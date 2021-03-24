Today

Mainly sunny. High 77F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 52F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds developing during the afternoon. High 73F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.