090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No.202110000148 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
HUMBLE FARMER BREWING CO INC. 438 Walnut Ave. Holtville, CA 92250
Mailing Address (if different than above)
438 Walnut Ave.
Holtville, CA 92250
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
HUMBLE FARMER BREWING CO INC.
Residence Address:
438 Walnut Ave. Holtville, CA 92250
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 960-0713
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Corporation C3784160
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 05/04/2015
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
03/26/2021
7)
I, _Eric Strahm_ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Eric Strahm, President
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on:02/24/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on:02/23/2026
Elise Puyot Deputy Clerk
L004 M6,13,20,27
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No.202110000106 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
TARA REALTY INC. 3989 Paul Robinson Ct. El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
3989 Paul Robinson Ct.
El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
TARA REALTY INC.
Residence Address:
3989 Paul Robinson Ct. El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 540-9883
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Corporation C4682852
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 02/01/2021
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
03/12/2021
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Gaurang K Patel, President
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on:02/10/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on:02/09/2026
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L008 M6,13,20,27
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No.202110000185 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
EMMANUEL'S BARBER SHOP 640 Imperial Ave Suite#2 Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
640 Imperial Ave Suite#2
Calexico, CA 92231
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Luis M. Gonzalez
Residence Address:
Calle Caldera #700 Frac Casa Magna Platino Mexicali, MX 21354
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 768-0345
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual 03/01/2015
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 03/01/2015
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
04/03/2021
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Luis M. Gonzalez, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 03/04/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 03/03/2026
Victorai Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L016 M20,27,A3,10
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000124 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
RIGO'S MOBILE MECHANICS 4121 W. 20th LN Yuma, AZ 85364 Yuma County Mailing Address (if different than above) P.O. Box 950
Yuma, AZ 85364
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Rigo Esteban Otanez Residence Address: 4121 W. 20th LN Yuma, AZ 85364
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 960-5902
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 02/01/2020
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
03/18/2021
7)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Rigo Otanez, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 02/16/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 02/15/2026
Elise Puyot Deputy Clerk
L017 M13,20,27,A3
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No.202110000189 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
FIVEFOLD SERVICES 221 North Best Ave. Apt 47 Brawley, CA 92227 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
221 North Best Ave. Apt 47
Brawley, CA 92227
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Daniel Rivera
Residence Address:
221 North Best Ave. Apt 47 Brawley, CA 92227
Phone Number (Optional):
(442) 226-6069
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5) Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
04/04/2021
7)
I, _Daniel Rivera_ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Daniel Rivera, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 03/05/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 03/04/2026
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L020 M20,27,A3,10
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No.202110000155 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
NOVU INTERIOR DECOR 617 Tiger Lily Ln. Imperial, CA 92251 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
617 Tiger Lily Ln.
Imperial, CA 92251
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Lesli Alejandra Montano
Residence Address:
617 Tiger Lily Ln. Imperial, CA 92251
Phone Number (Optional):
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5) Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X
6)
B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
03/27/2021
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Lesli Alejandra Montano, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 02/25/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 02/24/2026
Elise Puyot Deputy Clerk
L024 M20,27,A3,10
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No.202110000180 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
RAIL DEVELOPMENT GROUP IMPERIAL RAILPORT 224 S. 8th St El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
P.O. Box 615
El Centro, CA 92244
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Storehouse Trading Inc.
Residence Address:
224 S. 8th St. El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 545-1022
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Corporation C1907173
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X
6)
B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
04/03/2021
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Frederick A. Mercurio, CEO
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 03/04/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 03/03/2026
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L027 M20,27,A3,10
090 Legal Ads|
Public Notice Imperial County Department of Public Works Request for Proposal (RFP) Preliminary Engineering Services for Main St. Improvements from Hwy. 111 to Memphis Ave. in Niland; Federal Aid Project No. CML 5958(119); County Project No. 6601
The County of Imperial Department of Public Works is requesting responses from qualified consulting firms to provide Preliminary Engineering Services for the subject project. The Request for Proposal is available for review and download at the County of Imperial Department of Public Works Web site at https://publicworks.imperialcounty.org/ under the section titled "Projects Out to Bid". Qualified entities along with Disadvantaged Business Enterprise entities are invited to submit written responses for consideration in accordance with this Request. These services will be conducted under a contract with the County of Imperial. All proposals should be submitted before the due date of 4:00 p.m., April 6, 2021 to:
John A. Gay, P. E. Director of Public Works c/o Lorena Alvarez, Engineering Technician County of Imperial 155 South 11th Street El Centro, CA 92243
For additional information regarding this Notice please email Jose Castaneda, Administrative Analyst III of the County of Imperial Department of Public Works at josecastaneda@co.imperial.ca.us . L035 M23,24,25,26,27,28,29,30,31,A1,2,3,4,5,6
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000217 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
KSN MOBILE MAINTENANCE & TRAILER FLEET SERVICE LLC 902 S. Hope St. El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
902 S. Hope St.
El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
KSN MOBILE MAINTENANCE & TRAILER FLEET SERVICE LLC
Residence Address:
902 S. Hope St. El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 554-9752
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Limited Liability Company 202103010026
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
02/11/2021
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
04/11/2021
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Jose G. Avalos, CEO
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 03/12/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 03/11/2026
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L040 M27,A3,10,17
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.