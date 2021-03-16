090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF POSITION AVAILABILITY: ALTERNATE PUBLIC MEMBER to The Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO)
Imperial LAFCO invites individuals interested in serving on a public agency, to apply for the alternate public member position on the Commission. This is for a four- year term ending in January 2025. The public member appointed will serve as an alternate voting member. The Alternate Member sits with the Commission whenever the permanent member is not available to attend. Interested individuals must be residents of Imperial County, be able to regularly attend LAFCO meetings, which are held on the fourth Thursdays of each month. Alternate members cannot be officers of the county, any city Council or special district Board, within the county. An alternate can also not have been on the County Board of Supervisors or a City Council within the past year. The public member is a public official and is required to file a standard financial disclosure statement annually with the California Fair Political Practices Commission. Candidates for the position must complete an application form and provide a resume indicating applicable experience and/or service. Applications may be picked up at the LAFCO office or printed from our website at www.iclafco.com. All application materials must be submitted to Imperial LAFCO, 1122 W. State Street, Suite D, El Centro, CA 92243 or by e-mail to pg@iclafco.com by Monday, March 29, 2021. The Imperial LAFCO will make the alternate public member appointment at a regularly scheduled meeting. L006 M9,10,11,12,13,14,15,16,17,18,19,20,21,22
090 Legal Ads|
Trustee Sale No. 20652 Title Order No.1721811CAD APN 025-290-033-000 TRA No. 058-003 Notice of Trustee's Sale Note: There is a summary of the information in this document attached* *Pursuant to civil code 2923.3(a), the summary of information referred to above is not attached to the recorded copy of this document but only to the copies provided to the trustor. You are in default under a deed of trust dated 04/11/2007. Unless you take action to protect your property, it may be sold at a public sale. If you need an explanation of the nature of the proceedings against you, you should contact a lawyer. On 03/23/2021 at 02:00 PM, Action Foreclosure Services, Inc., A California Corporation as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on April 30, 2007 as 2007-018166 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Imperial County, California, executed by: Christopher Robert Nilsson an unmarried man, as Trustor, will sell at public auction to the highest bidder for cash (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier's check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). At: At the north entrance to the county Courthouse 939 Main Street El Centro, all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County, California describing the land therein: All of the south one-third of the east 1/2 of section 34, township 11 south, range 15 east, S.B.M., County of Imperial, State of California, according to plat map thereof. The property heretofore described is being sold "as is". The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1600 S. Peterson Road, Calipatria, Ca 92257.The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $274,755.50 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The Beneficiary may elect to bid less than the full credit bid. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. Notice to potential bidders: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder's office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. Notice to property owner: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (619) 704-1090 or visit this Internet Web site innovativefieldservices.com, using the file number assigned to this case 20652. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. For any other inquiries, including litigation or bankruptcy matters, please call (619) 704-1090 or fax (619) 704-1092. Notice to tenant: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an "eligible tenant buyer," you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an "eligible bidder," you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (619) 704-1090, or visit this internet website innovativefieldservices.com. for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 20652 to find the date on which the trustee's sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee's sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee's sale. If you think you may qualify as an "eligible tenant buyer" or "eligible bidder," you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. 2/25/21 Action Foreclosure Services, Inc. 7839 University Avenue Suite 211 La Mesa, Ca 91942 (619) 704-1090 Sale Information Line: (949) 860-9155 or innovativefieldservices.com James M. Allen, Jr., President (IFS# 22917 03/02/21, 03/09/21, 03/16/21) L996 M2,9,16
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.