NOTICE OF POSITION AVAILABILITY: ALTERNATE PUBLIC MEMBER to The Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO)
Imperial LAFCO invites individuals interested in serving on a public agency, to apply for the alternate public member position on the Commission. This is for a four- year term ending in January 2025. The public member appointed will serve as an alternate voting member. The Alternate Member sits with the Commission whenever the permanent member is not available to attend. Interested individuals must be residents of Imperial County, be able to regularly attend LAFCO meetings, which are held on the fourth Thursdays of each month. Alternate members cannot be officers of the county, any city Council or special district Board, within the county. An alternate can also not have been on the County Board of Supervisors or a City Council within the past year. The public member is a public official and is required to file a standard financial disclosure statement annually with the California Fair Political Practices Commission. Candidates for the position must complete an application form and provide a resume indicating applicable experience and/or service. Applications may be picked up at the LAFCO office or printed from our website at www.iclafco.com. All application materials must be submitted to Imperial LAFCO, 1122 W. State Street, Suite D, El Centro, CA 92243 or by e-mail to pg@iclafco.com by Monday, March 29, 2021. The Imperial LAFCO will make the alternate public member appointment at a regularly scheduled meeting.
ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NUMBER ECU001780
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: Heather Kathleen Googe afiled a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:
Present Name: Heather Kathleen Googe Proposed Name Heather Kathleen Sauceda
THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter shall appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.
NOTICE OF HEARING April 27, 2021 at 8:30 am in Dept. 07 at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243
A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in this following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Imperial Valley Press Date: 02-24-2021
Jeffrey B. Jones Judge of the Superior Court
ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NUMBER ECU001798
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: Gloria Nicole Varela afiled a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:
Present Name: Gloria Nicole Varela Proposed Name Gloria Nicole Vega
THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter shall appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.
NOTICE OF HEARING May 10, 2021 at 8:30 am in Dept. 07 at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243
A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in this following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Imperial Valley Press Date: 03-09-2021
Jeffrey B. Jones Judge of the Superior Court
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS CALLING FOR BIDS CENTRAL STEM BUILDING and SITE FURISHINGS AND EQUIPMENT
Project: CENTRAL UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL STEM BUILDING BUILDING and SITE FURNISHINGS and EQUIPMENT Bid Deadline: April 9, 2021 2:00 p.m. Place of Bid Receipt: CENTRAL UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT DISTRICT OFFICE 351 ROSS AVE EL CENTRO CA 92243 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the CENTRAL UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT of IMPERIAL COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, acting by and through its Governing Board, hereinafter referred to as "DISTRICT," will receive up to, but not later than, the above-stated time, sealed bids for the award of a contract consisting of the following Bid Packages: Bid Bid Contractor's Package Package License Number Title Class___________ 19 Building Furniture and Equipment NA 20 Building Data and AV Equipment NA 2C Site Concrete and Equipment Type B or C8, C50 3A Site Steel and Equipment Type C51 This is a multiple prime contract project, and Nielsen Construction Ca. is acting solely as the Construction Manager. Prime Contract bidders can only bid a complete Bid Package based on their license requirements. Subcontractors may only submit proposals to Prime Contract bidders. There shall be one (1) base bid and alternate adds per bidding documents. The work consists generally of, but is not limited to, Building and Site Furnishings to support construction of 59,790 sq. ft. two story STEM Building. Bids shall be received in the place identified above. Those bids timely received shall be opened and publicly read aloud at the above-stated time and place. Proposed forms of Contract Documents are available upon request at the Architects office located at: SANDERS, INC. ARCHITECTURE / ENGINEERING 1102 INDUSTRY WAY EL CENTRO CA 92243 Phone: 760 353 5440 Fax: 760 353 5442 Email: chrissy@sanders-inc.com There will be a non-refundable $ 100.00 fee required for each set of Contract Documents. Each General Contractor may check out not more than three (3) sets of documents; each Sub-Contractor may check out one (1) set. In accordance with the provisions of California Business and Professions Code Section 7028.15 and Public Contract Code Section 3300, the DISTRICT requires that the bidder possess applicable classification(s) of contractor's license(s) at the time the bid is submitted. Any bidder not so licensed at the time of the bid opening will be rejected as non-responsive. All work must be completed per Construction Schedule specified in the project manual. Time is of the essence. Failure to complete the work within the time set forth herein will result in the imposition of liquidated damages for each day of delay, in the amount set forth in the Information for Bidders. Each bid shall be accompanied by a bid security in the form of cash, a certified or cashier's check or bid bond in an amount not less than FIVE percent (5%) of the total bid price, payable to the District. The DISTRICT reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any irregularities or informalities in any bids or in the bidding process. As required by Section 1773 of the California Labor Code, the California Department of Industrial Relations has determined the general prevailing rates of per diem wages in the locality in which the work is to be performed. Copies of these wage rate determinations, entitled PREVAILING WAGE SCALE, are maintained at: DEPARTMENT OF INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS DIVISION OF LABOR STATISTICS AND RESEARCH 455 GOLDEN GATE AVENUE, 8TH FLOOR PO BOX 420603 SAN FRANCISCO CA 94102-0603 415 703 4774 www.dir.ca.gov/dlsr/pwd and are available to any interested party upon request. The successful bidder upon award of the contract shall post a copy of this document at each work site. It shall be mandatory upon the successful bidder to whom the contract is awarded, and upon any subcontractor listed, to pay not less than the specified rates to all workers employed by them for the Project. No contractor or subcontractor may be listed on this bid proposal unless registered with the Department of Industrial Relations (DIR) pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. No contractor or subcontractor may be awarded this project unless registered with the DIR pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. This project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the DIR. No bidder may withdraw any bid for a period of SIXTY (60) calendar days after the date set for the opening of bids. Pursuant to Section 22300 of the Public Contract Code, the Agreement will contain provisions permitting the successful bidder to substitute securities for any monies withheld by the DISTRICT to ensure performance under the Agreement or permitting payment of retentions earned directly into escrow. There will be a non-mandatory pre-bid conference on Friday, March 26, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. at the jobsite located at: CENTRAL UNION HIGH SCHOOL 1001 BRIGHTON AVENUE EL CENTRO, CA 92243 CENTRAL UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT
