Public Notice Imperial County Department of Public Works Request for Proposal (RFP) Preliminary Engineering Services for Main St. Improvements from Hwy. 111 to Memphis Ave. in Niland; Federal Aid Project No. CML 5958(119); County Project No. 6601
The County of Imperial Department of Public Works is requesting responses from qualified consulting firms to provide Preliminary Engineering Services for the subject project. The Request for Proposal is available for review and download at the County of Imperial Department of Public Works Web site at https://publicworks.imperialcounty.org/ under the section titled "Projects Out to Bid". Qualified entities along with Disadvantaged Business Enterprise entities are invited to submit written responses for consideration in accordance with this Request. These services will be conducted under a contract with the County of Imperial. All proposals should be submitted before the due date of 4:00 p.m., April 6, 2021 to:
John A. Gay, P. E. Director of Public Works c/o Lorena Alvarez, Engineering Technician County of Imperial 155 South 11th Street El Centro, CA 92243
For additional information regarding this Notice please email Jose Castaneda, Administrative Analyst III of the County of Imperial Department of Public Works at josecastaneda@co.imperial.ca.us . L035 M23,24,25,26,27,28,29,30,31,A1,2,3,4,5,6
Central Union High School District REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL RFP # 2021-01
Notice Is hereby given that the Central Union High School District (District) Is seeking Requests for Proposals (RFP) from qualified firms to submit proposals to provide: LINEN SERVICES FOR SCHOOL SITE OFFICES, FOOD SERVICES DEPARTMENT, MAINTENANCE TRANSPORTATION/SHOP DEPARTMENTS AND DISTRICT OFFICE
The RFP sets forth relevant Information regarding the detailed and specific Information about the scope of services, submission requirements and selection procedures. The RFP document will be available for pick up at the District Office, 351 Ross Avenue, El Centro, CA 92243 beginning at 8:00 a.m. (PST) on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 or it may be downloaded from the District's Website at: https://www.cuhsd.net/Departments/Business--Support-Services/Facilities-Developer-Fees-Reports-Forms--Plans/index.html All questions relating to the RFP shall be made In accordance with the RFP document and are due Monday, April 12, 2021 by 4:00 p.m. (PST), via e-mail to amold@cuhsd.net. Phone calls will not be accepted. The District expects to respond to all questions by 4:00 p.m. (PST) on Thursday, April 15, 2021. The District will post a copy of all questions received and their answers on the District's website at www.cuhsd.net Proposals In response to this RFP are due on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 and must be received at the District Office by 2:00 p.m. (PST). No electronic submissions or facsimile transmissions will be accepted. Qualifications must be submitted in sealed envelopes or boxes. Respondents are advised to carefully review submission Instructions contained in the RFP documents. The District reserves the right to reject proposals with or without cause and for any reason, to waive any irregularities or informalities, and to solicit and re-advertise for other proposals. Incomplete or non- responsive proposals may be rejected by the District as non-responsive. The District reserves the right to reject any proposal for any reason, Including, but without limitation, if the Proposer fails to submit any required documentation, if the Proposer is in arrears or in default upon any debt or contract to the District or has failed to perform faithfully any previous contract with the District or with other governmental jurisdictions. All Information required by the RFP must be supplied to constitute a responsive proposal. *The successful vendor will provide linen services according to USDA federal procurement regulations and guidelines as well as State of California Department of Education procurement policies and guidelines. L042 M29,A5
