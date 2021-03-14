090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF POSITION AVAILABILITY: ALTERNATE PUBLIC MEMBER to The Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO)
Imperial LAFCO invites individuals interested in serving on a public agency, to apply for the alternate public member position on the Commission. This is for a four- year term ending in January 2025. The public member appointed will serve as an alternate voting member. The Alternate Member sits with the Commission whenever the permanent member is not available to attend. Interested individuals must be residents of Imperial County, be able to regularly attend LAFCO meetings, which are held on the fourth Thursdays of each month. Alternate members cannot be officers of the county, any city Council or special district Board, within the county. An alternate can also not have been on the County Board of Supervisors or a City Council within the past year. The public member is a public official and is required to file a standard financial disclosure statement annually with the California Fair Political Practices Commission. Candidates for the position must complete an application form and provide a resume indicating applicable experience and/or service. Applications may be picked up at the LAFCO office or printed from our website at www.iclafco.com. All application materials must be submitted to Imperial LAFCO, 1122 W. State Street, Suite D, El Centro, CA 92243 or by e-mail to pg@iclafco.com by Monday, March 29, 2021. The Imperial LAFCO will make the alternate public member appointment at a regularly scheduled meeting. L006 M9,10,11,12,13,14,15,16,17,18,19,20,21,22
Superior Court of California County of Imperial
"NOTICE OF UNCLAIMED MONIES"
I, Maria Rhinehart, Court Executive Officer, Superior Court of California, County of Imperial, certify as follows: Notice is hereby given that due to unclaimed, undeliverable, returned and stale dated checks, monies presently held in the Superior Court of California, County of Imperial Trust Accounts, will be transferred into the Local or State Funds effective June 4, 2021 in accordance with Government Code Sections 50050, 50051, 50052, 50052.5, 68084.1; Penal Code 1420, 1421, and 1463.006. Claims for refund listed below must be received no later than April 28, 2021. The Claim form and instructions are available at www.imperial.courts.ca.gov. Contact the Accounting Department at Superior Court of California, County of Imperial, 939 W Main Street, El Centro, California, 92243, telephone (760)336-3515 for information regarding the claim process. I certify under penalty of perjury, that the foregoing is true and correct. Maria Rhinehart, Court Executive Officer Superior Court of California, County of Imperial Depositor - Accounts Payable