026
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L158 My21,28,Jn4,11
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000372 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
GS INTEGRAL SERVICES 227 Acapulco Dr. Imperial, CA 92251 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
227 Acapulco Dr. Imperial, CA 92251
3) Full Name of Registrant:
Tania Daniela Serrano Gonzalez
Residence Address:
227 Acapulco Dr. Imperial, CA 92251
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 783-8761
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
05/10/2021
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Tania Daniela Serrano Gonzalez, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 05/12/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 05/11/2026
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L183 Jn4,11,18,25
090 Legal Ads|
Notice of Public Hearing Imperial County Board of Supervisors
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Imperial County Board of Supervisors will conduct a public hearing on June 8, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., in the Board Chambers, County Administrative Center, 940 W. Main Street, suite 211, El Centro, California. This public hearing will be held to discuss the reallocation of funds under the 2018 State Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) - Colonias Allocation - Notice of Funding Availability (NOFA) to solicit citizen input on the following new activities: June 8, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. The County of Imperial, intends reallocate funding from the 2018 CDBG- Colonias Allocation NOFA in the amount of $350,000 for the following eligible activities:
Subsistence Payments $55,000 Neighborhood Cleanups - Niland Colonia $295,000 The original application was for a housing rehabilitation program in the Niland Colonia. The purpose of these public hearing is to give citizens an opportunity to make their comments known. All interested individuals are encouraged to attend and be heard. Should you have any questions please contact the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors Office at (442) 265-1020. All supporting documentation may be reviewed at the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors office located at 940 W. Main St Suite 209, El Centro CA. Handicapped access is provided. If you require special accommodations to participate in the public hearing, or if you are unable to attend but wish to provide written comments, please contact Esperanza Colio, Deputy County Executive Officer at 940 W. Main Street, Suite 208, El Centro, CA 92243, or via telephone at (442) 265-1011. In addition, Information is available for review at the above address between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. on Monday- Friday. The County of Imperial promotes fair housing and makes all its programs available to low and moderate income families regardless of age, race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual preference, marital status or handicap. Due to COVID-19, remote participation is highly recommended. Please arrange with the Clerk of the Board at (442) 265-1020 prior to the scheduled hearing date should you wish to review supporting documentation and/or participate in providing a public comment.
BLANCA ACOSTA Clerk, Board of Directors County of Imperial, State of California
L185 Jn4
090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BEFORE THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF EL CENTRO REGARDING RESCINDING RESOLUTION 20-52 IN ITS ENTIRETY AND RE- ESTABLISHING RATES FOR THE COLLECTION, TRANSPORTATION, RECYCLING, PROCESSING, AND DISPOSAL OF SOLID WASTE IN THE CITY OF EL CENTRO NOTICE HEREBY IS GIVEN THAT on Tuesday June 15, 2021, at the City Council Chambers, 1275 Main St., El Centro, at 6:00 p.m. (or as soon thereafter as the agenda permits), the City Council of the City of El Centro will hold a public hearing to consider rescinding resolution 20-52 in its entirety and by resolution re- establishing new rates for the collection, transportation, recycling, processing, and disposal of solid waste. The prior rate increase occurred July 1, 2020. A 1.0% rate increase is proposed for residential solid waste collection and related services as provided by the franchise agreement (i.e. residential cart service would increase from $20.44 to $20.64 per month). A 1.0% rate increase is also proposed for commercial bin and cart rates (rates vary by bin size). Roll-off service is proposed to increase 1.6%. Copies of the complete list of proposed new rates, along with documents relating to the calculation of such proposed rates as required by the franchise agreement are verified by the City's independent consultant, and are on file for inspection in the Office of the City Clerk, City of El Centro, at City Hall, 1275 Main Street, El Centro, California. If approved, the rate changes will be effective July 1, 2021. At the public hearing, the City Council will hear all comments regarding this proposed rate increase. All interested persons are invited to attend. Failure to raise an objection at this hearing may result in your inability to protest such rate increase in the future. For any question, please call Catherine Gutierrez at 760-352-6178. Norma Wyles, CMC City Clerk L187 Jn4
090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING COACHELLA VALLEY WATER DISTRICT
