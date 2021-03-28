090 Legal Ads|
Public Notice Imperial County Department of Public Works Request for Proposal (RFP) Preliminary Engineering Services for Main St. Improvements from Hwy. 111 to Memphis Ave. in Niland; Federal Aid Project No. CML 5958(119); County Project No. 6601
The County of Imperial Department of Public Works is requesting responses from qualified consulting firms to provide Preliminary Engineering Services for the subject project. The Request for Proposal is available for review and download at the County of Imperial Department of Public Works Web site at https://publicworks.imperialcounty.org/ under the section titled "Projects Out to Bid". Qualified entities along with Disadvantaged Business Enterprise entities are invited to submit written responses for consideration in accordance with this Request. These services will be conducted under a contract with the County of Imperial. All proposals should be submitted before the due date of 4:00 p.m., April 6, 2021 to:
John A. Gay, P. E. Director of Public Works c/o Lorena Alvarez, Engineering Technician County of Imperial 155 South 11th Street El Centro, CA 92243
For additional information regarding this Notice please email Jose Castaneda, Administrative Analyst III of the County of Imperial Department of Public Works at josecastaneda@co.imperial.ca.us . L035 M23,24,25,26,27,28,29,30,31,A1,2,3,4,5,6