Webb, Sandra 467.23 Webb, Sandra 467.23 Depositor - Jury Account Acosta, Santa Marie 21.76 Adame, Jaime 31.36 Aguinigavillegas, Clemente 30.68 Alvarez, Kevin 39.52 Amador, Alejandro 22.56 Araujo Lam, Carlo 32.40 Arispe, Joshua David 26.52 Armijo, Tami Kay 36.80 Asche, Jean Renee 32.34 Avila, Moises 37.48 Beltran, Dianna Betzaira 21.42 Bibiano, Gustavo 47.04 Bustos, Alberto 96.12 Carmona, Catherine Mariel 64.32 Carrasco Rodriguez, Yadira 46.32 Carrillorodriguez, Sarai 46.02 Castro, Ana Esther 38.84 Castro, David 138.32 Castro, J Mickey 22.14 Chavez Frangos, Sharim 20.10 Cooley, Lisa Diane 20.10 Corfman, Linda Kay 35.44 Cota, Destany Michelle 30.12 Coyne, Nolan Randall 59.28 Cuen, Joseph A 31.36 Dale, Austin Jacob 85.20 De La Garza, Oralia 47.04 Deanda, Jessica 31.36 Derma, Felicia Ann 35.74 Diaz, Eugenia 87.12 Dominguez Garcia, Ignacio 83.50 Duran, Beatriz 31.36 Evans, Chloe Jane 31.20 Felixruelas, Myriam Amparo 32.04 Gamboa, Maria Antonia 20.10 Garcia, Arthur Jason 45.36 Garcia, Gerardo Jose 20.10 Garcia, Mayra Fernanda 46.02 Gibson, Thomas James 20.10 Godinez, Luis Antonio 79.04 Gonzalez Pae, Christina 20.10 Guevara Cortez, Alicia 39.52 Gutierrez, Juan Ramon 136.08 Guzman, Jared Christopher 36.46 Huerta, Christopher Glen 77.68 Hurtado Silvas, Robert 20.44 Inzuna, Luz Aydee 23.80 Jantz, Cecelia 34.08 Kallen, Ivan 31.20 Kramer, Ronda Georgene 39.52 Lacuesta Vanbebber, Rosalina 47.04 Larson, Rodney Wayne 21.46 Lazos, Guillermo O 46.02 Leal, Dominic Francisco 20.78 Lealsalas, Bryan 46.02 Loper, Andrew 73.60 Loper, Joe Alan 21.42 Lopez Aguilar, Jose Luis 37.40 Lopez, Adriana L 20.44 Lopez, Daisy Guadalupe 22.14 Lopez, Vanessa Ann 47.04 Luna, Jacqueline 91.20 Magana Flores, Raul 145.20 Magana Hurtado, Jane 96.48 Mallori Lydick, Lauren Rose 36.12 Martinez, Carlos 65.44 Martinez, David 38.84 Mazon, Charles Albert 128.88 Mcbroom, Mallory Breanne 96.72 Mendez, Michael Alan 25.92 Mendoza, Francisco Javier 20.10 Miramontes, Gabriela 22.10 Munguia, Antonio 20.44 Neidiffer, Henry Antonio 20.10 Neri, Daniel 31.20 Ortiz Quijas, Joel 39.52 Pfister, Dawson John 35.78 Pineda, Martin 22.14 Pryor, Justin Joseph 34.08 Quinones, Victor Anthony 61.32 Ramirez, Graciela Patricia 20.40 Ramos Fuchen, Dulce Martha 20.44 Reyes Leal, Robert 20.78 Richards, Ted Allen 30.68 Rodriguez, Eileen Ann 48.06 Rodriguez, Everardo Raul 31.36 Rodriguez, Keyla C 98.80 Rodriguezesquer, Jose 102.96 Romo, Isidro Benjamin 45.64 Romo, Isidro Benjamin Jr 30.94 Salazar, Alejandro Jr 31.36 Salgado, Cynthia G 28.90 Salgado, Leticia Isabel 31.36 Sanchez, Adrian Edward 135.36 Sanchez, David Manuel 34.08 Sanchez, Patsy Jazzlyne 20.44 Schwartz Mendoza, Sondra 31.36 Sigala, Anthony 31.20 Tabarez, Frances 20.10 Toubia, Michel Joseph 20.10 Trinidad, Ana Maria 65.44 Valenzuela, Mikalou Ann 31.20 Van Acker, Chad David 38.84 Vazquez, Edgar Arturo 68.46 Velasco, Cristina Magdalena 20.10 