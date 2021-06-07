090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON THE BUDGET OF SAN PASQUAL VALLEY UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT/ROP OF IMPERIAL COUNTY
The governing board of San Pasqual Valley Unified District/ROP will hold a public hearing on the LOCAL CONTROL ACCOUNTABILITY PLAN (LCAP) and BUDGET OF THE DISTRICT FOR THE YEAR ENDING JUNE 30, 2022, prior to final adoption as required by Education Code Section 42103. The public hearing will be held at: Address: High School Library 676 Baseline Road Winterhaven, CA 92283 Date: 06/18/21 Time: 12 p.m. The public is cordially invited to attend this meeting. The proposed budget will be on file and available for public inspection at the following location(s) and dates should members of the public wish to review the Local Control Accountability Plan (LCAP) and Budget prior to the public hearing. Location: District Office, 676 Baseline Rd. Winterhaven, CA 92283 Dates available for inspection: 6/15/21 - 6/17/21 During the hours of 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. J. Todd Finnell, Ed.D. County Superintendent of Schools L174 Jn7