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Coachella Valley Water District (the "District") will conduct a public hearing on June 22, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. in the Board Chambers of the District offices, located at 75515 Hovley Lane East, Palm Desert, CA 92211, to consider adoption of the 2020 Regional Urban Water Management Plan (RUWMP), 2021 Water Shortage Contingency Plan (WSCP), and Appendix L to the 2015 UWMP. Oral or written comments may be made in-person at the meeting. Please be advised that CVWD has implemented COVID-19 requirements, which can be found on the District's website at http://www.cvwd.org/532/COVID-19-Updates. You may also contact the Clerk of the Board to receive a copy. Individuals wishing to address the Board without attending in-person may provide written comments in advance of the meeting via mail to: Coachella Valley Water District, Attn.: Sylvia Bermudez, Clerk of the Board, PO Box 1058, Coachella, CA 92236 or via email to SBermudez@cvwd.org. You may also provide public comment during the meeting via telephone or via the District's online meeting platform. For more information on how to provide public comment at the meeting, please refer to the June 22, 2021 agenda. The agenda is posted at least 72 hours in advance of the meeting and can be found on the District's website at www.cvwd.org/151/Board-Agendas. You may also contact the Clerk of the Board at (760) 398-2651 or via email at SBermudez@cvwd.org for additional information. California State law requires the District to update its Urban Water Management Plan (UWMP) every five years and adopt an updated UWMP by July 1, 2021. The UWMP is required to contain a detailed evaluation of the supplies necessary to reliably meet demands over at least a 20-year period in both normal and dry years. The District participated in a RUWMP with five other Coachella Valley agencies. The RUWMP describes the region's water supplies and anticipated demands through 2045, as well as each agency's programs to encourage efficient water use. The WSCP for each agency describes the actions that could be taken during a water shortage to reduce demands. The agencies have coordinated their WSCPs to provide consistent shortage levels and response actions across the region. Appendix L to the 2015 UWMP has been prepared to demonstrate consistency with the Delta Plan Policy WR P1, Reduced Reliance on the Delta Through Improved Regional Water Self Reliance (California Code Reg., tit.23, 5003). The 2015 UWMP is being amended only to report reduced reliance on the Delta and this action is separate from adoption of the 2020 RUWMP and adoption of the 2021 WSCP. The draft documents are available for inspection on CVWD's website at http://cvwd.org/543/Urban-Water-Management-Planning. DATED: June 4, 2021 COACHELLA VALLEY WATER DISTRICT By: /s/ Sylvia M. Bermudez Sylvia M. Bermudez, Clerk of the Board COACHELLA VALLEY WATER DISTRICT L188 Jn4,15
090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF SCHEDULED VACANCY ON THE IMPERIAL VALLEY HOUSING AUTHORITY COMMISSION
Pursuant to Section 54974 of the California Government Code and El Centro Resolution No.77-51 notice is hereby given that one (1) scheduled vacancy will exist effective July 1, 2021 on the Imperial Valley Housing Authority Commission. Applications are now being accepted for Imperial Valley Housing Authority Commission. Interested individuals may pick up application in the City Clerk's Office, City Hall, 1275 Main Street or download the application off the City of El Centro's website at www.cityofelcentro.org. All applications must be submitted on or before June 15, 2021 to the City Clerk. The successful appointee will serve for a four (4) year term ending on July 1, 2025. The appointee will serve with no compensation, will be required to file a Form 700 Statement of Economic Interest within thirty (30) days after assuming office, and complete the AB 1234 Ethics Training for Local Officials. Appointment to Imperial Valley Housing Authority Commission shall not be made by the City Council for at least ten (10) days working days after publication in the local newspaper and posting of this notice in the office of the City Clerk. Norma Wyles, CMC City Clerk L192 Jn4
090 Legal Ads|
SECOND NOTICE CALLING FOR BIDS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Imperial Community College District invites qualified bidders to submit Bid Proposals for a contract for the Work of the Project generally described as: GYM HVAC REPLACEMENT BUILDING 700. The full text of the Notice to Contractors Calling for Bids may be viewed as part of the Contract Documents downloadable at https://www.imperial.edu/about/request-for-proposals/. Bidders must possess a C-20 Warm-Air Heating, Ventilating and Air-Conditioning License and be a DIR Registered Contractor. Bid Proposals must be received by the District via email at construction-facilities@imperial.edu no later than 2:00 P.M., June 30, 2021. Bidders must comply with all other requirements established in the Notice to Contractors Calling for Bids and the Instructions for Bidders. Award of the Contract for the Work, if made, will be by action of the Districts Board of Trustees. There will be second Mandatory Job Walk held on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. An addendum regarding the second Mandatory Job Walk and Bid Opening may be viewed as part of the Contract Documents downloadable at https://www.imperial.edu/about/request-for-proposals/. L193 Jn4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.