Velasco, George Albino 37.48 Vidriales Carrizalez, Ramona 34.08 Villarreal, Ruben Guillermo 21.12 Waters, Robert Lee 48.06 Zaragoza, Dania 31.36 Zavala, Maria Veronica 20.10 Depositor - Civil Account Allen, Stacy Foster 30.00 ALSSI Inc 40.00 Chaing, John 32.50 Chicago Title Company 813.98 Chicago Title Insurance Company 5,542.40 ESQ Services Inc 20.50 G4 Construction 65.00 Gomes Hirshik &Hummel Attorney 225.00 Jackson Jenkins Renstrom 40.00 Ontiveros, Guadalupe 352.00 Quality Loan Services 32,561.94 Singleton & Associates 79.65 Sutherland & Gerber, APC 90.00 Trejo, Marco A 75.00 Unigard Insurance Company 2,133.50 Depositor - Trust Account 3C Advisors LLC 57.00 Abina, Andrew Matthew 69.23 Abina, Andrew Matthew 53.30 Abril, Melissa 50.00 Abril, Melissa 50.00 Abril, Melissa 100.00 Abril, Melissa 50.00 Aceves, Raul Lara 147.81 ADD Express 25.00 Adkins, David M 162.00 Aguirre, Ray 317.00 Alegria, Fredy Palma 187.00 Alquallaf, Mohammed A S S H 162.00 Alvarez, Josue Israel 269.00 Alvarez, Jr, Javier Angel 158.00 Anderson, Kathleen Louise 345.00 Anthony, Anthony 50.00 Arreola, Angela 50.00 Asamen, Edward Albert 198.00 Auza, Anthony 1,427.00 Avila, Alythia 101.44 Avila, Heriberto 60.00 Avila, Jay Michael 28.00 Aviles, Gustavo Alexander 42.67 Azua, Anthony Page 500.00 Barce, Mauricio 25.00 Barnes, Shona A 57.00 Barrios, Julio Cesar 96.67 Barrios, Julio Cesar 96.04 Barrios, Julio Cesar 198.70 Barrios, Julio Cesar 55.59 Bartels, John M 25.00 Bautista, Maria Del Rosario 100.00 BeltranVillagrana, Diego Alberto 25.00 Bernal, Ramiro Alvarez 250.00 Bernosen, Shawna 311.00 Black, Mackenzie Paige 20.78 Black, Mackenzie Paige 26.17 Bolanos, Hector A 810.00 Cardenas, Cyclaly 26.00 Carlson, Ronald A 72.00 Carlson, Ronald Albert 28.00 Carmona, Josue Esau 25.00 Carr, Jr, Ronald Randall 25.00 Carrasco, Noel 225.00 Carrero, Maria J Lopez 400.00 Castillo, Elsa Alvarez 750.00 Castillo, Victor Mauricio 157.56 Castillo, Victor Mauricio 186.36 Castillo, Victor Mauricio 56.08 Castro, Antonio Lopez 25.00 Castro, Denny 31.24 CastroArreola, Martin 30.00 Cattolica, Devin Thomas 134.67 Clara, Alejandra 370.00 Clemencia, Andre Lateef 57.00 Coath, Michael Thomas 27.00 Color, Miguel 225.00 Conner, Theron Constantine 225.00 Corral, Rick 100.00 CotzaJayRamirez, Max 47.00 Cox, Jacqueline Anne 30.00 Darin Ray Davey 50.00 Dedes, Mark Hughes 150.00 Dehans, Lance A 225.00 DeLaMora, Carmen 51.66 DeLaTorre, Jr, Bernardo 40.00 Diaz, Albert 22.32 Diaz, Albert 59.97 Diaz, Maribel 79.00 Dilger, Nathaniel 100.00 Dole Fresh Fruit 569.00 Dorantes, Benjamin Roy 540.00 Dozal, Nicolas 50.00 Dozal, Nicolas 50.00 Duenas, Mario Armenta 87.00 EAN Services Llc 197.00 Edmund Stanley, Jr 500.00 Edwards, Isaac 25.00 Edwards, Kirk 50.00 ElizondoTeran, Jr, Jesus Alberto 35.00 Espinoza, Ruth 25.00 Estrada, Concepcion Martinez 25.00 EuyoquiRivera, Jennifer 57.00 FerrerGaya, Gustavo 374.00 Figueroa, Ariel Amparan 155.00 First Advantage Corporation 543.00 Fletes, Antonio G 50.00 Flores, Richard James 50.00 Foot Hill Packing Inc 487.00 Fortanel, Danaly 85.00 Freud, Todd R 155.00 FuentesAndrade, Juan 524.00 GA Public Record Services Inc 542.00 Galo, Alejandra 50.00 Garcia, Deyanira Alvarado 55.00 Garcia, Diana Elizabeth 195.36 Garcia, Gina M 30.00 Garcia, Lourdes Maria 187.00 Garcia, Marco Antonio Oliver 25.00 Gard, Harry Preston 25.00 Gardner Trucking Inc 25.00 GastelumMedina, Jorge Humberto 108.88 GastelumMedina, Jorge Humberto 231.94 GastelumMedina, Jorge Humberto 146.18 Gentry, Karen Gail 155.00 Gibson & Shaefer Inc 108.00 Gill, Marvin Dale 225.00 Giordano, Nicholas 573.00 Gomez, Daniel 46.00 Gomez, Jesus 45.00 Gong, Tao 146.00 Gonzalez, Alejandro 431.00 Gonzalez, Ezequiel Seba 25.00 Gonzalez, Ivan 50.00 Gonzalez, Victor AlonsoCastellan 50.00 GonzalezSanchez, Berenice 50.00 Guilin, Alicia 47.00 Guillory, Gene Willard 30.00 Guo, Shengyao 225.00 Guzman, Johnny Mark 40.00 Hall, Michael Allen 50.00 Hamilton, Ashley Elizabeth 225.00 Hansen, John 50.00 Hernandez, Eduardo 175.59 Hernandez, Monique G 50.00 Houston, Nicole A 22.82 Hurtado, Sandra 50.00 IbarraGonzalez, Maritza 90.20 Imla 240.00 Inzunza, Efrain 525.00 Isela DSalvador DBADelacruz FramLab 57.00 Joe Eric Martinez 91.90 Johns, Tashena Lavelle 50.00 JohnsonMcGough, Kimberly Marie 25.25 JY Harvesting Inc 902.00 Keaton, Trevor Michael 50.00 Kennedy, Dylan Frederick 221.00 Kennedy, Dylan Fredrick 117.00 Kim, Bong Shig 53.31 Kumar, Nitin 225.00 Lambertus, Richard 57.00 Law Offices of Julia E. Burt 25.50 Lawley, Jordan Blake 60.00 Learned, Kenneth Warren 225.00 Lebron, Christopher Jesus 187.00 Ledesma, Felipe De Jesus 64.31 Ledesma, Felipe De Jesus 116.37 Lewis, David Brian 240.00 Loop, Andrew Stephen 345.00 Lopez, Abel 50.00 Lopez, Sari Eva 30.00 Lopez, Ubaldo M 30.00 LopezEspejo, Mariana Alexia 50.00 Lowell, Lowell, Adam L 89.00 Lowery, Serena Patricia 25.00 Lozoya, Carlos Andres Lizarrag 44.00 Lua, Andrea 29.08 MacDonald, David A 47.00 Macias, Susana 100.00 Macias, Susana 50.00 Maez, Andrew Leonardo 150.00 Majestic Freight 487.00 Mancilla, Jazia Giselle 750.00 Manzanos Hrv Inc 902.00 Marco, Julio 25.00 Marcus Family Law Center 350.00 Marquez, Mauro 50.00 Marquez, Pearl 38.91 Marquez, Pearl Elizabeth 47.25 Marquez, Robert Duran 67.65 Marquez, Robert Duran 39.06 Martinez, Amaris Karina 361.63 Martinez, Christian Humberto 75.00 Martinez, Silvia Uribe 21.00 Matteson, Benjamin 225.00 Mayfield, Victoria Ann 66.43 Mayo, Gianni Batista 25.00 Medina, Humberto Cruz 114.00 Medina, Raul R 37.00 Mendez, Aron 25.00 Mendoza, Francisco Lopez 57.00 Meza, Jonathan Alfredo Alvarez 525.00 Middleton, Brendon David 50.00 Millan, Eugenio 50.00 Miller, Lee Warren 225.00 Mohamed Eltamas 58.00 Molina, Omar Francisco 23.00 Mora, Guillermo Agustine 50.00 Morales, Gabriel Ortiz 25.92 Morales, Gabriel Ortiz 