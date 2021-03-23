090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of El Centro, California will hold public hearing to consider the following: Proposed issuance of Lease Revenue Bonds, 2021 Series A (Library Project) (the "Bonds") by the El Centro Financing Authority. A portion of the proceeds of the Bonds are expected to be used to finance the acquisition, construction and improvement of a new library facility to be located at 1198 N. Imperial Avenue, El Centro, CA 92243 within the boundaries of the City of El Centro. NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the public hearing will be held on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. (or soon thereafter as the agenda permits) in the City Council Chambers, 1275 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243. Anyone challenging the above referenced projects in court may be limited to raising only those issues in which they or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or written correspondence delivered to the City Council of the City of El Centro at, or prior to, the public hearing. Public access to the meeting will be limited and social distancing will be enforced. All interested persons are encouraged to participate remotely via Zoom meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84615330645?pwd=aHdhdUNReUFBNVZxckJaY0NhQm1LQT09, or by calling 1-669-900-6833, Meeting ID: 846 1533 0645, Passcode: 690956 For further information, contact the City Clerk's Office, 1275 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243, Telephone: 760-337-4515, or Email: cityclerk@cityofelcentro.org. Persons requiring special accommodations to participate in a public hearing or any other city program, service or activity, may contact the City Clerk's office at the address provided above or by calling the phone number provided above. Norma Wyles, CMC City Clerk Dated: March 23, 2021 L015 M23
090 Legal Ads|
PUBLIC HEARING
The Housing Authority of the City of Calexico (HACC) will hold its Annual Public Hearing in accordance with HUD requirements to allow the public to comment to revisions made to its Agency Public Housing and Section 8 Policies, Goals, Objectives and CFP 5 Year Plan 2021-2025 Programs. Public is encouraged to participate by submitting their comments in writing by no later than Tuesday, April 6, 2021 before noon. Comments must be received in writing delivered to the Main Office located at 1006 E. Fifth Street in Calexico, CA 92231. Proposed revisions for this public hearing is available at our Website: www.calexicohousing.org and you may request a copy via email: executive@calexicohousing.org. The information is also available for your review posted at the HACC Main Office bulletin board located at, 1006 E. Fifth Street, Calexico, CA. Public Hearing will take place at Hector Mario Esquer Building, 850 Eady Avenue, Calexico, CA on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 5:30 PM L034 M23
090 Legal Ads|
Public Notice Imperial County Department of Public Works Request for Proposal (RFP) Preliminary Engineering Services for Main St. Improvements from Hwy. 111 to Memphis Ave. in Niland; Federal Aid Project No. CML 5958(119); County Project No. 6601
The County of Imperial Department of Public Works is requesting responses from qualified consulting firms to provide Preliminary Engineering Services for the subject project. The Request for Proposal is available for review and download at the County of Imperial Department of Public Works Web site at https://publicworks.imperialcounty.org/ under the section titled "Projects Out to Bid". Qualified entities along with Disadvantaged Business Enterprise entities are invited to submit written responses for consideration in accordance with this Request. These services will be conducted under a contract with the County of Imperial. All proposals should be submitted before the due date of 4:00 p.m., April 6, 2021 to:
John A. Gay, P. E. Director of Public Works c/o Lorena Alvarez, Engineering Technician County of Imperial 155 South 11th Street El Centro, CA 92243
For additional information regarding this Notice please email Jose Castaneda, Administrative Analyst III of the County of Imperial Department of Public Works at josecastaneda@co.imperial.ca.us . L035 M23,24,25,26,27,28,29,30,31,A1,2,3,4,5,6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.