090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF POSITION AVAILABILITY: ALTERNATE PUBLIC MEMBER to The Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO)
Imperial LAFCO invites individuals interested in serving on a public agency, to apply for the alternate public member position on the Commission. This is for a four- year term ending in January 2025. The public member appointed will serve as an alternate voting member. The Alternate Member sits with the Commission whenever the permanent member is not available to attend. Interested individuals must be residents of Imperial County, be able to regularly attend LAFCO meetings, which are held on the fourth Thursdays of each month. Alternate members cannot be officers of the county, any city Council or special district Board, within the county. An alternate can also not have been on the County Board of Supervisors or a City Council within the past year. The public member is a public official and is required to file a standard financial disclosure statement annually with the California Fair Political Practices Commission. Candidates for the position must complete an application form and provide a resume indicating applicable experience and/or service. Applications may be picked up at the LAFCO office or printed from our website at www.iclafco.com. All application materials must be submitted to Imperial LAFCO, 1122 W. State Street, Suite D, El Centro, CA 92243 or by e-mail to pg@iclafco.com by Monday, March 29, 2021. The Imperial LAFCO will make the alternate public member appointment at a regularly scheduled meeting. L006 M9,10,11,12,13,14,15,16,17,18,19,20,21,22
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.