74.37 Morales, Marilinn K 25.00 Moran, Ignacio Rodriguez 63.00 Moreno, Cory Joseph 150.00 Moreno, Jose Amparo Martinez 50.00 Moreno, Jose Amparo Martinez 50.00 Morgan, Leonard Dale 25.00 Moser, Jonathan Joseph 300.00 Navejar, Gloria Hilda 25.00 Ng, Stephanie R 27.00 Nice, Nick Dwayne 50.00 Orozco Espinoza, Maria Jesus 25.00 Osbaldo Contreras Trucking 57.00 Palacios, Jose Luis 26.00 Pannel, Dwight Ray 669.00 Pearson, Julia E Defalla 57.00 Perez, Josue Luna 162.00 Perez, Sergio A Gamino 155.00 Perez, Sergio A Gamino 165.00 Peterson, Derick C 393.00 Pilgrim, Donna Irene 50.00 Poupeau, Franck 40.00 Purewal, Baldev 225.00 Quezada, Andres Jonathan 208.99 Quezada, Andres Jonathan 177.78 R Flores Trucking LLC 50.00 Ramirez, Elvira 100.00 Ramirez, Irene 57.00 Randall, Gilley L 50.00 Red D Arc 569.00 Reyes Bros II 507.00 Rivas, Michael Paul 471.22 Rivera, Jesus 1,500.00 Rivera, Manuel Baltazar Guerre 69.00 Rodriguez, Jacob D 30.00 Rodriguez, Jr, Arturo 100.00 Rosalba Bendon 1,500.00 Rowe, Katherine A 107.00 Russell, Douglas 50.00 Salazar, Jesus Humberto 60.00 Salvatierra, Stephanie 455.00 Saname, Andre Jermaine 281.98 Savedra, Maria 140.00 Schmidt, Clifford John 1,330.00 Sellinger, Stephanie E 345.00 Sherman, Michael Tyrone 460.00 Shoemaker, Nicholas Jonathan 20.38 Short, Tracy Lynn 57.00 Sidip, Kahllil 489.00 Singh, Guirmeet 459.00 Smith, Todd Edward 273.00 Smith, Vetesha Lynn 25.00 Sogomonian, Ella 57.00 Solarez, Ryan Alan 51.97 Solarez, Ryan Alan 44.17 Soto, Jose Candelario 38.00 Spounias, Chris 50.00 Sprinz, Robert Elliot 282.00 State of California 36.89 Sterling Backcheck 4,201.50 Suleiman, Omar 225.00 Sullivan, Martha Elena Jimenez 573.00 Taylor, Vontray Lewis 52.58 Taylor, Vontray Lewis 91.83 Taylor, Vontray Lewis 55.85 Taylor, Vontray Lewis 52.29 Taylor, Vontray Lewis 54.76 Taylor, Vontray Lewis 55.55 Taylor, Vontray Lewis 72.14 TerrazasBaxter, Rebecca 225.00 Tobasco Logistics Inc 75.00 Torres, Ana M 25.00 Transportes GET 25.00 Unisource 277.00 Unwin, Cheryl R 57.00 Vaal, Adolfo Granados 50.00 Valdez Garcia, Cinthyha Yannet 25.00 Valencia, Anthony Manuel 25.00 Valencia, Pascual 459.00 Valenzuela, Alfonso Armando 50.00 Vargas, Anthony 53.23 VasquezGomez, Carmina 100.00 Veloz, Viviana 512.00 Villalobos, Veronica Marie 300.00 Villareal, Blanca 750.00 Wacker, Amaris Jourdain 118.10 Ward, Earnest 197.00 Weidner, Kathya L 57.00 White, Cheyenne A 225.00 William S. Tilton, Law Office 507.00 Windstar 162.00 Wins Pools Inc 57.00 Yavitz, Daniel J 225.00 Youngs, Brenda Veronica 226.31 Youngs, Brenda Veronica 201.69 Zaragoza, Larry Figueroa 57.00 Zaragoza, Larry Figueroa 21.95 Zaragoza, Larry Figueroa 73.30 Zavala Jr, Luis Adrian 90.84 Zavala, Jose Jesus Diaz 50.00 Zepeda, Jose 684.00 Zhang, Zhengyu 345.00 Superior Court of California County of Imperial Accounting Department 939 W. Main Street El Centro, CA 92243 (760)336-3515m L995 M14,21
